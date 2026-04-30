ADVERTISEMENT

Life is short, and we never really know how or when our own will end. There are certain things that are obviously dangerous, or even fatal, like playing with a loaded gun, crossing the street without checking first, or running on slippery, wet tiles. But there are others that some of us do without giving it much of a second thought…

Many doctors, firefighters, paramedics, and other emergency personnel have seen it all. And often, they wish they could have forewarned their patients of how they should or shouldn't have behaved if they didn’t want to end up in the ER, or worse yet, six feet under.

Someone asked the men and women tasked with saving lives, “What’s ONE thing you refuse to do or buy because of the [stuff] you’ve seen?” and many of the answers are worthy of a place on your fridge door, so that you can be reminded every single morning. From never putting your feet on the dashboard to never leaving your children with men, Bored Panda has put together the best responses. If you find yourself doing any of the things on this list, now might be a good time to reconsider.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Feet in grey socks and sweatpants resting on a car dashboard, symbolizing comfort or travel. Emergency workers experiences differ. “Get your feet off the dash.” “It’s fi-“ “Get them off the dash.”

sweasenforth , Djordje Petrovic/Pexels Report

11points
POST
yvettesherman avatar
AtMostAFabulist
AtMostAFabulist
Community Member
Premium 1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Unless you want your ankles in your shoulders after you crash

3
3points
reply
View more comments

While many of the things listed here are definitely scary, dangerous, and even fatal, noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) are actually the leading culprits when it comes to lives getting cut short. These include heart disease, stroke, cancer, diabetes, and chronic lung disease, and the World Health Organization (WHO) says collectively, NCDs are responsible for 74% of all fatalities worldwide.

According to a fact sheet published by the global health body, cardiovascular diseases claimed at least 19 million lives in 2021, followed by cancers (10 million), chronic respiratory diseases (4 million), and diabetes (over 2 million, including kidney disease deaths caused by diabetes).

If you don't want to fall victim to an NCD - or at least want to lessen your chances - WHO advises you to avoid tobacco use, physical inactivity, the harmful use of alcohol, unhealthy diets, and air pollution. "Detection, screening and treatment of NCDs, as well as palliative care, are key components of the response to NCDs," adds WHO.

ADVERTISEMENT
RELATED:
    #2

    A smiling child gets a bandage applied to their arm by an adult, symbolizing the care a child needs from emergency workers. Family doc: I will never not vaccinate my kids or myself. I will never own a trampoline, never allow my kids to use a motorcycle or atv or dirt bike, probably not an ebike/e-scooter either. Won’t allow my kids to play football. Never go without a helmet or a seatbelt. Will never skip a cancer screen. And never forego mental health care.

    kc_neutron , CDC/Pexels Report

    11points
    POST
    View more comments
    #3

    A close-up of a red seatbelt buckle with the word PRESS, highlighted against a dark background. Emergency workers. When I was an EMT...I never had to unbuckle a corpse. Always wear seatbelts, use car seats for small children, and keep your feet off the dash!

    biscuitehs42 , Erik Mclean/Pexels Report

    10points
    POST
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I will never understand people who drive without their seatbelt. Why would you want to take a chance like that??

    4
    4points
    reply
    View more comments

    While they're usually associated with older age groups, NCDs can affect people of all ages and regions.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    "Children, adults and the elderly are all vulnerable to the risk factors contributing to NCDs, whether from unhealthy diets, physical inactivity, exposure to tobacco smoke, or the harmful use of alcohol or air pollution," warns WHO, adding that unhealthy diets and a lack of physical activity may show up in people as raised blood pressure, increased blood glucose, elevated blood lipids and obesity.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    “Leave A Child With Any Male”: 65 Things Emergency Workers Swear They’ll Never Do, Based On Experience Mounjaro/Ozempic. I've seen so many debilitating, life-altering severe acute pancreatitis secondary to weight loss medications.

    katvelarde_ , Pavel Danilyuk/Pexels Report

    9points
    POST
    View more comments
    #5

    I refuse to call body parts by cute or inaccurate names. I've seen SA cases be pushed aside or horribly delayed because a child genuinely thought that her [private] area was called a "cookie."

