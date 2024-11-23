ADVERTISEMENT

#1

Things-Americans-Dont-Get

PudgyPops_777 Report

stephen-bormann avatar
htbq
htbq
Community Member
46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I've lived in Japan my whole life and not once have i seen or heard of this.

View more commentsArrow down menu

#2

European-Things-Americans-Dont-Get

rohindhar Report

sauerrene88 avatar
René Sauer
René Sauer
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

neither can they comprehend cramming the cars so full that station workers have to push people at the doors inside, so the doors can close.

View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

European-Things-Americans-Dont-Get

ppmctweets Report

femibuu_1 avatar
Treelioness
Treelioness
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I hate this so much! I know it is for the nature,but damn when you need to drink water at night and the only thing that gets water is my nose and some scrathes added.And don't even mention screwing it back half asleep. Effing struggle.

View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#4

European-Things-Americans-Dont-Get

SamoBurja Report

sauerrene88 avatar
René Sauer
René Sauer
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I just googled it. In Germany it takes 4 - 6 weeks to get a new passport...

View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

European-Things-Americans-Dont-Get

auchenberg Report

View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

European-Things-Americans-Dont-Get

Andr3jH Report

View more commentsArrow down menu
#7

European-Things-Americans-Dont-Get

CrucibleOfWords Report

View more commentsArrow down menu
#8

Things-Americans-Dont-Get

ausnotes Report

kennethbarns avatar
Kenneth Barns
Kenneth Barns
Community Member
43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ah, the good old Aussie reverse tipping taxis: "The fee is $20.23. Tell you what, mate, just make it $20." Alas, a dying breed in the cashless economy.

View more commentsArrow down menu
#9

European-Things-Americans-Dont-Get

eyuplovely Report

View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#10

European-Things-Americans-Dont-Get

steeve Report

pisspaladin avatar
Zero Costa
Zero Costa
Community Member
59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

hold on my Australian mind can't comprehend it either... 😭

View more commentsArrow down menu
#11

European-Things-Americans-Dont-Get

paul_winginit Report

stevecampitelli65 avatar
SCamp
SCamp
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Am I the only person finding this thread incredibly confusing? 🫤 I can’t see anything incomprehensible in any of the pictures so far

View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#12

European-Things-Americans-Dont-Get

0xschwiz Report

medium-landfall309 avatar
Abe Hartman
Abe Hartman
Community Member
42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Again they might not be everywhere and they are a little pricey but we do have these.

View more commentsArrow down menu
#13

European-Things-Americans-Dont-Get

JunaidDawud Report

View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#14

European-Things-Americans-Dont-Get

beer_baby__ Report

View more commentsArrow down menu
#15

European-Things-Americans-Dont-Get

Animuwrangel Report

samantha-hinson-sh avatar
Helena
Helena
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Of course we can, we put it in a bun and ironically call it a sandwich.

View more commentsArrow down menu
#16

European-Things-Americans-Dont-Get

investingcan Report

sauerrene88 avatar
René Sauer
René Sauer
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

neither can the minds of almost every other country where bagged milk isn´t a thing. like my german mind.

View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#17

European-Things-Americans-Dont-Get

ubahs1337 Report

View more commentsArrow down menu
#18

European-Things-Americans-Dont-Get

zackurben Report

View more commentsArrow down menu
#19

Things-Americans-Dont-Get

archi_tradition Report

metalrob72 avatar
Carl Roberts
Carl Roberts
Community Member
29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

BO censoring the OP's name. SMDH. For those wondering,OP's last name is C-O-X

View more commentsArrow down menu
#20

European-Things-Americans-Dont-Get

brianbriscoe_ Report

gossamer_new avatar
Zena
Zena
Community Member
48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

But we would like to...except, of course, for when we want/need something from a business that's close for the "summer holiday", however long that is. "Where I work should be closed for a few weeks/months, but I need all other businesses to be open for my convenience." How does that work, anyway? I mean, surely you can't close all of the grocery stores/markets for a week at the same time... I would think any business that can close for an extended period of time can't be any kind of necessity to society.

View more commentsArrow down menu
#21

European-Things-Americans-Dont-Get

BlokchainBuck Report

deray_1979 avatar
DE Ray
DE Ray
Community Member
51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have literally that same model on my toilet downstairs (the upstairs toilet has a different brand of sprayer bidet) - I live in Arkansas.

View more commentsArrow down menu
#22

European-Things-Americans-Dont-Get

xdNiBoR Report

View more commentsArrow down menu
#23

European-Things-Americans-Dont-Get

hojendiz Report

View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#24

European-Things-Americans-Dont-Get

michael_swg Report

View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#25

European-Things-Americans-Dont-Get

ayshabkhan Report

wjoconnor201 avatar
W J O (himself/your worship)
W J O (himself/your worship)
Community Member
29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Women in hijabs are permitted to see them in the company of a male blood relative.

View more commentsArrow down menu
#26

European-Things-Americans-Dont-Get

grimy_trades Report

stevecampitelli65 avatar
SCamp
SCamp
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ok, second time, what’s the issue here? Someone is walking?

