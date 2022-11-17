We often miss prolonged, subtle processes. Having an opportunity to discuss them, even if it's online, can allow us glimpses into the direction we're all heading. So continue scrolling and check out the answers to Firewire64's question.

So when Reddit user Firewire64 made a post on the platform, asking its users to name the things that are slowly phasing out in 2022, they received a lot of interesting insights.

The world is never the same place as it was the day before. Whether we're talking about environmental, societal, or other changes, it always keeps evolving.

#1 Privacy

#2 Affordable food at the grocery store. It’s fine, it’s not like I need food to survive.

#3 Social acceptance for cigarette smoking in public. Like the old-fashioned light-them-on-fire tobacco smokes.



I go all over for work, and it’s a noticeable event if someone smells like smoke. No buildings seem to have smoking areas anymore, even the butt cans are rare sightings. Can you even imagine someone lighting up *inside a restaurant*? People still do it, but they almost have to hide it, only smoking at home or in their cars or vaping while out and about. When you come out of a store and you smell cigarette smoke, it’s noticeable because it’s not always there. The difference from 10 years ago is huge. 20 years ago this would be unimaginable.

#4 Affordable homes

#5 Facebook

#6 Faith in the future of humanity

#7 Biomass and Biodiversity.

#8 Cash… 2022 has seen a sharp rise in card only transactions

#9 Term lengths of UK pm's

#10 Attention spans

#11 Airbnb

#12 Having a savings account.

#13 Working in an office

#14 Manned registers.

#15 iPhone Chargers

#16 DVDs.



It’s been going on for a bit now but it’s still crazy how fast they went from king to nothing

#17 Leisure time. Unless you're wealthy it's shocking to have any time off. Monday I had my first sick day in over a year and I was told I still need to make up my hours even if it means working overtime.



Even when you aren't working, shifts are so long it feels like you're losing your whole day and your days off are the only chance you have to catch up on cleaning and doctor's appointments and maintaining your life that it's hard to find the time to do any leisure activities. Just watching TV or making a meal feels like such a time investment because there's so little time to waste.

#18 Honestly? Cheap and neat finds at antique/thrift stores. Most places upcharge outrageous amounts for the items they get in, especially if it's a legitimate antique or unique item. On top of that, a lot of what's being sold now are nicknacks and decorative items that were made cheap at the time, and no one wants anymore.



I think we're also phasing out of the cheap product phase for everything, or at least slowing down. More and more people are choosing to repurpose their items or try and fix them, rather than just tossing and buying something new. Repurposing is even easier than ever thanks to the internet, it's no longer a struggle to figure out how to fix s**t and to buy missing parts and tools that you'd need to get the job done.

#19 NFTs



And I hope they continue to fall in popularity because honestly they weren’t even popular to begin with, just a fad peddled by the rich.

#20 Women’s’ rights

#21 I think the straw has broken the camel's back on laughtrack sitcoms; How I Met your Father is the first one ive seen in years to use one and its... not good



Its jarring to see



So id say those are finally phasing out, with the norm being laughteack free funnies (which have existed for years now ofc, but are becoming the standard)

#22 Physical menus at restaurants.