    cicero779 Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    A person's hand holding up a chest X-ray image, showing the lungs and ribs, for an article about emergency workers. Pulmonary nurse here - smoke or vape ANYTHING. End stage COPD or end stage lung cancer is heartbreaking to see.

    rnsuzette , cottonbro studio/Pexels Report

    8points
    POST

    Meanwhile, a recent report released by the United Nations has revealed that most of the 4.9 million children who passed away in 2024 could have been saved. Almost half of the total number of children under five were newborns, and many were from Sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia.

    "The most common causes were premature birth, pneumonia, and trauma suffered by the child during birth," reported the Guardian, adding that infectious diseases were also a major cause, with malaria leading to 17% of fatalities of children who survived beyond their first month of life.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    A focused young woman in a white lab coat, looking down. Emergency workers often face challenging situations. Oncology and hospice RN. Skip colonoscopies or mammograms.

    laurawthegoodhair , Mikhail Nilov/Pexels Report

    8points
    POST
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That reminds me I have a Cologuard box sitting in my office! 😁 I forgot to do it last time and it expired. My doctor was not impressed.

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    Not wear safety goggles when working with metal, wood or literally anything else that could blind you if it got into your eyeball. Drinking and driving and drinking and lighting [stuff] on fire.

    tangledslinkies Report

    8points
    POST
    rachelreynolds avatar
    Rachel Reynolds
    Rachel Reynolds
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My shop has a pair of goggles with a chunk of grinding wheel stuck in it displayed under the OSHA poster. PPE for life.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #9

    1. Sleeping in the same bed as baby 2. Ebikes 3. Allow someone I love to live alone when they are no longer able to take proper care of themselves. The last one might be controversial but I've made it clear to my parents that if they eventually need to be put in a home they will be put in a home. I've seen too many elderly people pass because they fell and couldn't get help.

    its.little.bee Report

    8points
    POST
    View more comments

    Sadly, the UN also revealed that 100,000 succumbed directly from severe acute malnutrition, with the highest numbers in Pakistan, Somalia, and Sudan. It added that severe malnutrition was also an underlying cause for many children who passed away from other conditions.

    “We are not moving far enough or fast enough and leaving 5 million [children] under the age of five vulnerable,” warns Abdurahman Sharif, senior humanitarian affairs director at Save the Children. Sharif says that aid cuts are leading to increasing preventable child fatalities at a time when needs are increasing. "It’s reversing decades of progress,” he cautioned.
    #10

    Trauma surgeon here, just a few… 1. Ride a motorcycle, ATV, E-bike or electric scooter 2. Hang my arm out of the car window, while driving 3. Put feet on dashboard, while someone is driving 4. Own a gun (I’ll go shooting at a shooting range in a controlled and safe environment), but no guns in my home. 5. No trampolines 6. Set off fireworks while drinking 7. Jump off a large rock, cliff or bridge into a body of water.

    4globugg Report

    8points
    POST
    #11

    “Leave A Child With Any Male”: 65 Things Emergency Workers Swear They’ll Never Do, Based On Experience Smoking nicotine ANYTHING. It always catches up.

    virginia.girl85 , cottonbro studio/Pexels Report

    8points
    POST
    #12

    Suddenly stop taking my psych meds.

    lastofthepicts Report

    8points
    POST

    Over in the United States, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) reveals that more Americans pass away from injuries and violence than from any other cause, including cancer, HIV, or the flu. "This makes injury the leading cause of death among persons aged 1-44," notes the CDC website, warning that injuries and violence affect everyone, regardless of age, race, or economic status.

