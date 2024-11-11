Scroll down for some of their most surprising revelations, and feel free to add your own in the comments.

Except, apparently, these Redditors didn’t get the memo. Recently, they opened up about experiences they thought were common—only to later find out they weren’t.

Here we are, living on a massive rock hurtling through an endless universe, with around 8 billion people spread across countless cultures, each with unique beliefs and ways of life. It’s a lot. But even on this wild planet, most of us can agree that some things are just not okay.

#1 When I was a kid, I'd walk to school. When it was cold, I'd come home and my mom would ask "why are you wheezing?" I'd shrug because I thought it was just what happened to people when it was cold.



Found out several years later that I had exercise induced asthma, and cold weather was my main trigger.

#2 Not trusting your parents and being very careful not to share any details of your personal life because they'll use it against you. I thought everyone did it.

#3 Constant counting in my head. Turns out that’s an OCD symptom. Didn’t realize until I was an adult. I count everything. Constantly.

#4 When I'm in a room with other people, part of my brain is paying attention to *every* conversation my ears can pick up, all at once. Specifically, it's paying attention to the emotional temper of each conversation, in case someone suddenly starts having a bad time.



Turns out most of you just listen to one conversation at a time. My way is actually a consequence of growing up around an explosive parent, deep down I don't want anything to happen that will lead to an angry person yelling at us. This also explains why I have a hard time in groups bigger than 10 or so, there tends to be too many voices having different conversations, and I get overwhelmed processing it all. If I can't keep up, I feel vulnerable and exposed, and things cycle downward from there.

#5 I thought it was normal that certain fabric textures make people feel physically nauseated and violently repulsed when touching them.



No, that’s called autism.

#6 It took me until i was in my early 20s to realize that straight women actually do have romantic feelings for their male partners and i’m actually just a lesbian.

#7 I thought that being unhappy was normal, that people were just faking being happy. Then I was diagnosed with depression, got medication and it literally changed my life.

#8 I thought all girls would rather be boys if they had the choice.



Nope. Turns out I was trans. Took me 34 years of my life to realize that.

#9 It took me awhile to put together that most people notice that they're hungry before it starts to hurt.

#10 I grew up with some fairly questionable dental care that was free through my dad’s tribal healthcare. I had a lot of dental problems, likely stemming from my mom giving me apple juice in a baby bottle as well as enamel that never developed correctly.



During the annual dentist trip my older brother and sister never had cavities, but I always had 4-5 or more. So the visits were pretty hellacious. I would complain about the procedures and how badly they hurt (I was 6ish) but my family were “hard a*s” and “tough love” people. So my complaints were dismissed as whining and worse, told that I deserved it for not brushing my teeth better.



So, I stopped complaining. 27 years later while going through my 5th root canal I was shaking and tense and sweating. The dentist kept asking if I was ok, like they always did. I said “ya I’m fine” like I always said.



This time though, the dentist stopped the procedure, pulled his mask off and said “are you experiencing any pain? You seem like you are.” I said “of course I am, it’s a root canal, these always hurt terribly, but I’ll be ok, let’s just push through it.”



He said “You shouldn’t feel anything at all. Only some pressure, but ZERO pain. Root canals shouldn’t hurt.” Then he numbed me more, started again and kept numbing me until I felt NOTHING.



5 minutes in he stopped again because I was crying and he asked if it still hurt. I said “no, not all” and smiled crookedly through my completely numb face.



I thought dental procedures were supposed to hurt. I was 33 when a dentist finally realized I was suffering but self-reporting I was fine. There was always more numbing they could have done. I suffered for 3 decades because I was told to stop complaining as a 6yo.



If you feel pain, any pain at all, tell your dentist. Zero pain is normal. Advocate for yourself. Also, don’t tell young children to stop complaining about pain, because they might listen and you cause them to hurt for a lifetime.

#11 I used to think everyone had a vivid inner monologue narrating their day, but then I found out some people don’t have one at all. It blew my mind when I realized that wasn't common.

#12 I thought everyone could make their eyes vibrate at will. But nope!

#13 Eviction. I thought it was how people moved.

#14 I didn't know people can't smell ants, bugs, and other scents. First time I walked into a friend's apartment I said "whoa dude you got an ant problem!" He was like oh s**t where is the ants? I'm like idk man but I smell em. He looked at me like I was the dumbest f****r he's ever seen and just told me that's impossible. Sure enough in his pantry, a little line of those f*****s pillaging a bag of rice into a vent via conga line.



On that day I learned not everyone can smell ants.



