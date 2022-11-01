You should be drinking celery juice every morning. You must avoid dairy at all costs, but if you want to make your coffee healthier, you should put a spoonful of butter into it. Fruit should be the majority of your diet, but carbs are evil and will cause you health problems. You should go keto if you want to lose weight, but eating foods with a lot of fat is dangerous. You should be using essential oils every day, but the only way you can truly be healthy inside and out is if you have the proper crystals displayed around your home. 

When it comes to what is actually healthy, there’s a lot of contradictory information floating around out there. So how are we to know what is safe and what isn’t? After all, some doctors used to recommend smoking cigarettes less than a hundred years ago.

One curious Reddit user recently asked, “What’s something most people think is healthy today that future people will shake their heads at?”, and thousands of people called out common dietary advice, lifestyle practices and habits in the replies. Below, we’ve gathered some of their most thought-provoking responses, so be sure to upvote the things you are wary of as well. Then let us know in the comments what else you think will be viewed as unhealthy in the future, and if you’re interested in checking out another Bored Panda article debunking food and nutrition myths, you can find that right here.

71 Things Most People Consider Healthy Today That Future Generations Might Shake Their Heads At Not vaccinating your children. Where the hell did this trend come from? It's so dangerous and re-inviting deadly diseases like measles back into our society.

It’s so sad how this can happen. My grandpa had Facebook and got caught up in that MAGA/Don’t take the vaccine stuff and, welp, passed away due to COVID. Ironic :P

Indoctrinating children to religion before they’re old enough to use abstract reasoning and decide for themselves

indoctrination by the gender idiology religion? Keep children innocent.

71 Things Most People Consider Healthy Today That Future Generations Might Shake Their Heads At The notion that "natural" automatically means healthier.

71 Things Most People Consider Healthy Today That Future Generations Might Shake Their Heads At The amount of our lives we share with strangers online thinking we’re anonymous

number one should be gender mutilation surgery. The lawsuits from the children are starting now.

71 Things Most People Consider Healthy Today That Future Generations Might Shake Their Heads At The hustle culture. Not everything you do needs to make money. You should be able to have hobbies that stay just that: hobbies.

71 Things Most People Consider Healthy Today That Future Generations Might Shake Their Heads At I already believe that the majority of fitness influencers would benefit from counselling rather than advising followers on Instagram, so that's undoubtedly the case.

71 Things Most People Consider Healthy Today That Future Generations Might Shake Their Heads At 40 hour work week with generally unfulfilling jobs. Source: I'm a clinical psychologist.

71 Things Most People Consider Healthy Today That Future Generations Might Shake Their Heads At Very short video formats (TikTok, Instagram stories, YouTube shorts) and their impact on our attention span

YES. i have a terrible addiction to shorts, and my dog got a LATE BREAKFAST because of it. never again!

71 Things Most People Consider Healthy Today That Future Generations Might Shake Their Heads At Vaping instead of smoking. You're still filling your lungs with stuff that shouldn't be there in the end. Looks like more research is coming out about the risks too. It's not as bad as smoking, but it's got its own issues. It's fine if you're using vapes and e-cigs to quit smoking, but it's gone beyond that for quite some time now. Many people just exchanged one habit for the other.

Quite a few people who never smoked a day in their life starting vaping just because it was the new "cool" thing

71 Things Most People Consider Healthy Today That Future Generations Might Shake Their Heads At Social media. I'm being super hypocritical, but we're gonna look back on social media today the same way our parents looked back on the time they smoked and said "yeah, everybody smoked back then, it really wasn't a big deal. Yeah, we knew it wasn't good for you, but we still did it anyway. No, we didn't think of it as some sort of addiction; we just did it because that's what people did back then."

71 Things Most People Consider Healthy Today That Future Generations Might Shake Their Heads At All those weird trending diets.

71 Things Most People Consider Healthy Today That Future Generations Might Shake Their Heads At Cooking things in plastic, eating and drinking things out of plastic.

