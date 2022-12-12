We turned to AskReddit , where users shared their top picks for things (and people) that got better with age. Unsurprisingly, the answers ranged from the funny to the more serious, but they’re all equally interesting in contributing to the topic at hand. And rest assured that these submissions will make you think, “Yeah, it aged so well!”

“Wait, is aging well even a thing?” Sure, it is! There are things we learned to love and cherish long ago that don’t seem to fade away with the years — they get better and better and never go out of style. It can be anything from a classic car to TV shows, a fashion trend, slang, a way of thinking, or even celebrities whose talent and charisma stayed strong through decades. They have been around for a long time, yet these things have stood the test of time and remain relevant and popular even today. It’s so easy to get caught up in the “now” of things when we’re continuously being told that the latest and greatest is what we should be looking for and that if we don’t stick to it, something may be wrong with us. No more of that! If you’re also wondering which things aged well, you may be happy to know we already did our homework.

Time stops for nothing and no one, that’s a fact. Trends come and go, new ideas get by, exceptional talents are discovered every day and steal the spotlight, and the latest technologies keep shaping our lives. In the middle of a constantly changing world, some things seem to flop tremendously somehow, while others challenge all the odds and stay undefeated. Seeing how people keep pointing out the things that aged poorly, we thought that, for once, we could highlight and recognize the beauty of things that aged well!

#1 "Keanu Reeves."

#2 "LEGO."

#3 "Seasons 1-3 of Spongebob. Classics to this day."

#4 "Definitely Rick rolling. It has been a thing for about a decade and is one of the most popular memes and ways to troll on the internet."

#5 "Shawshank Redemption."

#6 "Jennifer Aniston."

#7 "Minecraft."

#8 "Tom Hanks and Danny Devito."

#9 "Eminem."

#10 "Chess! An elegant game that is played by millions around the world."

#11 "Shrek. It still makes me laugh."

#12 "Morgan Freeman."

#13 "Denim in general."

#14 "Even music I hated when it was new now sounds good because of nostalgia."

#15 "Robert Downey Jr. and Steve Carell."

#16 "The Office."

#17 "Tetris. Still addictive. I sometimes get hallucinations of falling pieces after playing."

#18 "90's Japanese cars."



"Especially if they have pop-up headlights."

#19 "Avatar the last Airbender."

#20 "I find that a few classic rock bands are still very popular with young people today. Bands such as the Beatles, Queen, Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, the Rolling Stones, AC/DC, Metallica, Guns N' Roses, and Nirvana especially are the most popular among my peers."

#21 "Steve Carell, that man has aged like a fine wine."

#22 "The first 2 Home Alone movies. They are still hilarious and very fun to watch after all these years, anyone I know has watched them at least 2-3 times."

#23 "Heath Ledger as a Joker."

#24 "Gaming as a whole, it really evolved, and a lot of people play games, there's even an Esports league based off of some of the games."

#25 "Bubblewrap."

#26 "My Neighbor Totoro by Hayao Miyazaki. Watched it with my 18-month-old today and now he tries to howl like Totoro."

#27 "Monty Python and the Holy Grail."

#28 "Jeff Goldblum."

#29 "Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen."

#30 "Dragonball Z. The anime came out nearly 30 years ago, and it's still one of the most iconic animes to ever be created."

#31 "Just rewatched Forrest Gump last night. Totally aged well."

#32 "My 84-year-old mother still walks 3 miles a day and has all her wits about her."

#33 "The earlier episodes of the Simpsons."

#34 "Jurassic Park, I still think the visuals look great in that movie, even if it were to be released today!"

#35 "Incredibly, some very old photography. Sure they might be now in digital and w.e, but the composition, attention to detail, there's just so much."

#36 "Paul Rudd."

#37 "Megamind. The villain being a nice guy incel was absolutely ahead of its time, and I think now that we are farther away from will Ferrell we can appreciate his role more now that it's not something oversaturated. The animation still looks amazing, and the music selection feels very reminiscent of both Shrek and guardians of the galaxy. The comedy doesn't feel dated at all and is very timeless. You could watch multiple times and learn something new every time (as I have... A lot). It's starting to get a lot more love now which is great because now I can talk about it with other people and not look batshit crazy."

#38 "Weird Al. Celebrity after celebrity comes out with drug problems, abuse allegations, friends with Weinstein, and there's Weird Al, singing a Coronavirus polka."

#39 "Lord of the Rings Trilogy. Still great."

#40 "Band of Brothers."

#41 "The Dark Knight movie from 2008."

#42 "Dinosaurs... They're rock solid!"

#43 "The 80s. A time that displayed a future that never happened, only for the future to feel nostalgic over it."

#44 "Whisky, steak, cheese... etc."

#45 "Nostalgia."

#46 "Being polite."

#47 "Tom and Jerry cartoons!"

#48 "MEMES, they’re an old concept and only get better."

#49 "George Carlin's stand-up comedy specials."

#50 "Couples that are above 70 and still love each other more than ever. The most beautiful thing on this planet."

#51 "Roger Federer; is still a top 10 player at 38!"



"I think the Federer, Nadal, Djokovic hegemony over men's tennis is going to be in the record books. Those 3 have been in the top 3 for the last 15ish years."