Edit: apparently I have a superpower. If any entomologist wants to reach out I would love to work with you. Insects are amazing. I always had a very strong connection with bees I had one riding around with me the other day in the car I stopped traffic because it wouldn't leave me alone I had to pick it up and leave it outside my car on some foliage. Bugs are friends, do not kill.

#15 Ever since I can remember I got periodic weird sparkly things in my field of vision. Rainbow, jagged, circular-ish thing that gradually got bigger until my head seemed to ‘pass through’ the ring and then it faded. Happened all the time. I would get really cranky, achy and tired afterward. Always happened when my mom would take me shopping for clothes or groceries (she used to get so annoyed when I wanted to leave after 10 minutes at the mall). In my twenties I mentioned it in passing ‘oh hang on I have a sparkly thing. Ugh I hate these because now I’m going to have a headache’. Mom was like ‘wait WHAT?’ Yeah, I have chronic migraine with aura and fluorescent light is a primary trigger.



Edited to add:

WOW I had no idea so many people experienced this! I feel for each and every one of you. When I was younger - maybe into my 20s - they were just a weird annoying inconvenience. Yeah I felt a little c****y afterward, but nothing debilitating. Unfortunately they progressed to being a harbinger of doom. Full migraines with all the awful pain, nausea, light sensitivity, aphasia, brain fog, the works. Besides evil fluorescent light, I’ve identified lack of sleep, too much sleep, dehydration, exercise, stress, and sudden positional changes (standing up too quickly) as triggers. Yay for trying to maintain a healthy lifestyle? 🙄recommendation: find a doctor who will refer you to a good neurologist. I’m working my way through a series of preventative meds that work for awhile until they don’t. But we keep trying! My neurologist said ‘well, you know we’re basically guessing. We just keep guessing until something works’. Good luck out there!

#16 Constant existential dread. Turns out not everyone’s brain is a 24/7 horror show.

#17 I used to hear a full symphony in my head when I lay down at night. Most of the time it's mellow with beautiful violins, oboes, French horns... It slowly builds and can be quite moving. It's never songs I've heard or know. I have zero musical talent so in my head it all stays.



I say "used to" because once I developed tinnitus the ringing has taken place of the music. Pretty c****y trade off.

#18 I learned RECENTLY that working out isn’t supposed to hurt, it’s supposed to make you sore, not in like PAIN pain. Turns out I’m actually disabled and I can’t work out most of my upper body becuase of my spinal curvature. #LiveLaughLordosis.

#19 Apologizing constantly, even for things that aren’t my fault. Turns out, not everyone feels the need to say ‘sorry’ all the time.

#20 PMDD. Every month I would stay quiet about my symptoms because I genuinely thought every one else experiencing menstruation also got extremely angry, exhausted, hopeless and couldn’t stop thinking about wanting to [unalive] themselves and everyone around them. I missed an insane amount of school and got fired from jobs because I could not function for about two weeks out of every month. I only realized I had an issue after seeing someone describe PMDD online. I now use birth control continuously so no periods or hormonal change for me!

#21 My parents worked full time and left me home alone a lot. They never checked if I had homework or anything like that. So I'd just come home from school, watch TV, play with my dog, whatever, by myself. I literally never did my homework because no one was there to make me. More often than not I was a bit bored and lonely. Most days I would try and find a friend to come hang out. I'd ring (this was in the 90s) every single kid in my class to come over and play. They always said no, they weren't allowed, because they had homework to do and because my parents weren't home. I didn't understand the concept of "not allowed". My parents weren't even there. I could just go anywhere I wanted. Why couldn't they? It wasn't until I was an adult with my own kids that I realized their parents were just a lot more responsible than mine.

#22 Snow Vision Syndrome. I see a bunch of dots in my vision constantly.

#23 Being able to dissociate on command apparently that’s a symptom of my cptsd but for a long time I thought everyone had the ability to just stop feeling all emotions & make the world seem fake like a video game that’s not the case I found that out at 24 when i finally found a good therapist 😂.

#24 I thought it was normal to have headaches nearly daily till I brought it up to my former psychiatrist when I was 18. He asked me if I was in any pain because I kept grimacing because my head was hurting so much. He referred me to neurology, it took years but I finally have the headaches mostly under control thanks to medication, PT, and trigger point injections. We also recently found an abortive med that actually works without major side affects.

#25 The way the lights look at night when you have astigmatism. I saw a photo comparison of normal vision compared to vision with astigmatism, and it genuinely surprised me.

#26 I didn't realize that people didn't memorize movies to keep from being bored. When I was a kid, we lived pretty far from my grandparents, so that was a long trip in the car. So I learned that I could break up the time by "re watching" a movie as we drove. So I was praised for being able to sit still, but I was reciting Aladdin or Land Before Time in my head the whole time.



