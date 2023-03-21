The mildly interesting subreddit , on top of being quite humble, gathers the best happy little coincidences our brains and eyes put together. So scroll down and get comfortable, since you’ll probably be staring at some of these for a bit. Make sure to upvote your favorites and if you want some more things that look like other things, Bored Panda has got you covered, you can find them here and here .

Our pattern-recognizing brain can be a little too eager to help us and will just tell us what it thinks we see. As a result, we’ll happily accept a further on, black cat as just a shadow and a series of scratches on a boat as a wonderful image of a tropical island. So it would be best to always look twice, not just when crossing the street, but when seeing almost anything.

#1 I Present To You The Rare And Wonderful Dogtopus

#2 The Way The Sunlight Reflects Off My Vase Makes It Look Like Smoke

#3 The Sunset Lighting Makes It Look Like Firebreath

Some illusionists even try to get people to “fall” for these tricks through knowledge of psychology and clever design. One of the better-known, intentional examples is the Rabbit-Duck illusion, which is a sketch of either the head of a rabbit or a duck. The same person can respond that they see different woodland creatures at different times of the year, though this may be because there is no actual reward for saying that you can recognize both, just the expectation that you see something. In the case of the rabbit-duck, duck-rabbit, or however you prefer to call it, the brain is creating a full image out of disparate pieces. Like the images here, it’s just our mind trying to figure out what is going on, while filtering everything through what we already know. Unfortunately, our brain can only work with what our senses give it, and once it’s made up its (or our) mind, it might be disinclined to help you see what’s actually happening. So in the case of the two cats, it might not notice the second cat because it’s already ‘established’ that the first cat’s shadow is visible.

#4 My Friend's Snake Has The Superman Logo Naturally Emblazoned On Its Skin

#5 The Inside Of My Red Onion Looks Like A Lotus Flower

#6 These Fishnet Stockings Made From The Table’s Shadow

Camouflage works in similar ways, by hijacking the methods our mind uses to determine what is what. Once we have accepted that a clump of bushes is a clump of bushes, it will fade into the back of our minds. We might only start to see the hypothetical camouflaged man if we are actively looking for someone or something that may be hiding in the clump of bushes. Animals use this strategy to great effect, while humans, as usual, just copy their homework to replicate the patterns, colors, and shapes found in nature.

#7 This Agate That Looks Like A Wildfire

#8 My Blinds Reflection Looks Like Lunar Phases On My Wall

#9 Random Blister That Looks Like An Exclamation Point Appeared On My Finger

Sometimes nature itself conspires to trick and confuse us. For example, a mirage is caused by light bending in such a way that a human, normally depicted as tired and thirsty, sees reflections of things further away or in the sky. Often in popular media, the person, no doubt wandering through the desert, sees an oasis and drags themselves towards it only to find more desert. This is actually not a mirage, simply some sort of psychosis. A real mirage is just the bending of light that can actually be caught on camera. Mirages aren’t limited to the desert and can be found near large bodies of water as well.

#10 Sunlight Through This Fountain Looks Like It Is Pouring Lava - l'Aquila, Italy

#11 My Cat's Shadow Is Actually My Other Cat

#12 I Got A Chicken Tender Shaped Like Africa

Mother nature wasn’t done with just mirages, certain illusions can also be found near obstructed horizons, where our brains create a slope on a hill that is actually stable. This is sometimes referred to as a gravity hill, though it’s a lot less sci-fi than it sounds. It is also sometimes called a magnetic hill, though neither gravity nor magnets have anything to do with it. It’s caused by surrounding items appearing straight when they are actually leaning, making the ground appear like it’s sloping in one direction or another.

#13 Coco Biting On A Toy Lightsaber, Looks Like He's Shooting His Laser Beam

#14 This Basket, Flattened By A Semi-Truck, Now Looks Like A 3D Picture Of A Basket

#15 This Man Stopped By My Friends' Vintage Clothing Store, And Their Ring Light Looks Like A Halo Above His Head

We sometimes create these illusions ourselves, like the watercolor effect. It comes about when a colored line on a white background appears to ‘bleed’ parts of itself into the white area. Our eyes see this similar to a watercolor painting, where the edges of the brushstroke are lighter than the center. While this actually happens when using watercolors, in the watercolor illusion, the colored lines do not actually have a pale border of any sort. While it is less understood than the others mentioned here, scientists believe it could be a result of our brain ‘splitting’ the image into a background and something placed upon it, i.e. the line.

#16 My Blue Moon Beer Has An Orange, But It Looks Like There Is A Fried Egg On Top

#17 The Way The Light Shines Through The Bookcase Makes A Cityscape Shadow

#18 The Colors In This Piece Of Agate Look Like A Sunset

The simplest way a layperson can go about making something confusing would be to apply something called contour rivalry, which is also a great band name. Simply put, it’s the process of using shared indents, lines, and groves to create a series of images that change when viewed from different angles. This method has been known for over two thousand years, but creative artists can still use it to trick and confuse viewers.

