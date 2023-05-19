Any flower you can think of, Maor Zabar can create. Here are some of the floral Pieces in Zabar's Collection. The Concept Behind this is to make the flowers as organic looking as possible, using Thermoplastic and silk, alongside coloring, etc.

The result is amazingly colorful campy flower hats, suitable for derbies, fairs, conventions, Larp, Cosplay, Burning Man, and many more fabulous events that you can think of.

Maor Zabar Has 2 Upcoming Workshops in NYC, this June. You also can learn to make these, you can check out the links below if you happen to be a fairy in NYC.

As we slowly are approaching pride month, enjoy this lovely array of colorful floral art.

More info: Instagram | eastvillagehats.nyc | eastvillagehats.nyc | MaorZabarHats.com

#1

Colorful Orchids

https://eastvillagehats.nyc/classes/orchids

#2

Yellow Orchid

https://eastvillagehats.nyc/classes/orchids

#3

Red Dragon Orchids

https://eastvillagehats.nyc/classes/orchids

#4

Black And White Orchids

https://eastvillagehats.nyc/classes/orchids

#5

Big Yellow Orchid Fascinator

https://eastvillagehats.nyc/classes/orchids

#6

Tiny Purple Lavenders

https://eastvillagehats.nyc/classes/orchids

#7

Big Pink Orchid

https://eastvillagehats.nyc/classes/orchids

#8

Purple Lilly

https://eastvillagehats.nyc/classes/sinasilk-taster

#9

Pink Lilly On A Petal

https://eastvillagehats.nyc/classes/sinasilk-taster

#10

A Bouquet Of Pink / White Lillies

https://eastvillagehats.nyc/classes/sinasilk-taster

#11

Big Red Lilly

https://eastvillagehats.nyc/classes/sinasilk-taster

#12

Delicate Green Lilly Petals With A White Lilly

https://eastvillagehats.nyc/classes/sinasilk-taster

#13

Lilly Pods

https://eastvillagehats.nyc/classes/sinasilk-taster

#14

Big Yellow Lilly

https://eastvillagehats.nyc/classes/sinasilk-taster

#15

Blood Red Lilly

https://eastvillagehats.nyc/classes/sinasilk-taster

#16

White Lilly

#17

Student Work- White Orchid With Pink Spots

#18

An Array Of Colors, Made By A Student

#19

The Workshop In Process