71 Things Most People Consider Healthy Today That Future Generations Might Shake Their Heads At Children going to class and sitting in school all day 5 days a week for 12 years.

71 Things Most People Consider Healthy Today That Future Generations Might Shake Their Heads At Essential Oils. Lots of silly pseudoscience. And it’s probably pretty unhealthy to breath in aerosolized droplets of oil.

Ironically most essential oil users avoid the oils that actually have some "real" active ingredients like cineol (in eucalyptus oil), menthol (in mint oil) or terpinen (tea tree oil) for being "too aggressive". Also oils should NEVER be used instead of actual medical care.

71 Things Most People Consider Healthy Today That Future Generations Might Shake Their Heads At Circumcision

Except under rare circumstances, circumcision is unnecessary. If you want one as an adult then so be it. But do not inflict your choice onto your children.

The way we look at having kids.

You have a dogs**t job, your spouse works as well so nobody will ever be home, when you are home you'll both be tired and miserable from work, you and/or your spouse *clearly* have childhood issues to work out in therapy, you/your spouse or *both* have a genetic condition of some kind be it mental or physical, the food in the house is all pre-made/freeze-dried/frozen/junk, you live in an apartment/too small of a house, you're a slave to massive debt for a useless degree/a car/etc, etc, etc...

Go ahead and have kids, it'll be great and thier lives will be absolutely fine!

71 Things Most People Consider Healthy Today That Future Generations Might Shake Their Heads At A part of "fat acceptance." While, of course, everyone deserves respect, regardless of size, the idea that being very overweight is a healthful lifestyle, is just wrong. Sure, most of the bodily harm of obesity won't catch up to you, until later in life. But it WILL catch up to you. I've been overweight most of my life. While I'm generally healthy, my knees have paid the price, of supporting the extra poundage. Don't fool yourself into thinking you'll escape the bodily harm of long term obesity.

Meat in general, but particularly processed, smoked and grilled meats. I think in 10-20 years most people in the US will be cutting meat consumption by double-digit percentages due to cost. Health studies show our need for protein is much better fulfilled with a combination of (1) smaller servings of meat than is now common and (2) non-meat protein sources. Meat will still be part of our diet, it's the preparation and quantity that people in the future will find incredible. Processed meats, smoked meats, and grilled meats have compounds on the surface shown to cause cancer.

Mind you, I find this depressing because I eat all these things. Too late for me though, you all save yourselves and I'll take the hit along with your bacon.

71 Things Most People Consider Healthy Today That Future Generations Might Shake Their Heads At Lack of access/time in nature.

71 Things Most People Consider Healthy Today That Future Generations Might Shake Their Heads At Energy drinks - I'll be amazed if there aren't some long term effects of drinking can after can of Red Bull/Monster etc

71 Things Most People Consider Healthy Today That Future Generations Might Shake Their Heads At Chiropractic "adjustment", it is already something that is negligible in terms of what it does but it can also be dangerous. So many people get injured by it and some even get paralyzed because of it.

There's been a really weird trend of people drinking "alkaline water" that has a pH of 9.5 or some s**t. Here's the truth about it: the second it comes in contact with your stomach acid, it's not gonna be alkaline anymore. The pH of your body is most likely fine, and if it actually isn't, you should be in an emergency room instead of listening to some snake oil salesman

Reminds me of that interview with Gwyneth Paltrow where she said the she starts her day "with a glass of alkaline water with a splash of lemon", which would neutralise any alkaline properties while still in the glass...

71 Things Most People Consider Healthy Today That Future Generations Might Shake Their Heads At Juice cleanses. They are unhealthy and dangerous.

71 Things Most People Consider Healthy Today That Future Generations Might Shake Their Heads At Constant notifications and other distractions.

The amount of sugar in food.

seriously why does literal bread need sugar? IT’S BREAD. plus, even things you would expect to be sugary are wayyy too sugary.

Eating meat at every meal.

