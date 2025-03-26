We’ve gathered examples of things that really did live up to the hype from across the internet. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts and examples in the comments below.

#1 Seeing the Northern Lights in person. Photos don't do them justice.

#2 My dog, he's still awesome. Well, time to go walk again.

#3 The Internet.



In the early days when it stopped being solely for universities and government, people, media, etc. was unsure what to make of it and how useful it would be.

#4 The Grand Canyon. It is 100% worth the trip to see it.

#5 Iron Man (2008).



"Alright, a movie made by Marvel, how bad could it be?".

#6 The Godfather



I've been on a kick lately of watching classic movies widely considered masterpieces. Best of anything so far has been The Godfather - not really into mafia movies or anything like that, but I guess it's more a movie about *humanity* and not just the mafia.



Absolutely deserves all the hype and more.

#7 Driving 8 hours into the desert, escaping the light pollution, and seeing the Milky Way.



I cried.

#8 The LOTR film trilogy. I've never been so hyped and at the same time nervous as when I went to see Fellowship. Within the first minute I knew they had pulled it off. Still the best theater going experience I've ever had.

#9 Final episode of Breaking Bad.



lava172:

Season 5 was excellent, especially the second half. The last 4 episodes are probably the best TV I'll ever watch in my life.

#10 Scuba Diving. Had friends who wouldn't shut up about it, but I was never sure (I was comfortable in the water, but I didn't like swimming that much).



Holy s**t, after the first time I can only think of when the next dive is.

#11 Weird Al in concert. He wears a new costume for almost every song, his band is fantastic, and despite being around for ~30 years his tickets are still affordable.

#12 Deadpool and Ryan Reynolds playing him; oh boy if that didn't live up to be more than we all expected it to be!

#13 Heath Ledger as the Joker.

#14 Riding motorcycles





It's a true physical feeling of freedom.

#15 Smart Phones. I used to think it was all hype...but d**n it on the off chance that they didn't end up being helpful.

#16 Marriage.



My wife and I love the same things. We support each other's dreams, but also try to empathize with each other's pains.



I'll take the most mundane day shared with my wife over an exceptional day alone, just because I know she will be there to be the little spoon at night.



Also the whole dual income thing is nice.

#17 Super Mario Bros. 3.



Bibibis:

SMB3 didn't just live up to the hype, it literally shaped the video game world. It's the most important game ever released.

#18 The return of crispy M&Ms to the US. I love them so much.

#19 Star Wars The Force Awakens.



I thought it was a great movie. The similarities to A New Hope didn't bother me like it did some people. If they had changed it up (like the prequels) people would be complaining about that.



If Episodes 8 and 9 are different like they say, then TFA shouldn't be an issue. They wanted to mix old and new and they did a really good job of that.

#20 The Avengers. I think everyone was nervously thinking it might suck, and then we got the best film in the MCU at the time.

#21 One Punch Man.



urmomzvag:

Had no clue what it was, saw it on hulu. Proceeded to binge watch the entire season. that final fight is f**king.godly. so amazing. i immediately rewatched the final episode.

#22 MoviePass. My new hobby is watching about 10-15 movies a month. I usually run out of movies and ask myself why I watched the worst ones just to have seen them all in my theaters.

#23 Dark Side of the Moon. I finally got a copy when I was...16? I started listening to it and was like...wow, no wonder.

#24 Shakespeare. You spend your whole life being told his stuff is just sooo goood and then you're forced to read it in high school and what do you know, it is actually good.

#25 That f*****g Kinetic Sand toy. It's AMAZING. You form it into a ball or a mound and it stays. You squish it in your hands and it runs over your finger tips like water. You break a chunk in half and both sides slowly ooze over itself like lava. What an easy, stupid, but highly therapeutic toy.

#26 Max Verstappen at Red Bull.

#27 Hamilton. I'm an MT major in college who has been exposed to theatre for my entire life, and I'm now studying to do it full time professionally, and it's the best show I've ever seen. The choreography, writing, score, and direction are all absolutely genius. Easily the best writing since Sondheim. I cannot hype this show up enough lol.

#28 Better Call Saul is an amazing show, definitely lived up to the hype.

#29 Dungeons and Dragons as a second grader in 1980. S**t blew my mind for years.



Edit: wow happy to see all the folks who still love DnD and PnP RPGs. Still have a scar on my sole from a D4 I stepped on at age 10.

#30 Seeing a solar eclipse in totality it was amazing! 11/10 would recommend to a friend.

