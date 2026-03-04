ADVERTISEMENT

“State of Mind: The Theater of the Modern Mind” dissects the fragmented psyche of contemporary society, offering a visual and satirical exploration of mental states shaped by consumerism, technology, and social pressures. Each piece transforms the human head into a canvas filled with disturbing objects, symbolizing corruption, fear, addiction, and isolation.

Familiar forms like Legos, gears, and balloons metaphorically expose the commodification of thought, the mechanization of the self, and emotional desolation. This collection confronts viewers with sharp yet poetic depictions that reflect the collision between personal agency and social manipulation. Through bold minimalism, selected colors, and different arrangements, the series invites introspection and emotional resonance. State of Mind blurs the line between surrealism and reality, provoking critical reflection on the forces that shape our consciousness.

#1

Manipulation

Manipulation

    #2

    Spicy Feelings

    Spicy Feelings

    #3

    Antagonism

    Antagonism

    #4

    Money

    Money

    #5

    Music

    Music

    #6

    Barbie World

    Barbie World

    #7

    AI

    AI

    #8

    Euphoria

    Euphoria

    #9

    Silence And Oppression

    Silence And Oppression

    #10

    Emoji Effect

    Emoji Effect

    #11

    Peace

    Peace

    #12

    Nuclear

    Nuclear

    #13

    Save Me

    Save Me

    #14

    Nucelar II

    Nucelar II

    #15

    Vegan

    Vegan

