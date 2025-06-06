Forty talented artists from across the globe have come together to support PFLAG Rockland by donating their original artwork to the LOVE UNITES US Coloring Book — a beautiful and meaningful publication created as part of an annual fundraiser. Their unique contributions form a diverse collection of illustrations that reflect themes of love, unity, and acceptance, celebrating the LGBTQ+ community.

The coloring book is more than just a creative outlet — it’s a powerful symbol of solidarity. By contributing their talents, these artists help raise awareness and vital funds to support LGBTQ+ individuals and their families in Rockland County, New York. Their generosity makes this project possible every year, turning creativity into a force for community change and compassion.

Attend the coloring book debut on Tuesday, October 7th at 6:00pm at the Valley Cottage Library 110 Route 303, Valley Cottage, New York. A heartwarming evening honoring the power of art at the LOVE UNITES US Coloring Book Celebration — a special fundraiser in support of PFLAG Rockland.

This free event welcomes everyone to meet the incredible artists, buy a coloring book, enjoy live music and hear from special guest speakers. Also, delight in complimentary refreshments and snacks as you explore the book’s empowering pages, and stand with PFLAG Rockland and the LGBTQ+ community in a creative, uplifting atmosphere.

Let’s color a brighter, more inclusive future — together.

Participating Artists: Amanda Lynne, Angela Denise, Aviva Sakolsky, Barbara Chen, Cari Skier, Carol Flaitz, Carol Nussbaum, Carolyn Schlam, Cass McVety, Christina Alamo, Cornell Carelock, Demeree Douglas, Elizabeth Lauri, Ellen Woods, Erwin Ong, Faryal Ryan, Gary Bleiweiss, GhaztBoi, Greer Jonas, Hailey Schott, Janet Pirozzi Riolo, Jerm Jr, John Cunnane, Kamila Agi-Mejias, Kristen Lynn Ianuzzelli, Laterina Taylor, Lila Rose, Lisa Faigin, Liz Klein, Masako Birmingham, Maz Diarrassouba, MJ Mirbaba, Nat Moss, Nicholas Marino, Paige Trocchia, Rachel Sharp, Salma Shamy, Shanice Figeroux, Stephanie Castillo-Almonte, Tania Saiz

More info: pflag-rockland.org