View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#27

European-Things-Americans-Dont-Get

mahaaaay Report

ericbrown_4 avatar
Eric Brown
Eric Brown
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm pretty sure if anyone can comprehend a basket of candy, it's Americans.

View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#28

European-Things-Americans-Dont-Get

WolfofHobbiton Report

briandroste avatar
Brian Droste
Brian Droste
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What is this supposed to be showing? These pictures need an explanation.

View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#29

European-Things-Americans-Dont-Get

Qagggy Report

View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#30

European-Things-Americans-Dont-Get

frankmikesmith Report

View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#31

European-Things-Americans-Dont-Get

rhensing Report

View more commentsArrow down menu
#32

European-Things-Americans-Dont-Get

Alfonso_Comino Report

pmherzig5142050 avatar
ninjaTrashPandaBoom
ninjaTrashPandaBoom
Community Member
7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Because no one in the US ever reports illegal content, never ever! /s

View more commentsArrow down menu
#33

European-Things-Americans-Dont-Get

BoogieCrypto Report

j_brevelle avatar
Bad Alchemy
Bad Alchemy
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yup, you're right. I can't wrap my head around being without AC in the hot months. Just can't live like that.

View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#34

European-Things-Americans-Dont-Get

crosswalkcru Report

#35

European-Things-Americans-Dont-Get

SSardorf Report

j_brevelle avatar
Bad Alchemy
Bad Alchemy
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just FYI, toothbrushes aren't typically locked away. That happens in small convenience stores or wherever there has been a lot of shoplifting. Now infant formula. That's regularly found in a locked case.

View more commentsArrow down menu
#36

European-Things-Americans-Dont-Get

amrith Report

pmherzig5142050 avatar
ninjaTrashPandaBoom
ninjaTrashPandaBoom
Community Member
5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Naked and apparently invisible as well, how boring! Oh wait, they're naked ghosts! ;)

View more commentsArrow down menu
#37

European-Things-Americans-Dont-Get

robertashley Report

#38

European-Things-Americans-Dont-Get

mattrbowles Report

View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#39

European-Things-Americans-Dont-Get

yitgordon Report

#40

European-Things-Americans-Dont-Get

screenrotpod Report

sauerrene88 avatar
René Sauer
René Sauer
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I doubt that. drinking beer while watching sports isn´t a european thing alone. not every get-together in america is a frat party.

View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#41

European-Things-Americans-Dont-Get

CampbellEaston Report

View more commentsArrow down menu
#42

European-Things-Americans-Dont-Get

veratadev Report

View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#43

European-Things-Americans-Dont-Get

shadowmanos Report

View more commentsArrow down menu
#44

European-Things-Americans-Dont-Get

DarthWittebane Report

j_brevelle avatar
Bad Alchemy
Bad Alchemy
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sigh... too many Americans can't comprehend having an election.

View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#45

European-Things-Americans-Dont-Get

archi_tradition Report

sauerrene88 avatar
René Sauer
René Sauer
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

what? old buildings? they have old buildings too. Not as old as here, but old enough.

View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#46

European-Things-Americans-Dont-Get

bobapilledd Report

View more commentsArrow down menu
#47

European-Things-Americans-Dont-Get

Disko_InVERNo Report

briandroste avatar
Brian Droste
Brian Droste
Community Member
9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Nope. Can't comprehend a 4 dollar meal because that sandwich would be 4 dollars itself or more.

View more commentsArrow down menu
#48

European-Things-Americans-Dont-Get

PhilKiel Report

View more commentsArrow down menu
#49

European-Things-Americans-Dont-Get

lewis_murphy15 Report

View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#50

European-Things-Americans-Dont-Get

Risas777 Report

kennethbarns avatar
Kenneth Barns
Kenneth Barns
Community Member
35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I live in Queensland, and most of the time _I_ can't understand it (especially the bl**dy tackling rules).

View more commentsArrow down menu
#51

European-Things-Americans-Dont-Get

godzilla_big Report

sauerrene88 avatar
René Sauer
René Sauer
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

chips like these never taste like what they promise on the bag.

View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#52

European-Things-Americans-Dont-Get

HayleyDizzlaine Report

View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#53

European-Things-Americans-Dont-Get

bigman_org Report

View more commentsArrow down menu
#54

European-Things-Americans-Dont-Get

GaReth_Rutter Report

View more commentsArrow down menu
#55

European-Things-Americans-Dont-Get

Garfoldd Report

View more commentsArrow down menu
#56

European-Things-Americans-Dont-Get

gigachurros Report

POST
deray_1979 avatar
DE Ray
DE Ray
Community Member
37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yes and no. In rural areas of the US, lots of farmers have kei trucks. Are they legal to drive on the roads? Nope. Do the farmers care? Also nope.

#57

European-Things-Americans-Dont-Get

AshBlasted Report

View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#58

European-Things-Americans-Dont-Get

oscarfogelstrm Report

ericbrown_4 avatar
Eric Brown
Eric Brown
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is the most American thing I've seen in this post. I've been to dozens of stores like this.

View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#59

European-Things-Americans-Dont-Get

JustinBrady Report

mcathenae avatar
MCathenaE
MCathenaE
Community Member
50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We have supplements in the US. In fact, we have this exact brand....

View more commentsArrow down menu