    Unintentional injuries include things like overdoses, unintentional poisoning, motor vehicle crashes, and accidental falls. The CDC also reveals that taking one's own life deliberately is now the 2nd leading cause of fatalities for the 1-44 age group in America, and numbers are continuing to rise.
    #13

    A male in swim shorts jumps into a large body of water. Emergency workers experience often shows us unexpected risks. Jump into unknown water reservoir. A lot of stories when men jump and break their spines/get tbi.

    menace_in_shadow , Richard King/Pexels Report

    8points
    POST
    #14

    A woman with blonde hair, blue eye protection, and a light blue top, smiles while using a tanning bed. emergency workers. Tanning beds.

    thatonenurseamber , Drazen Zigic/Freepik Report

    8points
    POST
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I can't believe anyone still uses them in this day and age. A lot of the salons are now offering spray tans instead, which is SO much healthier.

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    #15

    A pair of yellow Havaianas flip-flops with green straps resting on lush green grass. Associated with emergency workers. Don’t do anything around horses or lawnmowers while wearing flip flops.

    hovenweep9 , Ivett M/Pexels Report

    8points
    POST

    Back to the list, and a few emergency workers warned against putting your feet on the dashboard in a car. Here's why, according to Riddle & Riddle Injury Lawyers:

    "Airbags deploy between 100 and 220 miles per hour. If you ride with your feet on the dash and you are involved in an accident, the airbag could send your knees through your face, breaking more than your nose."

    What to do instead: "Always wear a seatbelt, keep feet on the floor, and sit properly to maximize airbag safety," advise the experts.

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    A person on a yellow Triumph motorcycle speeds down a tree-lined road. This image relates to emergency workers and their experiences. Several things, but the big one is ride a motorcycle.

    hail_to_the_ying , Marco Antonio/Pexels Report

    7points
    POST
    avgeyr_1 avatar
    Yayheterogeneity
    Yayheterogeneity
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    THIS is something I will always fight against, should my children want to do it.

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    #17

    “Leave A Child With Any Male”: 65 Things Emergency Workers Swear They’ll Never Do, Based On Experience I’ll never let anyone kiss my newborn baby.

    callmenursebritt , Public Domain Pictures/Pexels Report

    7points
    POST
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is because the herpes virus can cause a huge amount of damage to an infant. You may even carry it on your lips unknowingly. There's a video on YouTube about a child who suffered permanent brain damage after she was kissed. I'll post it below. Very sad.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #18

    A woman in a white shirt and jeans giving a male a massage on a therapy table, an emergency worker experience. Get a chiropractic neck adjustment. I have seen more than one person have a stroke afterwards.

    tinyket1 , Yan Krukau/Pexels Report

    7points
    POST
    #19

    I’m not a medical professional or a first responder, but I AM a millennial so I will never drive behind a log truck.

    iam_ashleyelle Report

    7points
    POST
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Anyone who's seen that movie will change lanes any time they see a logging truck. Doesn't matter which generation you are! 😂

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #20

    Briefly trained as a 911 operator in 2016 in PNW. I would never go hiking alone, even if I had my cell phone.

    charliejmeyers Report

    7points
    POST
    #21

    Former med tech, now in lab QA; if I ever receive a diagnosis I don't agree with, I'll definitely request a recollect/retest. You'd be shocked how many samples are mislabeled, leading to patients receiving the wrong results.

    pzahut Report

    7points
    POST
    #22

    Drink heavily, not wear SPF 50 sunscreen, buy cheap sunglasses.

    ladyrantler Report

    7points
    POST
    claudiacielensky avatar
    Claudia Cielensky
    Claudia Cielensky
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm curious about the specific reasons behind the sunglasses.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #23

    Never burn poison ivy in a fire pit. Just trash it. You would not believe what smoke from a campfire with poison ivy in can do to your lungs!!

    bassfordpeggy Report

    7points
    POST
    kerstinbillfraser avatar
    YakFactory
    YakFactory
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oleander is also incredibly poisonous, so I wouldn't want to burn it either.

    3
    3points
    reply
    View more comments
    #24

    Pregnant woman holding a mug and cradling her baby bump, evoking the keyword Leave A Child With Any Male. Have a home birth.

    echaney001 , Matilda Wormwood/Pexels Report

    6points
    POST
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've been watching Call the Midwife lately. Strange to think that was once the norm!