#19 Looks Like They’re Flying To The Moon

#20 Shadow Follows

#21 A Moth On My Mini Buddha Statue Makes It Look Like Buddha's Wearing A Coat Or Cape

#22 This Frozen Puddle Looks Like A Topographic Map

#23 The Way The Paint Dried In This Old Bottle Looks Like A Tidal Wave

#24 After Five Years Of Use, My Pizza Stone Looks Like The Moon

#25 The Mushroom On This Dog's Snoot Looks Like An Upvote

#26 The Sunset Looks Like A Forest Fire

#27 My One Dog Looks Like My Other Dog's Shadow

#28 The Tree Outside My Kitchen Has An Almost Perfectly Pi Symbol Shaped Branch

#29 This Tree Outside My Bedroom Shaped Like Australia

#30 Freezing Rain On Tree Branches Look Like Blood Vessels

#31 This Pot I Was Letting Soak Formed A Yin Yang In The Grease And Soap

#32 The Dust A Flag Left On My Wall, Makes It Look Like The Wall Is Fabric

#33 My Peas & Lentils Look Like An Ishihara Test

#34 The View From My Friend's Room Makes It Look Like His Light Is In The Middle Of The Sky

#35 Cat 3000 Heat Radiator

#36 Light Reflected Onto This Wall Looks Like Chromosomes During Meiosis

#37 Chipped Paint On This Propane Tank Lid Resembles A Globe

#38 Accidental Map On A Dish Soap Bottle In The Kitchen Of A Car Workshop

#39 A Cloud That Looks Like A Hat

#40 My Tanlines Make Me Look Like I’m Wearing Necro-Pants

#41 The Shadow From This Plant Makes It Look Like There's A Decal On My Friend's Car

#42 I Took A Picture Of My Dog And It Looks Like She’s Smoking A Cigarette

#43 This Mold On My Pumpkin Looks Exactly Like A Beard

#44 My Cat Looks Like A Deer Trophy Here

#45 Pen Made Of Recycled Water Bottles Casts A Shadow Of A Water Bottle

#46 This Onion Ring Shaped Like A Perfect Treble Clef

#47 I Found A Rock Shaped Like A Heart

#48 Tiny Natural Geode Shaped Like Foot Prints

#49 A Spider Whose Shadow Looks Like Corona Virus

#50 The Shadow From A Rivet Makes It Look Like Sacajawea's Smoking A Blunt

#51 The Ice On This Street Lamp Makes It Look Like The Light Is Dripping Out

#52 This Mirror Makes It Look Like The Entire Bathroom Is In The Tub

#53 This Tree Looks Like It's Sprouting Black Leaves, But It's Just Full Of Crows

#54 Unintentional WiFi Sausage

#55 My Cherry Tomato Turned Over And Had A Naturally Made Number On It

#56 My Lawn Made A Natural Yin-Yang Symbol After A Pool Stood There

#57 My Gummy Bear Coke Bottle Looks Like A Revolver

#58 I Was Taking A Picture Of This Cloud That Looks Like A Feather When A Bird Flew Into The Shot

#59 My Thumb Looks Like A Toe And Is Exactly 1 Inch Wide

#60 This Grape That Looks Like A Pumpkin

#61 Three Guys That Accidentally Looked Like Alvin And The Chipmunks

#62 The Frozen Windows On My Plane Made It Look Like We Were Flying Through A Nebula

#63 Cactus Fruit That Looks Like A Mini Pineapple

#64 The Center Of This Tree Looks Like A Heart

#65 This Square Cloud Looks Like A Giant Rug

#66 Camera Flash Made My Cat’s Eyes Look Like Flames

#67 This Skyscraper In Houston Looks Like A PS5

#68 My SO’s Mother Has Cutting Boards That Look Like Books When They’re Put Away

#69 Frozen Feature Shaped Like A Mushroom

#70 The Shadow Of Two Mailboxes Makes A Perfect Up Arrow

#71 My Dog's Shadow Makes An Almost Perfect Arrow

#72 Changing My Friend's Car Radio When I Noticed This. The Shadow Looks Like An Alien Language

#73 Around 2 Pm Every Sunny Day, There's A 1 Shadow On My Floor

#74 Perfectly Shaped Toothpaste Ball, Looks A Bit Like A Hard Candy

#75 One Of My Onion Rings At Burger King Came Out In The Shape Of An Infinity Sign

#76 This Perfect Heart Shaped Cactus I Found

#77 Perfect Heart Shaped Strawberry

#78 This Stump I Came Across That Looks Like A Wooden Sarlacc

#79 The Sun Hit This Cloud Just Right To Make It Look Like The Mountain Is On Fire

#80 Small Island In Sweden Looks Like A Map Of Scandinavia

#81 These Poles Look Like 2 Massive Cigarettes