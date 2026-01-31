ADVERTISEMENT

Don't hate the player, change the game... Whoever dished out that chaotic advice must surely be playing some mind games of their own. If you've ever tried to change someone you're dating, you might have found that often, it's less like a quick penalty shot, and more like a long, exhausting and painful boxing match where you're the one on the receiving end of most of the blows - before finally getting knocked out, or tapping out.

For every woman who ever uttered the words, "I can change him" is a guy laughing loudly while digging his heels firmly into the ground. A new viral TikTok challenge has people sharing their "then and now" photos, showing exactly what happened when they finally saw the light, surrendered, and focused on themselves instead.

Bored Panda has put together some of the best posts from the trend for you to scroll through should you ever need a reminder that sometimes quitting does pay off. Many of these pics prove that often, the real transformation happens the moment you stop trying to save someone who couldn't be bothered to save themselves.

#1

Before and after photos showing how women changed after a breakup, highlighting personal transformation and growth.

bellavianes Report

    #2

    Two women showing changes after a breakup, highlighting personal growth and transformation shared by women after separation.

    maddiemariespage Report

    #3

    Young woman shares her breakup transformation, showing how she changed for better or worse after a breakup.

    keira.hibs Report

    #4

    Side-by-side images of a young woman before and after a breakup showing personal change and growth for better or worse.

    jeyybi_on_capcut Report

    #5

    Two women showing emotional expressions, illustrating how women changed after a breakup, for better or worse.

    rsword13 Report

    #6

    Two women with long hair, one with contemplative expression, illustrating changes women experience after a breakup.

    nessagilliard Report

    #7

    Two young women taking mirror selfies, illustrating how women changed after a breakup, for better or worse.

    macksvlogs67 Report

    #8

    Young woman before and after a breakup, showing how women change for better or worse through selfies in different settings.

    bdjdbefhr54 Report

    #9

    Young woman showing emotions before and after breakup, illustrating how women change and cope after relationships end.

    brankica.pralica Report

    #10

    Side-by-side images of a young woman reflecting on change after a breakup, illustrating personal growth and transformation.

    talishagrobler Report

    #11

    Young woman sharing her personal transformation after a breakup, reflecting on change and self-growth experiences.

    zen0n_editz Report

    #12

    Two women express different emotions, reflecting how they changed after a breakup, showing varied personal transformations.

    naty.brusova Report

    #13

    Before and after photos of a woman showing how she changed after a breakup, highlighting personal transformation.

    capcut_elysia Report

    #14

    Two women posing with confident expressions, illustrating how women changed after a breakup for better or worse.

    jessxy_x Report

    #15

    Before and after breakup selfies of a woman showing personal change and growth, illustrating women share change after breakup.

    claudiapiccioli Report

    #16

    Young woman sitting confidently and a person in monk robes symbolizing how women changed after a breakup for better or worse.

    draculameow2 Report

    #17

    Two women reflecting on personal change after breakup, expressing emotions related to how they changed for better or worse.

    official_tjc Report

    #18

    Two women sharing stories about how they changed after a breakup, reflecting personal growth and challenges faced.

    punchyginger Report

    #19

    Two women shown before and after a breakup, illustrating how women change after a breakup for better or worse.

    woahmilag Report

    #20

    Two women sharing emotional changes after breakup, illustrating how women changed for better or worse post-relationship.

    motbonghoanho Report

    #21

    Two women showing emotions and transformation, illustrating how women change after a breakup for better or worse.

    heyitzvic_ Report

    #22

    Two women showing different emotions reflecting changes after a breakup, illustrating personal growth and challenges.

    gabiclark0 Report

    #23

    Two women share their experiences and personal changes after a breakup in casual indoor settings.

    nay_cvsmix Report

    #24

    Two women showing changes after breakups, highlighting personal growth and transformation through emotional experiences.

    annelberisha Report

    #25

    Split image showing a smiling woman reflecting on change and a black-and-white photo of a woman hugging a child after a breakup.

    isleymbtr Report

    #26

    Young women showing transformation and emotions after a breakup, highlighting personal changes for better or worse.

    reapercoochie Report

    #27

    Two women showing different emotions, illustrating how women change after a breakup, for better or worse.

    kamiitrash Report

    #28

    Side-by-side images of a woman before and after a breakup showing personal changes and growth after breakup experiences.

    emily17mc Report

    #29

    Two women sharing how they changed after a breakup, showing different emotional and personal transformations.

    havaceydasevim Report

    #30

    Two women showing different expressions, illustrating how women changed after a breakup for better or worse.

    alisoneatsmen Report

    #31

    Side-by-side selfies of a woman before and after a breakup reflecting changes women share after a breakup.

    yu.huracan Report

    #32

    Two women showing personal growth and change after a breakup, highlighting transformation for better or worse.

    sophieraiin Report

