This Artist Paints Amazing Monumental Frescos All By Himself (21 Pics)

Romania-based mural artist, Cristian Popescu, is keeping the ancient byzantine fresco tradition alive.

He's been painting churches with this technique for almost twenty years and there's no stopping anytime soon.

Fresco painting is as difficult as it's durable ( it withstands centuries). Add this to the hundreds of square meters Cristian paints alone and you will be in awe of this artist.

The photos speak for themselves.

