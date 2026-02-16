The Lacing In This Swipe Is Incredibly Weird: Acrylic Pouring With Pva Glue

ADVERTISEMENT

PVA Glue Series Part 4

Today I will do a simple acrylic pouring swipe technique. I want to see, how the lacing will look like and if it will keep the shape more, if I don't tilt or spin.

It definitely stayed more defined, but the overall look isa little bit weird… that's not necessarily a bad thing, if you like that look.

And don’t forget to check out the rest of this PVA glue series to see how different techniques transform the same medium into completely different worlds.

More info: youtu.be

