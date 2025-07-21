These Artists Create Visual Stories Of Struggle And Strength

In a stirring new art exhibit hosted by the Piermont Library Gallery, two artists, Elizabeth Lauri and Lisa D’Amico present two compelling series that delve deep into themes of injustice, resilience, and empowerment. Though distinct in style and subject, both artists share a common purpose: to give voices to the unheard and bring light to the shadows cast by systemic inequities.

Elizabeth Lauri’s latest body of work, Esperanza y Sueños de Mi Pueblo (Hope and Dreams of My People) is a powerful relief series that tells the journey of one immigrant family as they navigate the perils of fleeing their homeland in search of safety and opportunity. The series, consisting of thirteen detailed reliefs, was born from Lauri’s deep concern over the harsh conditions that force so many to leave their countries of origin.

Each relief captures a chapter in one family’s harrowing story. Yet, amidst the suffering, there is hope. The final relief offers a sense of arrival, of dreams cautiously realized. It is a testament to the power of perseverance, and a reminder of the human cost behind immigration headlines.

Within the same gallery space, Lisa D’Amico’s Sonic Heroines series offers a transformative interpretation of portraiture. In stark contrast to Lauri’s textured reliefs, D’Amico employs a hybrid style—combining abstract backgrounds with detailed drawings to create visual tributes to women locally and globally whose stories have too often gone unheard.

Each portrait in the series is both a celebration and a statement. Through this stylistic fusion, D’Amico not only honors these women but also invites viewers to listen more deeply. Sonic Heroines challenges the silence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Together, Lauri and D’Amico’s works form a compelling dialogue. One tells an urgent story of escape and hope; the other echoes countless voices of women who deserve recognition and respect. While the subjects vary, the message is unified: the human spirit, though often tested, remains resilient.

In a world increasingly defined by division, Lauri and D’Amico offer art as a bridge between cultures, histories, and hearts. View the exhibit from July 31 – August 31 at the Piermont Public Library Gallery, 25 Flywheel Park, Piermont, New York with a public reception on Tuesday, August 5th, 6pm – 7:30pm.

More info: lisadamico.net

RELATED:

Follow Elizabeth Lauri @lizlauridecor

Share icon

Follow Lisa D’Amico @lisadamicoartist

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon