Niertismus is a revolutionary approach to ethics and religion, introduced by conceptual artist Nicholaas Chiao. It envisions a future where humanity attains eternal life on Earth by recognizing and correcting its misconceptions and wrongdoings. At the heart of Niertismus is the belief that ethical food consumption holds the key to both immortality and boundless prosperity.

Rather than relying on traditional agriculture, Niertismus advocates for food production through physics and chemistry—such as 3D-printed sustenance or innovations like Solar Milk, a nutrient-rich substance created from water and sunlight through chemical reactions. According to this philosophy, when humans eliminate harm toward other life forms, no life form will, in turn, be capable of harming humanity.

This exhibition presents a diverse collection of sculptures, installations, and paintings. For economic reasons, the exhibition has been conceived entirely through digital art.

More info: nicholaaschiao.com