    1
    1point
    reply
    #25

    A brown dachshund carries a turquoise retractable leash, its teeth showing. The image could be related to "Leave A Child With Any Male". Veterinarian here. Will never use retractable leashes. Seen too many broken jaws, skull fractures and other head traumas.

    bbbrb22 , quang vinh /Pexels Report

    6points
    POST
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And it's always the people who have no idea how to walk a dog that use them! 🤷‍♀️ Funny story: my mom used to have a cat she took out for walks. The cat wore a harness/jacket and mom used a retractable leash. She used it up until the day she accidentally dropped it and scared the heck out of the kitty. The leash started to retract, and the cat thought she was being chased by something terrifying. She continued to run while being "pursued" by the leash until she finally crammed herself underneath the gazebo. My parents had to almost take the gazebo completely apart in order to get to the poor cat. 😁 That was the last time my mom used a retractable leash for walking the cat.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #26

    Stand directly on the corner of an intersection. I stand behind a pole or something.

    _blkgirlmagicrn Report

    6points
    POST
    fenouillefenouille avatar
    Fenouille
    Fenouille
    Community Member
    Premium     46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don’t feel as silly anymore now that I know there is at least another person doing this.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #27

    Ride anything with wheels without a helmet.

    ambermay_1 Report

    6points
    POST
    View more comments
    #28

    A pregnant woman cradles her belly while sitting cross-legged, conveying the sensitive topic of leaving a child. Will never ever ever: Have a "wild pregnancy" or a "free birth". Bed share with my baby. Leave furniture unsecured from the wall.

    liora.weiss , Pavel Danilyuk/Pexels Report

    6points
    POST
    beccatheqt avatar
    Becca not Becky
    Becca not Becky
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I understand a home birth (though I highly discourage it) but no prenatal care? Why? That is so risky for mom and baby

    2
    2points
    reply
    #29

    Grill brush. I’ve seen one of those bristles perforate intestines.

    tinateenie22 Report

    6points
    POST
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Metal grill brush is what they're referring to. It can get stuck in throats too.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #30

    Let people move in your home. Even if only very temporary. Don't do it.

    8.sectumsempra.8 Report

    6points
    POST
    #31

    Close-up of a silver spoon overflowing with white granulated sugar, surrounded by more sugar. A common kitchen item. I try to avoid sugar. As a nurse I started to feel diabetes is epidemic in this country. I would have 7 patients and 5 would have diabetes. It causes so much harm.

    inazmab , Irma Sjachlan/Pexels Report

    6points
    POST
    julierogers avatar
    Julie Rogers
    Julie Rogers
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sugar doesn't cause diabetes. Someone pointed this out to OP and she said her diabetic patients were hiding sugary treats ... Which is still not saying sugar caused it.

    -1
    -1point
    reply
    #32

    Leave kids in the car alone even if it’s just to hop in and out really quick. So much can happen in just a few seconds.

    e.grace30 Report

    6points
    POST
    #33

    Always always always wait at least 3-4 seconds before going when a light turns green. Take a pause and check both ways before you move.

    karladarrin Report

    5points
    POST
    chrystinasumpter_1 avatar
    Chrystina Sumpter
    Chrystina Sumpter
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I watched as the car in front of me took off as soon as the light turned green and was T-boned by a speeding car. Thankfully no one was k****d.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #34

    A lawyer chimes in: 🔹 DO NOT put zinc up your nose. 🔹 DO NOT drink energy drinks. 🔹 Avoid IV Phenergan if you can. 🔹 NO motorcycles or ATVs. 🔹 NEVER climb onto frat house balconies or roofs. 🔹 DO NOT waterski in crowded waters. Things to DO: 🔹 Keep emergency escape tool (with seatbelt cutter and glass breaker) in car and trunk. 🔹 Take survival kit to clubs/bars: drink covers, drink testing strips, grim survival key card, phone charger.

    lavishtantrums Report

    5points
    POST
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why would I put zinc up my nose? ETA: I looked it up and yikes! I've use the Zicam nasal spray before. (Although they have since changed the formula)😫 Apparently it can cause you to lose your sense of smell. Good to know. I still have an excellent sense of smell thankfully.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #35