I still do this to some extent. The last time I was able to drive down to Florida, I looked at the trip time and thought, "Oh! That's not too bad! That's two Hamiltons and a Lion King!"



I didn't realize that other people didn't memorize scripts down to the actor's inflections until I took an acting course and monologues and cold reads came really easy to me. It turns out most people remember certain lines that they like or remember a funny scene is coming up.

I felt like the biggest dork when I explained it.

#27 I thought everyone wanted to know how things worked and had innate curiosity.



It still blows my mind that people some people don't.

#28 Mirroring other peoples behavior and making a "personality" fitting for them. Results in me being super stressed when I meet new people because I don't know how to behave. Social contact also costs a lot of energy. Turns out people don't think of that and just kinda go as themselves. However that's supposed to work.



Also genuinely enjoying being alone. I told a friend that I will just lock myself in my flat for a few days to relax and he said that's a "bit extreme". For me it's really nice and relaxing. I need my alone time and don't 'miss' social contact as fast as other people.

#29 Ever since I was little I would frequently feel my heart kinda flop around and skip beats. I always thought this was normal until a doctor noticed it during a routine physical exam. He asked if I was nervous about being at the doctor and I told him my heart always does that. Turns out I just have a lot of premature ventricular contractions. My cardiologist told me they're very common but most people don't actually feel them all the time.

#30 I think everyone can unfocus theirs eyes on command, like, make your vision blurry when you want it. Then i found that while not everyone can do it, its pretty common traits to have. i have astimagtism too, which also common.

#31 Constant intrusive thoughts and imagining what-if scenarios of horribly traumatic possible events.

#32 I always thought talking to myself out loud was normal until others found it odd.

#33 That some people's minds are just quiet. I thought everyone had an ongoing monolog of their life.

#34 Putting on socks before bed. I can not sleep without them, yet apparently other people find it strange!

#35 My answer : I always thought it was normal for people to have dinner as late as 9 or 10 PM. Growing up, my family would eat really late because my parents worked long hours, and it just became part of our routine. It wasn’t until I started having dinner with friends or staying over at their houses that I realized most families eat around 6 or 7 PM. I remember being so confused like, Wait, you guys eat this early , Now that I think about it, we probably got a lot of weird looks from neighbors for having dinner so late all the time!

#36 I thought that everyone stopped eating dinner together as a family as soon as you learned how to eat without making a giant mess and no longer needed to be supervised while you ate your food. For basically my whole life other than the first few years, everyone in my family has ate dinner in separate areas at different times and I thought that the only families that ate dinner together were religious families.



I quickly discovered how wrong I was and how unconventional my family is. My parents are both functioning alcoholics in denial and did the bare minimum to ensure I had food and made it to school but that was about it. Once I finished elementary school and started going to middle school they were never involved in anything in my life and I moved out at the age of 14 which they had no issues with as long as I was still going to school, which I was.

#37 Honestly, anxiety in general.

I didn’t realize it wasn’t “normal” to have extreme anxiety about things that were absolutely minuscule untill my mid-teens years.



I was joking to a friend that I hoped I would throw up before a party we were going to instead of during and she said “why would you throw up before OR during?” I replied something like “you know, when you get that dizzy,nervous feeling when you know you’re supposed to be somewhere around a group of people so you have to throw up to feel better?” …needless to say she did NOT know what I was talking about and asked have I ever talked to a Dr. about it.I honestly just assumed everyone felt like that when they went to party’s,new places,appointments or just anywhere really.



Ever Since I was a child,I would constantly worry and get anxiety,Sometimes it was even over things that weren’t a big deal, like answering the phone or going to a place I had already been dozens of times. I was constantly thinking someone was mad at me, even if absolutely nothing happened for the thought to even enter my mind.The worst was when I was laying in bed at night and I would just feel this sense of impending doom, as if something terrible was going to happen out of nowhere.



I’m not going to lie, even as an adult it still blows my mind that there are people who don’t experience anxiety on a day to day basis. To those people I say: what’s it like to be Gods favorite? lol!

#38 When I think to myself, I often use “we”. If I’m getting up to get some coffee, I’ll think “let’s go get some coffee.” It’s not a split personality thing… I think I distinguish between the parts of me that does/feels/thinks things and the meta part of me that observes myself.



I saw a Reddit post about this a few years ago, and I realized that a few people do the same thing, but most people think it’s very weird. .

#39 How much I daydream



How much I over analyze every social encounter



How just imagining my sister dying will bring tears



How much I try to mentally prepare for my family members dying.

