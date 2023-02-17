Hindsight is always 20/20, and the Reddit post that asked the question "What are some things you realized too late in life?" is a testament to this fact. Its comment section is filled with thousands of responses from people of all ages, sharing the biggest lessons they've learned so far.

Some of the replies center around the theme of missed opportunities, like not pursuing your passion or spending more time with loved ones while others focus on the importance of self-care and personal growth. But when looking at it as a whole, the thread serves as a powerful reminder that our time on this planet is short, and we should strive to make every day count with intention and purpose.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

38 People Share Things They Realized Too Late In Life Dont try to hang on to a toxic friendship just because of your history.

AlanClan , Budgeron Bach Report

17points
POST
Yaksha_maan
Yaksha_maan
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Don’t hang on to toxicity. Period. Be it freinds , siblings, parents, partner, employer etc

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#2

38 People Share Things They Realized Too Late In Life Don't set yourself on fire to keep others warm.

-Miss_Information- , Andrew Neel Report

16points
POST
Ranger Kanootsen
Ranger Kanootsen
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Same goes for the reverse: Don't set others on fire to warm yourself.

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#3

38 People Share Things They Realized Too Late In Life Its ok to catch yourself in your own BS. That's not you failing, its you being self aware and that will make you a better person.

LondonFogAddict91 , Athena Report

14points
POST
rob
rob
Community Member
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Best one yet. Many people get stuck in their own views and echo chambers. Sometimes it's good to do more research and look at arguments from the other side. Maybe you will stick with your views but maybe you see there is more than you first thought.

0
0points
reply
#4

38 People Share Things They Realized Too Late In Life Don’t make other people’s lives your standard for living. Love what you have and love the people that support you

swede_fish , Pixabay Report

14points
POST
Yali-girl with weird name
Yali-girl with weird name
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There are literally 8 billion people in the world and none of them act or think the same whatsoever , don’t try to mimic any of them

2
2points
reply
#5

38 People Share Things They Realized Too Late In Life 'If something's worth doing, it's worth doing badly.'

It's really easy to get into the mindset of thinking that things have to be perfect, but that's also the kind of mindset that leaves you meticulously editing the first five thousand words of that novel you've been working on for half a decade. Sit down and finish the f*****g thing, *then* worry about fixing it up.

Perfect is the enemy of good.

Portarossa , Pixabay Report

13points
POST
Dan Padgett
Dan Padgett
Community Member
16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My most hated term "good enough". But yeah, designers are never finished, we tend to abandon work because otherwise we would go insane.

0
0points
reply
#6

38 People Share Things They Realized Too Late In Life Take care of your teeth.

Nitroclover , Ron Lach Report

13points
POST
Yaksha_maan
Yaksha_maan
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Dentist appointments are damn costly in us so make sure you don’t need them

2
2points
reply
#7

38 People Share Things They Realized Too Late In Life That expecting others to act how you would in that situation does not work.

anon , Alex Green Report

12points
POST
Yaksha_maan
Yaksha_maan
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Always think, what would rihanna do

0
0points
reply
#8

38 People Share Things They Realized Too Late In Life I thought people didn't like me because I was nerdy and all. Turns out the problem was that I never gave them a chance because I assumed they wouldn't like me.

PhreedomPhighter , Julia Avamotive Report

12points
POST
Nea
Nea
Community Member
25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This happens a lot- people cancelling themselves.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#9

38 People Share Things They Realized Too Late In Life You only get one body. Take care of it.

pinkkittenfur , Andrea Piacquadio Report

12points
POST
Ranger Kanootsen
Ranger Kanootsen
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And in return, it will take care of you!

2
2points
reply
#10

38 People Share Things They Realized Too Late In Life Don't assume people won't do to you what you wouldnt do to them.

PimemtoCheese , Ketut Subiyanto Report

12points
POST
Ranger Kanootsen
Ranger Kanootsen
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

People can be extremely unpredictable

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#11

38 People Share Things They Realized Too Late In Life Just because you put effort and energy into a relationship, doesn’t mean the other person will.

usernameeightandhalf , RODNAE Productions Report

11points
POST
Yaksha_maan
Yaksha_maan
Community Member
26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

some people fall in love with the wrong people sometimes,it’s alright Listen to this song

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#12

38 People Share Things They Realized Too Late In Life Getting married and having kids is not "the ultimate life goal". Only do it if you really want to. Otherwise you'll do it just because it's expected of you and you'll be trapped in a very unhappy life

anon Report

10points
POST
Yaksha_maan
Yaksha_maan
Community Member
25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Also always remember that children can’t save an unhappy marriage

7
7points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#13

38 People Share Things They Realized Too Late In Life Doing well in school doesn't mean you will do well outside of it.

pajamakitten , Tima Miroshnichenko Report

10points
POST
Ranger Kanootsen
Ranger Kanootsen
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I didn't do well in school, and I still don't do well. Where does that leave me?