    Heard this from a cop- never, ever drive with your dog in the drivers seat with you. You do not want to see what happens to either of you when the airbag goes off.

    justgratefulinca Report

    5points
    POST
    chrystinasumpter_1 avatar
    Chrystina Sumpter
    Chrystina Sumpter
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My dogs ride buckled in the back seat. I was actually in a crash—low speed but the car was totaled. My dogs were upset but unhurt. I sustained only minor injuries, because I too was buckled in.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #36

    Not a nurse but my boyfriend is- here’s things he’s told me not to do. Put my feet on the dash. Drive with a claw clip in my hair. Drink from a straw while driving. Take a shower after taking a drowsy med or drinking. Go out in the cold after drinking.

    life_with_themak Report

    5points
    POST
    bhanavibalaji avatar
    Stardrop
    Stardrop
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    1. Knees go through chest 2. Claw clip goes through skull 3. Straw goes through throat 4. You can slip or drown in a bath 5. Drinking makes you feel like you're warm and you take off your clothing, exposing you to the elements.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #37

    I’m shocked that more people haven’t mentioned button batteries (the size of a coin). “When a button battery mixes with saliva or moist skin tissue in general, it triggers an alkaline (chemical) reaction that can burn the child in as little as one to two hours. Once this reaction starts, it literally liquefies and dissolves/burns the skin” (Johns Hopkins). Now imagine that inside a child’s stomach.

    idahogrrl Report

    5points
    POST
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There have been children who have passed away from swallowing these. It can burn a hole in your esophagus.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #38

    Fireworks. Especially mortar shell fireworks. A slightly below military grade propellant added to again a slightly below military grade explosion will absolutely destroy an eye/cheekbone/nose. All relying on the cheapest and smallest plastic base that can be fit to the shell tower.

    trevorjon11 Report

    5points
    POST
    #39

    Chewing tobacco. Gum disease. Mouth or throat cancer. It’s a nasty cancer to try to treat.

    lmonday67 Report

    5points
    POST
    #40

    Cows are also dangerous. I’ve seen cows do more and worse damage than horses. Especially during calving season.

    hovenweep9 Report

    5points
    POST
    #41

    Eat wild mushrooms.

    jramos208 Report

    5points
    POST
    #42

    Generic herbal powders off Amazon. As a herbalist, I have seen too many heavy metal panels come back wild from cheap ashwagandha, turmeric, and moringa. The label says calm. The blood says lead. If a brand will not show third party testing, it is not going in my body.

    the_gut_herbalist Report

    5points
    POST
    #43

    A woman's hair with a clear claw clip, bathed in warm sunlight. Emergency workers insights into Leaving a child. I’m not any of those professions, but I’ve worked in a radiology clinic attached to an emergency department. NEVER EVER EVER wear a claw clip in your hair while in a car.

    good.girl.behaviour , Polina Semernina/Pexels Report

    4points
    POST
    saderman avatar
    Shelli Aderman
    Shelli Aderman
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    🤔 assuming because of what can happen in an accident? Unsure here.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #44

    My ex husband was a paramedic/firefighter and he was adamant about no reverse mirrors so you can see the baby, no sun shades, and basically no anything that can become projectile in the back seat. But the mirrors were always a 'hell no' because of more than one bad call.

    wyldeunleashed Report

    4points
    POST
    yvettesherman avatar
    AtMostAFabulist
    AtMostAFabulist
    Community Member
    Premium     53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am confused about the no mirrors thing.

