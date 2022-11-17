The world is never the same place as it was the day before. Whether we're talking about environmental, societal, or other changes, it always keeps evolving.

So when Reddit user Firewire64 made a post on the platform, asking its users to name the things that are slowly phasing out in 2022, they received a lot of interesting insights.

We often miss prolonged, subtle processes. Having an opportunity to discuss them, even if it's online, can allow us glimpses into the direction we're all heading. So continue scrolling and check out the answers to Firewire64's question.

#1

People Are Sharing The Things That Are Slowly Phasing Out In 2022 Privacy

jespersolost , PhotoMIX Company Report

Icy_Question_4977
Icy_Question_4977
Community Member
Yep. In china, everything you do once you set foot out of ur home is recorded.

Yep. In china, everything you do once you set foot out of ur home is recorded.

#2

People Are Sharing The Things That Are Slowly Phasing Out In 2022 Affordable food at the grocery store. It’s fine, it’s not like I need food to survive.

Switchbladekitten , Denise Krebs Report

Icy_Question_4977
Icy_Question_4977
Community Member
Ikr! Like everything is 10x more expensive nowadays

Ikr! Like everything is 10x more expensive nowadays

#3

People Are Sharing The Things That Are Slowly Phasing Out In 2022 Social acceptance for cigarette smoking in public. Like the old-fashioned light-them-on-fire tobacco smokes.

I go all over for work, and it’s a noticeable event if someone smells like smoke. No buildings seem to have smoking areas anymore, even the butt cans are rare sightings. Can you even imagine someone lighting up *inside a restaurant*? People still do it, but they almost have to hide it, only smoking at home or in their cars or vaping while out and about. When you come out of a store and you smell cigarette smoke, it’s noticeable because it’s not always there. The difference from 10 years ago is huge. 20 years ago this would be unimaginable.

nurseofreddit , Jonathan Kemper Report

Stephanie Did It
Stephanie Did It
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I am severely asthmatic and if I have to walk through some employee's cigarette smoke to enter a business, I turn around and take my business elsewhere. Not worth it.

#4

People Are Sharing The Things That Are Slowly Phasing Out In 2022 Affordable homes

Oregon_drivers_suck , RODNAE Productions Report

Nea
Nea
Community Member
Affordable home is a myth.

Affordable home is a myth.

#5

People Are Sharing The Things That Are Slowly Phasing Out In 2022 Facebook

Apex_Gypsy , Pixabay Report

#6

People Are Sharing The Things That Are Slowly Phasing Out In 2022 Faith in the future of humanity

ImaginaryKnowledge74 , Billy Pasco Report

#7

People Are Sharing The Things That Are Slowly Phasing Out In 2022 Biomass and Biodiversity.

Coc0tte , Saad Alaiyadhi Report

WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
Should higher! We need this to survive!

Should higher! We need this to survive!

#8

People Are Sharing The Things That Are Slowly Phasing Out In 2022 Cash… 2022 has seen a sharp rise in card only transactions

xxxninamayxxx , 401(K) 2012 Report

Mohsie Supposie
Mohsie Supposie
Community Member
Cash and the ability to do mental maths!

Cash and the ability to do mental maths!

#9

People Are Sharing The Things That Are Slowly Phasing Out In 2022 Term lengths of UK pm's

annadownya , Ben Shread Report

OnAFreakingRollercoaster
OnAFreakingRollercoaster
Community Member
I've heard they've installed a revolving door at #10 Downing 😉

I've heard they've installed a revolving door at #10 Downing 😉

#10

People Are Sharing The Things That Are Slowly Phasing Out In 2022 Attention spans

ForTheRiff , Parabol | The Agile Meeting Toolbox Report

Mohsie Supposie
Mohsie Supposie
Community Member
Say that again... I got distracted at "Att..."

Say that again... I got distracted at "Att..."

#11

People Are Sharing The Things That Are Slowly Phasing Out In 2022 Airbnb

whataboutschmeee , Andrea Davis Report

Chich
Chich
Community Member
53 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just stayed in this thing, - hotel they are calling it. Didn't have to take the garbage out, strip the room, pay a "cleaning" fee or feed anyone's cat. Hope they catch on.

#12

People Are Sharing The Things That Are Slowly Phasing Out In 2022 Having a savings account.

notsureoftheanswer , maitree rimthong Report

indiecognition
indiecognition
Community Member
And the amount in savings accounts

And the amount in savings accounts

#13

People Are Sharing The Things That Are Slowly Phasing Out In 2022 Working in an office

tbyrn21 , Pixabay Report

Nea
Nea
Community Member
Unless absolutely required, coming to office should be optional.