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#14

38 People Share Things They Realized Too Late In Life “I wish there was a way to know you're in the good old days before you've actually left them.”

anon , kat wilcox Report

8points
POST
#15

38 People Share Things They Realized Too Late In Life Don't let anxiety rule your life.

All those people looking at you at a dance, the gym, the beach, work, school. It just doesn't matter. Half the people won't remember you in five minutes. Very few are actually judging you and even if they are, f**k them. Do what makes you happy and helps you and leave regrets behind you. You are your own best friend. You are the love of your life. If you are happy with yourself, you win.

And if you're not happy, find help to fix it.

fujiesque , Liza Summer Report

8points
POST
Nea
Nea
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Easier saiid than done :(

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#16

38 People Share Things They Realized Too Late In Life Doctors are just people, and people are sometimes bias, useless, dismissive and just plain wrong.

Jackatarian , Karolina Grabowska Report

8points
POST
Ranger Kanootsen
Ranger Kanootsen
Community Member
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No one deserves a pedestal until they prove it.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#17

38 People Share Things They Realized Too Late In Life Being assertive and taking care of your own needs doesn't make you an a*****e and people aren't going to hate you for it.

memelord-15 Report

7points
POST
YaMaOnToast
YaMaOnToast
Community Member
16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They might do if you're a woman and they're a man.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#18

38 People Share Things They Realized Too Late In Life Nobody has all the answers. Everyone is just trying to make sense of things the best they can

anon , Engin Akyurt Report

7points
POST
Ranger Kanootsen
Ranger Kanootsen
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

...and we never quite get there, do we?

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#19

38 People Share Things They Realized Too Late In Life It’s never too early to start saving for retirement

iggy555 , Pixabay Report

7points
POST
Helena
Helena
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You can afford to save?

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#20

38 People Share Things They Realized Too Late In Life You don't need someone else to feel complete. There was never a hole to begin with. It was just you finding your way through life. You don't start with a hole, you start with foundation and build up.

MrDextra , Alexandra Schulz Report

7points
POST
#21

38 People Share Things They Realized Too Late In Life Eating healthy and being active actually matters

AWOL_PSYCHO , Nathan Cowley Report

7points
POST
#22

38 People Share Things They Realized Too Late In Life Most of the population is far less aware than you think.

swissfrenchman , Riccardo Report

7points
POST
Nea
Nea
Community Member
13 minutes ago

This comment has been deleted.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#23

38 People Share Things They Realized Too Late In Life I was so afraid of failing that I stopped trying. I know now it's okay to be afraid but it's no excuse to give up. I'm 28 years old and just finished my first quarter of college with all A's. When I saw my grades I cried for a long time because I realised the biggest thing holding me back was me. It took time and a lot of therapy for me to get here but that's okay. Everyone grows at a different pace.

largestbeefartist , Nicola Barts Report

6points
POST
Groaver Andout
Groaver Andout
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I've got to say; those 28 years must have been hard. Look at all those grey hairs!

0
0points
reply
View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#24

38 People Share Things They Realized Too Late In Life It is impossible to please everyone

Foundry_Man_13 , RODNAE Productions Report

6points
POST
Ranger Kanootsen
Ranger Kanootsen
Community Member
25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Please yourself, and that's enough.

1
1point
reply
#25

38 People Share Things They Realized Too Late In Life Your stomach isn’t supposed to hurt all the time. I was knee-deep in denial for a while when I first started developing symptoms of Crohn’s Disease.

Side note: if you are in your late teens or early 20s and are having persistent stomach/gut pain, go to the doctor as soon as you possibly can. It could save you a lot of pain and surgery down the line.