    2
    2points
    reply
    #45

    Stainless steel straws.

    peasknees Report

    4points
    POST
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just don't use one while walking around. If you fall it's likely to impale you.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #46

    Not one of the above but am a nursing student, however this has been seen by many: in Australia you do not ever swerve to avoid hitting an animal, especially if you are towing a caravan!!! More people flip their cars and caravans by doing so and are lucky if they escape a trip to the hospital or worse.

    jess_shannon6487 Report

    4points
    POST
    yvettesherman avatar
    AtMostAFabulist
    AtMostAFabulist
    Community Member
    Premium     52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Same applies in the US.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #47

    Not get an annual skin check by a dermatologist. Melanoma takes no prisoners.

    drdiem408 Report

    4points
    POST
    #48

    I worked in Long term care & Assisted Living. Please get checked for dementia and alzheimer's early! Encourage your parents as well to get cognition test!

    theluminescentdimension Report

    4points
    POST
    julierogers avatar
    Julie Rogers
    Julie Rogers
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Encourage your elected leaders, too

    0
    0points
    reply
    #49

    Know the limitations of your power tools, especially chain saws.

    timeportal153 Report

    4points
    POST
    #50

    A child in a yellow and blue jacket holding a male's hand, walking away. Represents leaving a child with any male. Leave kids unsupervised around mothers' boyfriends. And a lot of other men too, but especially them.

    hannahlunarrose:
    Leave a child with any male. Even a sibling. I don't have kids yet but my god I'd be careful leaving a child, especially a girl, with any other male. Signed a peads nurse.

    coppermine94 , Anete Lusina/Pexels Report

    3points
    POST
    avgeyr_1 avatar
    Yayheterogeneity
    Yayheterogeneity
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Although this reflects reality it makes me sick to my stomach and incredibly sad.

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    #51

    A beautiful house with a large pool and patio area. Emergency workers often see unexpected situations. I will never own a house with a pool.

    jchsaab , Vincent Rivaud/Pexels Report

    3points
    POST
    #52

    Energy drinks.

    dallasgirlie Report

    3points
    POST
    #53

    Never putting on mascara in a stopped car. Did you know when someone rear ends you the wand can embed itself into your tear duct all of the way to the base of the wand if you’re lucky it doesn’t go in your eye? Then the snot runs out black.

    jenniferrizzodesigncompany Report

    3points
    POST
    #54

    Burn tech here. I'm wary of using anything with propane tank. Seen too many incidents from patients because it was not set up right.

    sheilathedragon Report

    3points
    POST
    #55

    I refuse to sleep with my bedroom door open. A closed bedroom door can mean surviving a fire that completely guts the rest of the house

    pruss07 Report

    3points
    POST
    #56

    I scream like a banshee every time my son removes his head rest from the car, DO YOU WANT A SPINAL CORD INJURY?!?!

    teagananne87 Report

    2points
    POST
    #57

    My paramedic friend freaks out that I go horse riding.

    atheistcarys Report

    2points
    POST
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've been riding my whole life. Wear a helmet and don't do stupid stuff.🤷‍♀️ It's more dangerous to drive on the highway or walk down a steep flight of stairs. Or if you're me, it's more dangerous to walk while trying to put your keys in your purse at the same time. 😂 I wiped out in a parking lot and tore up my knee.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #58

    Bungee jumping.

    spoonsandstripes Report

    2points
    POST
    #59

    Alcohol, except very occasionally.

    tiffsmythe11 Report

    2points
    POST
    #60

    Orbeez.

    shananagians Report

    2points
    POST
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    These are only dangerous to babies and toddlers who would eat them. They're water beads and expand to become quite big.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #61

    The good ol’ q-tips. You sneeze- and the rest is history.

    audiology_in_motion Report

    2points
    POST
    #62

    Candles.

    will.alexandro Report

    2points
    POST
    #63

    Own a glass coffee. DIG HOLES IN THE SAND. Light and throw a firework.

    phyrmon Report

    1point
    POST
    yvettesherman avatar
    AtMostAFabulist
    AtMostAFabulist
    Community Member
    Premium     50 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Own a glass coffee table? Glass coffee pot, coffee mug?

    2
    2points
    reply
    #64

    Never go in a convertible car.

    estherkashemwaofficial Report

    1point
    POST
    #65

    Nerf gun. (Ophthalmology.)

    meganbaganha Report

    1point
    POST
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Don't point the nerf gun at your face and you should be fine! 😁

    1
    1point
    reply
    Follow