#52 "Anything scored by John Williams. He makes scenes feel so alive and meaningful."

#53 "Batman: The Animated Series."

#54 "The Princess Bride."

#55 "12 Angry Men. It's over 60 years old and still a very great and compelling movie to watch in 2020."

#56 "The first Men in Black."

#57 "Horror movies. They're not as scary as they used to be, but the aesthetic is amazing. Beautifully creepy movies."

#58 "Salma Hayek."

#59 "Mr. Rogers. He was amazing as a child, I respected him as an adult, and I love him as a legacy. No crazy stories. No scandals. Just an amazing person."

#60 "Me. 53 years old, got sober 90 days ago, addicted to yoga, lost 32 pounds in two months, six pack emerging in the former beer belly."

#61 "Neville Longbottom."

#62 "Thomas the Tank Engine. It was made in 1946 and it's still running and it's still really popular."

#63 "Spiderman 2."

#64 "Paul McCartney. Him and the songs he's written."

#65 "The early Muppet movies."

#66 "Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. The movie visually looks great!"

#67 "Wallis and Gromit, the first episode were made in 1989 and it’s just a great show about a British man and his dog inventing stuff and going on adventures. “Grand Day Out” is to this day my favorite episode of any show, I watched it when I was a kid and I revisit it every year or so. Y’all should check it out."

#68 "The Stormtroopers from the original Star Wars. Every other Sci-Fi costume has aged terribly lol but they’ll always look great."

#69 "Classical music, like fine wine."

#70 "The Matrix. (first one) I watch it every 5 years or so and I still don’t know how they pulled it all off. The story, the style, the cinematography, the action, the world, the music, the feeling it gives you, like in moments when Neo is told to follow the white rabbit and then you see the girl’s tattoo. The movie is a masterpiece."

#71 "GTA 5 and 90's hip hop."

#72 "Wine."

#73 "Toy Story 1"

#74 "The Grand Canyon. It seems to get more beautiful with each passing year."

#75 "Sherlock Holmes. Was written a century ago, but still keeps getting remade."

#76 "Harrison Ford and Liam Neeson; two very fine gentlemen indeed."

#77 "The word cool."

#78 "Old Nintendo games... The speedrunning community alone speaks for this. It's crazy how much hype there still is for 20-30-year-old single-player games."

#79 "Calvin & Hobbes comics."

#80 "Arabic numerals - or what most people call 'numbers'".

#81 "Astronomer here! There is a star about 200 light years away from us called the Methuselah star which appears to be about as old as the universe itself. Specifically, the universe is thought to be about 13.8 billion years old, and the star is, based on its composition estimated to be 14.46+/- 0.8 billion years old. So presumably if you err on the side of that minus, it's younger than the age of the universe, but still, the fact that it's been shining for a good 13+ billion years is astounding! For reference, our Sun has been burning for about 4.5 billion years, and has about 5 billion more to go... so this star has already lasted longer than our Sun ever will."

#82 "Art Nouveau. From architecture, the jewelry, to fashion. I find it all incredibly aesthetic!"

#83 "The movie Young Frankenstein. It's hilarious and isn't full of gags that are super offensive today. Movies like Airplane and Blazing Saddles are considered comedy classics, but they couldn't possibly be made today. Young Frankenstein absolutely could if there was a competent enough director and writing team around."

#84 "The movie Idiocracy."

#85 "Terminator 2 - any time I watch this movie, I think I am even more impressed with the practical and VFX they were able to pull off seamlessly... in 1991!"

#86 "Serial experiments lain. a show with only 13 episodes, every 22 minutes, released in 1998 that managed to be incredibly similar to now. the show had an immense presence of technology, from everybody having a portable cell phone they used for mail and the internet, to online MMORPGs at one point, to even a guy with augmented reality. it's surprising how well the show has aged with its predictions."

#87 "Jensen Ackles. See for yourself."

#88 "Star Trek TNG ! The themes are still actual and the scripts are really good."

#89 "Ash Ketchum, staying 10 years old for 23 years and finally reaching his dream of becoming a pokemon champion."

#90 "Converse shoes. Classic chucks - the more worn out the better."

#91 "Skateboarding. Not just in the skating itself, which is crazier and more awesome than I could have ever imagined. But also who is skating: Tons of young women of all types, queers too, old and young."

#92 "Super Smash Bros Melee, a 19-year-old game that’s the 9th most popular Esport, Even higher than the newest installment Ultimate."

#93 "Scooby-doo, still fun to watch."

#94 "The Twilight Zone. The series premiered in 1959 and so many of the episodes still hold up today because of its brilliant writing."

#95 "Aliens 1986."

#96 "I made Alton Brown's aged eggnog recipe last summer. I still have a small amount of it left and it continues to taste better as it ages even after 7+ months."

#97 "Resident Evil 4."

#98 "Airplane!, the movie. I've seen it so many times since my childhood, and it never lets me down. I always got several years between viewings, and in the back of my mind, I'm like "Okay, man, this is the time you're going to get bored. This is the time you won't even crack a smile. This is the time you're going to realize this movie is outdated and not nearly as funny as you used to think", but it never happens. For the same effect with a TV show, try out Police Squad!, the precursor to Naked Gun. That show was literally too funny for its own good."