Napiformity , Sora Shimazaki Report

6points
POST
#26

38 People Share Things They Realized Too Late In Life That very few people actually wake up in the morning thinking: 'Hey, I'm going to be an a*****e and make someone else's life hell today'. Most of us think our behavior is justified.

oddstew , Ketut Subiyanto Report

5points
POST
Ranger Kanootsen
Ranger Kanootsen
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We're all heroes in our own story and villains in someone else's.

1
1point
reply
#27

38 People Share Things They Realized Too Late In Life Some people are not meant to be in your life forever

BhagavadGina , RODNAE Productions Report

5points
POST
View more comments
#28

38 People Share Things They Realized Too Late In Life Do not spend time arguing with people over things that won't matter in 3 hours, let alone 3 years.

And don't take advantage of the people who genuinely care about your well-being and how you feel.

youknowthatimnot , RODNAE Productions Report

5points
POST
#29

38 People Share Things They Realized Too Late In Life The chances of you growing up to be something big is very unlikely.

And if you do accomplish something huge, it's even more unlikely that you'll keep that success for too long.

Be grateful for being average because it's very hard to do the basic things it takes to maintain a stable lifestyle that's nowhere near the "american dream".

sketchysketchist , Thibault Trillet Report

5points
POST
Ranger Kanootsen
Ranger Kanootsen
Community Member
23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We may not be big, but we are all pandas :)

0
0points
reply
#30

For whatever reason, no matter how trivial or stupid, some people are simply not going to like you. And that’s perfectly fine! It’s a foolish waste of time to try to win those people over. Focus your attention on the people who actually give a s**t about you — your time with them is limited. I’m finally learning to embrace this mindset after years of pandering to people who didn’t care.

*“The ones who love us best are the ones we’ll lay to rest, and visit their graves on holidays at best. The ones who love us least are the ones we’ll die to please. If it’s any consolation, I don’t begin to understand them.”*

anon Report

5points
POST
#31

38 People Share Things They Realized Too Late In Life Mindset really impacts outcomes. If you don’t believe you can be/do/achieve something, you probably won’t. Self-fulfilling prophecy is no joke.

cheekynihlist , Andrea Piacquadio Report

5points
POST
Ranger Kanootsen
Ranger Kanootsen
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's true, but the problem is that we don't know how to change our mindsets.

1
1point
reply
#32

Smiling more and being nice in general!



Honestly it makes life so much easier and more fun, more people take to you, you learn more. You argue less! I got tired of arguing all the time so I started reading ways to avoid arguments.

YawataNoKami Report

4points
POST
#33

To live in the present moment and stop over planning the future. There’s only so much I can control in my life and the rest I just have to let go and let it be. There’s no point stressing out about the future and things I can’t control. Unexpected things happen in life and we never really know where/how we end up. I just gotta make the most of what’s going on in my life now and be more present with people around me.

anon Report

3points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#34

People form initial judgements within 8 seconds of shaking your hand.

No one cares how much money you make

You care less what people think of you as you get older

DarkSideOfLife500 Report

3points
POST
#35

Being jealous or resentful of other people’s success is a negative weight on your back that serves no purpose.

There’s room for others to succeed as well as yourself. Work hard, be happy for others and patiently wait for your turn to come up.

jesuschin Report

3points
POST
#36

How little responsibility you really have prior to being 18 years old. I took a lot of my life prior to this age for granted. I was very anti-establishment. I hated school. I played sports but I wasn't that competitive, I didn't have motivation because I thought the system was unfair. It took me until I was 19 to realize my view of the world was wrong, and I lost a lot of appreciation for my opportunities when I was younger. I'm 23 now, became a great student in college. I might be working for NASA in 2 months (fingers crossed) in conjunction with my college. So I've definitely learned from my mistakes, but my younger years were vastly under-utilized and underappreciated.

anon Report

3points
POST
#37

Being a lawyer is a horrible job. Thousands of $$ in uni fees and years of university just to sit behind a desk all day and try to fix everyone's f**k-ups.

I studied law in my late 20's because I thought I was wasting my life by doing something I loved but wasn't as lucrative as law.

Now I make the big bucks but hate myself for it.

monkeysmum Report

2points
POST
#38

I should have traveled more when I was younger and single. If you’re in your early twenties, don’t waste time. Travel as MUCH as you can. If you time it perfectly, you can travel anywhere on a small budget. Don’t make excuses. Just do it.

_Than0s Report

2points
POST
Mr Old School Cool
Mr Old School Cool
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Try living and working in another country - travel every weekend

0
0points
reply

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!