#31 Japanese kitchen knives with a Rockwell hardness of about 60. The metal is so hard you don't hone them because there's no flexing steel. You sharpen them with water stones or have someone else sharpen them. A good place to start is 'VG-10' steel. It's sort of the Volkswagen Bug of excellent steel.

#32 LeBron James.



Anonymous:

Clevelands economy is based on LeBron James

#33 The Harry Potter Books.

#34 Rick and Morty, best cartoon I've ever seen.

#35 My 144Hz monitor. I really feel like I can’t go back to just 60Hz now.

#36 Mechanical keyboards.



Once you go clack, you never go back.

#37 The Wire. I just finished it this morning and I'm blown away at the character development and incredible story arcs. Top ten TV shows all time for me. Omar... McNulty... Daniels ... Incredible.

#38 Blade Runner 2049 lived up to the hype and then some. It really took the spirit of the first one and elaborated on it further that arguably rivals the original.

#39 The Nintendo Switch is really amazing. So many good decisions, it's what the Wii U should have been.



Now that it's sold so well last year we'll actually get some games for it!

#40 Old School Safety Razors. After you get used to them they are the best cut, and you can get great blades for them for 10 cents each. I just use a new blade each time. I actually use a 'crazy' safety razor called a 'slantbar' (or devils razor). It slightly twists the blade and has a sheering action. So satisfying.

#41 HD TV. Can't go back to SD anymore.

#42 Pompeii. Holy c**p was it amazing.

#43 Polio vaccine.

#44 Bidets. Mine is the first thing I miss whenever I travel.

#45 Air Fryers. Little kitchen miracles.

#46 Alaska. Went with my wife for our ten year anniversary and just drove around and camped in a van for ten days. Absolutely unimaginable.

#47 I'll say the Honda Civic. Even if you hate it, you can't deny how many of those cars have sold. I say, buy a Toyota, they don't break.

#48 Rammstein in concert. Explosive doesn’t even begin to describe it. It was full-on incendiary rapture.

#49 People kept telling me an Instant Pot would change my life and they somehow undersold it.

#50 GTA V



Seemed impossible but somehow they pulled it off.

#51 Skyrim. I still play it today.

#52 Fury Road. It was exactly what I expected. Some good clean spiky wheeled car fun. No pretense of depth or character development. Just fun physical special effects.

#53 Pokemon GO.

#54 DMX's first album, It's Dark, and Hell is Hot



S**t was crazy.

#55 Being a grown up. For the most part I do what I want, when I want, and it's so much better than always getting in trouble as a kid.

#56 My Hero Academia, ngl. A little slow at first, but it’s the best anime in a long time imo.

#57 Amsterdam.

#58 Rings of Saturn.

#59 Eggs Benedict.

#60 Lego star wars. I remember when it came out my best friend (who lived right next to me) and I would play it all day every day after school. I'm in university now and my friends and I still binge it. Only difference is now we have a glass of whiskey with it!

#61 I wasn't actually alive when it came out, but it's probably a safe bet to say The Empire Strikes Back



It had to compare to, and surpass, one of the original blockbuster movies, one of the most popular movies of all time. And it just... did. And it set a standard that no other Star Wars movie has been able to surpass since.



If anyone saw it in theatres when it came out, please share your memories of it.

#62 Having and raising kids. I know it is not for everyone and I respect the child free by choice. I have a very full life thanks in large part to my daughters and have had an exceptionally satisfying time raising them. They are both wonderful adult women that I am now navigating our new relationship paradigm with. Still loving every minute of it.

#63 Pretty much every live concert I've been to.

#64 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild



I've been playing Zelda games for a loooong time, and I really enjoyed them, but they hadn't always fully clicked with me except for a select few (Link's Awakening and ALttP/ALBW are a few examples that really stood out to me prior).



But several years ago I decided to play the original NES Zelda for the first time and I beat it. It was unlike any other game I'd ever played, and absolutely magical.



After playing it I was thinking, "If Nintendo were to recreate this game, but give it modern QOL adjustments and sensibilities, it would almost certainly be my favorite Zelda game."



Breath of the Wild came out, was basically exactly that for me, and is now my favorite game I've ever played.

#65 Sliced bread.

#66 European chocolate.

#67 Naps. The older get man the better they are. With noise canceling headphones it’s even better now. I look forward to them all the time. Hug a pillow, blanket over eyes but not mouth or nose, headphones in and I’m out cold in like 15 seconds. I wanna take a nap now just typing about it.

#68 Portal 2.



arhanv:

I f**king love both the Portal games...

"After the tests are complete, you will be baked

And then there will be cake."

#69 Recently, Annihilation, what a movie. That bear scene, geez.