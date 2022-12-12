This Artist Paints Amazing Monumental Frescos All By Himself (21 Pics)
Romania-based mural artist, Cristian Popescu, is keeping the ancient byzantine fresco tradition alive.
He's been painting churches with this technique for almost twenty years and there's no stopping anytime soon.
Fresco painting is as difficult as it's durable ( it withstands centuries). Add this to the hundreds of square meters Cristian paints alone and you will be in awe of this artist.
The photos speak for themselves.
More info: Facebook
This work is stunning. Thank you so much for sharing the pictures. . . I looked up fresco definition and it involves applying the pigments into the wet plaster. So the paintings are not really on top of the surface so much as they are actually part of the walls themselves. This is how they can last hundreds of years.
Yes! I think it's fascinating and deserves more recognition. ❤️