#40 Having my vision go black and falling down after standing up too fast… Yeah I was fully passing out which is not normal 😂.

#41 Swimming. I grew up on a lake and was swimming as a baby. I probably spent years of my life in the water. I was shocked when I went to boot camp at Parris Island and half the recruits had never been in a pool, let alone knew how to swim.

#42 Honestly, when I was little I thought most people were hyper insane evangelical Christians like I was raised. I got out of that world in high school. As a kid I knew SOME people weren’t Christian, but I truly thought it was the norm. Now I see that my upbringing was really extreme and bordered on cult.

#43 I thought everyone felt the fabric of their clothes on their body 24/7 and it was normal so no one talked about it, so imagine my surprise when I told some friends and they said this was not normal.



Apparently most people can filter this out???

#44 I thought it was normal for everything to hurt. Catching a ball would leave my palm feeling raw and bruised for days. Swinging a baseball bat would hurt my shoulder, my elbow, my hip. I had terrible pain in my hands from when I was about 12, and I remember my grandma saying, "Yeah, you've got the arthritis, too." And that was that.



You know the saying, "No pain, no gain"? I thought that everyone playing every sport or doing any form of exercise was playing through the pain, and I thought I was a serious wimp for not being able to stand it and play through it like they did. My whole family would make fun of me for having such a low pain threshold.



Every day, I'd wake up with pain in every region of my body, for one reason or another. Bonked my knee on a coffee table 6 months ago? Yep, it would still hurt. Wore shoes that pinched my pinkie toe the previous year? Yeah, I'd still be limping from the pain, but I would try really hard not to limp because that would bother my hip. All these pains added up but never went away. Ever since I was little. And I thought this was normal.



I'm 42 now. About 6 months ago, I had an epiphany and asked my husband if I complained about pain a lot. His instant answer was, "Yep." I explained that I only ever tell him about the pains that could impact our day, pains that are unbearable, so we might need to change plans to accommodate - which is maybe 10% of the pain I'm experiencing at any given time. We talked it out and realized that my experience of pain is actually very abnormal.



I've spent the last six months going to specialists, learning pain management, starting a vitamin and medication regimen, and making so.much.progress! It is amazing the things I can do now. I have more energy, more stamina, and more mental clarity because I'm not exhausting myself by being in pain 24/7. It's amazing - I bonk my knee, and it hurts for a minute. Then, I actually forget about it. Because it stops hurting. All my life, a simple bonked knee would cause me pain for months on end. Now, I get hurt, and in a short while, it stops hurting. It stops! I swear, pain never used to stop! It's amazing!!!



Side note - all the people who told me I had a low pain threshold while I was experiencing horrific pain every freaking day of my life can seriously just go f**k themselves.



Edit - I forgot to say what was wrong. The doctors are calling it fibromyalgia, which is "a disorder characterized by widespread musculoskeletal pain accompanied by fatigue, sleep, memory and mood issues. Researchers believe that fibromyalgia amplifies painful sensations by affecting the way your brain and spinal cord process painful and nonpainful signals.".

#45 Getting pain in my jaw with a first bite. Not always, more common with cheddar cheese.





Just thought it was because I hadn’t moved my jaw for a while. Turns out, nobody else in my family knows what I’m talking about.

#46 Sounds causing actual physical sensations. I don't just mean the sound waves that everyone hears. I'm talking about actual shapes with textures and movements in and around my torso. It turns out I have tactile audio synesthesia. Almost everyone who has any type of synesthesia is surprised when they finally figure out that other people don't experience the world the way that they do.

#47 "You know how you mainly look through one eye?"



"What? No!"



"You don't mainly look out one eye?"



"No! I look through both my eyes equally!"



"Oh. I thought everyone had a preferred eye, like being right or left handed?"



"No!"



So turns out my left eye is REALLY bad and I'm not just. . . right-eyed.

#48 I am intolerant to lactose and, in elementary school, would look around wondering how everyone else seemed so comfortable when they *must* be holding in the same amount of air.



Especially odd that I was the only one rattling the halls mid-class to try to find relief without being exposed. Really confused me for years.

#49 Changing my outfit 2-5 times before leaving the house every day. My college roommates were very confused why I couldn’t decide what outfit I would wear. I would always default to my “safe outfit” which was specific shirt with jeans.

#50 I grew up in a house overlooking the Saint John River.



It never occurred to me that it was unusual that the river would sometimes be flowing in one direction, and sometimes in the other direction. I thought all rivers did that and it was normal.



(The tides in the Bay of Fundy are so high they cause the lower end of the river to reverse direction for awhile at high tide).

