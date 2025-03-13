The Idols Of Niertismus – A Vision Of Heaven On Earth By Nicholaas Chiao (7 Pics)
Niertismus is a revolutionary approach to ethics and religion, introduced by conceptual artist Nicholaas Chiao. It envisions a future where humanity attains eternal life on Earth by recognizing and correcting its misconceptions and wrongdoings. At the heart of Niertismus is the belief that ethical food consumption holds the key to both immortality and boundless prosperity.
Rather than relying on traditional agriculture, Niertismus advocates for food production through physics and chemistry—such as 3D-printed sustenance or innovations like Solar Milk, a nutrient-rich substance created from water and sunlight through chemical reactions. According to this philosophy, when humans eliminate harm toward other life forms, no life form will, in turn, be capable of harming humanity.
This exhibition presents a diverse collection of sculptures, installations, and paintings. For economic reasons, the exhibition has been conceived entirely through digital art.
The Solar Woman, 2024, Digital Art
The Solar Woman is a sculpture embodying the spirit of a new era—where humanity merges with technology. A symbol of the technocratic future, she stands as a vision of a cyborg, drawing strength and vitality from the power of the Sun.
The Gates Of Eden, 2024, Digital Art
The Gates of Eden is an installation with educational books symbolizing the knowledge leading us to live in the mythical Eden.
Beautiful Atomic Stability, 2024, Digital Art
The Order Of Days, 2024, Digital Art
The multi-panel painting The Order of Days serves as a metaphor for human life. It traces the journey from cradle to grave, from the curiosity of youth to the richness of adulthood, filled with profound experiences. It captures the early sensations of birth and the wisdom of old age, where life’s rhythms unfold like a symphony of prosperity and insight.
The Visibility Of Death, 2024, Digital Art
The Death Sower Shall Become Death, 2024, Digital Art
Death Sower Shall Become Death serves as a stark moral reflection on a simple yet profound truth: one act of wrongdoing inevitably leads to another, as violence begets a cycle of bloody retribution. The artist suggests that only by acknowledging and correcting our mistakes can humanity aspire to a higher existence—perhaps even immortality.
The Souls Of Water, 2024, Digital Art
The Souls of Water is a sculpture that honors the silent suffering of plant life, acknowledging that every harvest claims countless living beings. The artist envisions a future where science and progress liberate humanity from harming other biological life forms. Through advancements like artificial photosynthesis and 3D-printed food, our survival could one day be sustained without sacrifice.