Eating meat period. Just like slavery and lgbtq+ rights, my grandkids are going to ask me why was I eating meat.

Gluten free diets when you don't have celiacs disease.

You could have wheat intollerance, but in most cases it's just a fad.

71 Things Most People Consider Healthy Today That Future Generations Might Shake Their Heads At From a doctor’s perspective, half of the US health food industry is absolute garbage.

1. Supplements. What’s in them? They aren’t regulated, so anything could be! Many studies have found a lack of actual advertised product at best, harmless filler such as saw dust commonly, and heavy metal and other toxin contamination such as lead and arsenic at worst. All for the cheap price of $$$$$ and your health. Is it possible that some could be helpful for specific things? Yup! But are most things on the shelf going to fit in that category? Absolutely not, no.

2. Most “diet” plans/snacks/products. Low in fat but high in sugar? Serving size of 1/4 of what is sold? Contains some mysterious fruit “scientifically shown” to combat the laws of physics? A laxative in disguise? Most of these plans are just like get rich quick schemes. They are sold to provide a quick path to a healthier and better life. But diet isn’t a quick fix. It’s a slow combination of everyday habits. Diet culture is a toxic scam and their advertisements are sickening both for the lies commonly told and the mental health toll on the targeted audience. Hell, most of the “good choice” food items at the grocery could be considered unhealthy processed garbage.

3. Fruit juice. Despite what Steve Jobs believed, fruit juices are pure sugar in a glass. Calories with limited nutrient content and a high glycemic load.

4. The way we teach physical activity. We use sports as a competition and filter kids out, only supporting the best of the best financially and through school programs. But the reality is that team and club sports can keep people active and engaged in their communities for life. This is healthy. If we can foster low-level skill sports for everyone we will have healthier and happier communities. Except for maybe American football. That s**t will give you brain injuries.



Edit: that preworkout your friend swears by? It’s probably caffeine and some protein powder. Some of them may contain amphetamine analogues and other stimulants. The special formulations and vitamins they say they have (if actually present) are usually ineffective amounts or mischaracterizations of studies anyway. Drink an Americano and eat a diet full of vegetables, nuts, and beans, and you’ll be good to go.

71 Things Most People Consider Healthy Today That Future Generations Might Shake Their Heads At "Low fat" products which predominantly were filled with high fructose corn syrup (high sugar diets) and other things that lead to metabolic syndrome (partially hydrogenated oils). Some have recognized the dangers in this already but in 40 years maybe we'll see people look back and go "they made all of this money at the expense of ordinary citizens health".

71 Things Most People Consider Healthy Today That Future Generations Might Shake Their Heads At Letting children have unlimited access to the internet and using the internet as a babysitter.

The child-like worship of billionaires.

There is no need for billionaires, everything earned over the first billion should be taken as tax and fed into society.

71 Things Most People Consider Healthy Today That Future Generations Might Shake Their Heads At Slimming drinks and supplements

Botox and lip injections.

71 Things Most People Consider Healthy Today That Future Generations Might Shake Their Heads At Soda. Humans aren’t supposed to even consume more than a fraction of the sugar in soda and everyone just smiles and drinks their liquid sugar

89% of packaged food is trash.

you can say that but i’m protecting my bagel dogs till the day i die

71 Things Most People Consider Healthy Today That Future Generations Might Shake Their Heads At Taking a billion different vitamins in pill form.

Buying the latest iphone every f*****g time

71 Things Most People Consider Healthy Today That Future Generations Might Shake Their Heads At Caffeine and alcohol being so encouraged by society

Exposing your children all over social media.

At present,the use of polythene is causing serious damage to our environment. therefore,the use of polythene needs to be reduced immediately.

Breakfast Cereal.

Cereal is not bad as such. The problem ist that it usually has much too much sugar. You get unsweetend cereal ocasionally.

Highly processed white flour.

Too many people are convinced exotic fruits from very specific locations of the world that require obscenely specific conditions for growth are great for breakfast.