Unless absolutely required, coming to office should be optional.

#14

People Are Sharing The Things That Are Slowly Phasing Out In 2022 Manned registers.

ilikehockeyandguitar , Blake Wisz Report

censorshipsucks
censorshipsucks
Community Member
not in africa, we have too many unemployed people. We need job creation.

not in africa, we have too many unemployed people. We need job creation.

#15

People Are Sharing The Things That Are Slowly Phasing Out In 2022 iPhone Chargers

GoReadToYourChild , The Unwinder Report

Ban-One
Ban-One
Community Member
Yup, with the new law in 2024 these are a thing of the past in the EU. USB-C for any brand. Not just Apple.

Yup, with the new law in 2024 these are a thing of the past in the EU. USB-C for any brand. Not just Apple.

#16

People Are Sharing The Things That Are Slowly Phasing Out In 2022 DVDs.

It’s been going on for a bit now but it’s still crazy how fast they went from king to nothing

TechsSandwich , Mike Weston Report

Mixed Reality Portal
Mixed Reality Portal
Community Member
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Given the cost of living crisis a lot of folks are cancelling their streaming subscriptions. Many are either buying 2nd hand discs and /or ripping their media to have portable collections - that they actually own 😃

#17

People Are Sharing The Things That Are Slowly Phasing Out In 2022 Leisure time. Unless you're wealthy it's shocking to have any time off. Monday I had my first sick day in over a year and I was told I still need to make up my hours even if it means working overtime.

Even when you aren't working, shifts are so long it feels like you're losing your whole day and your days off are the only chance you have to catch up on cleaning and doctor's appointments and maintaining your life that it's hard to find the time to do any leisure activities. Just watching TV or making a meal feels like such a time investment because there's so little time to waste.

Caprine-Evisc , JESHOOTS.com Report

#18

People Are Sharing The Things That Are Slowly Phasing Out In 2022 Honestly? Cheap and neat finds at antique/thrift stores. Most places upcharge outrageous amounts for the items they get in, especially if it's a legitimate antique or unique item. On top of that, a lot of what's being sold now are nicknacks and decorative items that were made cheap at the time, and no one wants anymore.

I think we're also phasing out of the cheap product phase for everything, or at least slowing down. More and more people are choosing to repurpose their items or try and fix them, rather than just tossing and buying something new. Repurposing is even easier than ever thanks to the internet, it's no longer a struggle to figure out how to fix s**t and to buy missing parts and tools that you'd need to get the job done.

Crestego , Jennifer Kramer Report

Little Wonder
Little Wonder
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My local op shop has two buildings, one is the usual cheap things and cheap clothes and the other is the higher end stuff like vintage clothes or collectibles. It works well.

#19

People Are Sharing The Things That Are Slowly Phasing Out In 2022 NFTs

And I hope they continue to fall in popularity because honestly they weren’t even popular to begin with, just a fad peddled by the rich.

HippieWitchyWoods , pinguino k Report

Chich
Chich
Community Member
a 'stupid tax' if ever there was one.

a 'stupid tax' if ever there was one.

#20

People Are Sharing The Things That Are Slowly Phasing Out In 2022 Women’s’ rights

Mother-Meeting9893 , Norma Gabriela Galván Report

Amy Burke
Amy Burke
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Me ... women have rights .. I wouldn't say this is phasing out any time soon ... we will all be complete equals in the near future (UK)

#21

People Are Sharing The Things That Are Slowly Phasing Out In 2022 I think the straw has broken the camel's back on laughtrack sitcoms; How I Met your Father is the first one ive seen in years to use one and its... not good

Its jarring to see

So id say those are finally phasing out, with the norm being laughteack free funnies (which have existed for years now ofc, but are becoming the standard)

dis_the_chris , Jorge Franganillo Report

Ban-One
Ban-One
Community Member
52 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yup, Sitcoms are fading in general. Or are already completely gone. At least good ones. Maybe because you can't have dark-humored, sarcastic content anymore. Imagine "Married with Children" going on air nowadays. My favorite Sitcom...

#22

People Are Sharing The Things That Are Slowly Phasing Out In 2022 Physical menus at restaurants.

gamegeekj , Jessie McCall Report

Chich
Chich
Community Member
Nope, I think real menus are a hill many will choose to die on.

Nope, I think real menus are a hill many will choose to die on.

#23

People Are Sharing The Things That Are Slowly Phasing Out In 2022 24 hour Walmarts

BoilerBaller01 , Mike Mozart Report

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When one of the shops in my area suddenly extended their working hours to 24/7, everyone was confused. It turned out later, that it was the owner's idea of dealing with a rat problem: keep the lights on + people in = rats out

