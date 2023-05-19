These Incredible Flower Head Pieces Are All That A Fairy Needs
Any flower you can think of, Maor Zabar can create. Here are some of the floral Pieces in Zabar's Collection. The Concept Behind this is to make the flowers as organic looking as possible, using Thermoplastic and silk, alongside coloring, etc.
The result is amazingly colorful campy flower hats, suitable for derbies, fairs, conventions, Larp, Cosplay, Burning Man, and many more fabulous events that you can think of.
Maor Zabar Has 2 Upcoming Workshops in NYC, this June. You also can learn to make these, you can check out the links below if you happen to be a fairy in NYC.
As we slowly are approaching pride month, enjoy this lovely array of colorful floral art.
More info: Instagram | eastvillagehats.nyc | eastvillagehats.nyc | MaorZabarHats.com
Colorful Orchids
https://eastvillagehats.nyc/classes/orchids
Yellow Orchid
https://eastvillagehats.nyc/classes/orchids
Red Dragon Orchids
https://eastvillagehats.nyc/classes/orchids
Black And White Orchids
https://eastvillagehats.nyc/classes/orchids
Big Yellow Orchid Fascinator
https://eastvillagehats.nyc/classes/orchids
Tiny Purple Lavenders
https://eastvillagehats.nyc/classes/orchids
Big Pink Orchid
https://eastvillagehats.nyc/classes/orchids
Purple Lilly
https://eastvillagehats.nyc/classes/sinasilk-taster
Pink Lilly On A Petal
https://eastvillagehats.nyc/classes/sinasilk-taster
A Bouquet Of Pink / White Lillies
https://eastvillagehats.nyc/classes/sinasilk-taster
Big Red Lilly
https://eastvillagehats.nyc/classes/sinasilk-taster
Delicate Green Lilly Petals With A White Lilly
https://eastvillagehats.nyc/classes/sinasilk-taster
Lilly Pods
https://eastvillagehats.nyc/classes/sinasilk-taster
Big Yellow Lilly
https://eastvillagehats.nyc/classes/sinasilk-taster
Blood Red Lilly
https://eastvillagehats.nyc/classes/sinasilk-taster