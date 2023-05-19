Any flower you can think of, Maor Zabar can create. Here are some of the floral Pieces in Zabar's Collection. The Concept Behind this is to make the flowers as organic looking as possible, using Thermoplastic and silk, alongside coloring, etc.

The result is amazingly colorful campy flower hats, suitable for derbies, fairs, conventions, Larp, Cosplay, Burning Man, and many more fabulous events that you can think of.

Maor Zabar Has 2 Upcoming Workshops in NYC, this June. You also can learn to make these, you can check out the links below if you happen to be a fairy in NYC.

As we slowly are approaching pride month, enjoy this lovely array of colorful floral art.

More info: Instagram | eastvillagehats.nyc | eastvillagehats.nyc | MaorZabarHats.com