Eat broccoli.

broccoli is so delicious tho-

Advertisement for gambling (most forms of gambling and most forms of advertisement). We already know they're unhealthy when people affected by it becomes gambling addicts, but people still think gambling addicts is not a big enough problem and that the current level is just a healthy amount of entertainment. But I think the current level is already too much.

71 Things Most People Consider Healthy Today That Future Generations Might Shake Their Heads At living in highly insulated homes without ventilation

Where is it considered healthy today??

71 Things Most People Consider Healthy Today That Future Generations Might Shake Their Heads At orthorexia


ipakookapi replied:

For those who don't know that word, it's basically pathological fitness. Training more and eating more specific than your body and mind wants or needs.

As someone who was diagnosed with this over a decade ago, and is still retraining her body to react normally to normal things, I really hope this doesn't stick around for other unfortunate souls.

wouldn’t say today, but some people still normalise hitting your kids pretty hard, maybe it’s just cause i was hit pretty hard as a kid, but i’ll never do that.

Drinking milk

Why, I love milk.

The school day starting at the a** crack of dawn.

Distance running. Consistent impact wreaks havoc on your joints and tendons, especially if you’re a heel striker or flat footed, which is most of us.

I would imagine fish, there are probably so many micro plastics in those

Orange juice- the amount of sugar they put in smoothies and orange juice is insane. It's almost the same amount as a can of coke.

Vaping

Spray tanning

It is a lot less dangerous than the "usual" sunbed method, though.

Playing football as a kid as some 'healthy' growing up thing. As someone who suffered from three severe concussions before I was 20, let me tell you: head injuries are no joke. On a serious matter: I'm not yet 40 but my wife and I have already had an "end of life" talk about what to do with me when my memory, which is already deteriorating, goes completely.

K cups. The inventor of K cups already laments what his invention has wrought. He's talked about how they're not recyclable, expensive, and not good quality coffee.

Using all these household cleaning products in bathrooms etc. inhaling all that c**p

71 Things Most People Consider Healthy Today That Future Generations Might Shake Their Heads At Chemo in the future is going to be the same as how we look at medieval cures and practices.

Cooking with Teflon pans.

I know the keyword is most, but I couldn’t let an opportunity like this pass, & there might be a lot of people who think this is safe.

TLDR: Round-Up Weed Killer

I recently had a talk with a company rep from a local insect control company, who swore that Round-Up Weed Killer was safe.

He told me it was safe around kids, said he would be okay ingesting it, and that he had “spoken to the scientists” who made Round-Up, and it was hands down the safest product on the market for weed killers.

I guess I should’ve said, “What about over one hundred thousand people who are pretty sure it gave them cancer?”

I went, “didn’t the people who own Round-Up agree to billions of dollars in settlement payouts?”

He said, oh, that’s just people trying to get money from them. I wouldn’t recommend a product that’s unsafe.

Building far out suburban single family detached housing developments all at once and then saddling the city with the maintenance liability when the infrastructure eventually needs to be replaced all at the same time using insufficient funds raised from the too-low tax base of non-intensive zoning, then papering over the debt by building another similar development to garner another temporary infusion of state and federal funds in order to create an illusion of financial solvency while further increasing reliance on growth to prevent city finances from collapsing.

Canola oil

I can't eat it at all. Makes me deathly sick with stomach & intestinal issues. My body can't digest it. I would be immensely happy if they stop using it in every food item, Seriously makes my eating choices low

Keto

Whitening teeth

Giving your kids melatonin every night as a part of their bedtime routine.

Air fresheners/scented candles!

Smoking marijuana in large amounts daily.

People avoiding carbs, especially when trying to lose weight.

Yea some carbs should be in moderation but overall carbs are a vital part of a diet and a must for a healthy body and lifestyle, and should be your largest food group whether you are trying to lose weight or not.

making two week’s worth of boiled unseasoned chicken and broccoli at once and eating it for 14 days straight

Who does that ?

Those prepackaged salads.

The vegan diet.

