“The Caturdays Project”: 25 Cat Drawings I Made In 2022

At the end of 2021, I wanted to do an art challenge. There are many around – Inktober being the most famous one, but only the beginning – but none of them really worked for me. And so, I decided to make my own, focused on what I was interested in.
Which, among other things, are the internet’s beloved fluffy felines. There are a lot of different cats, they have different personalities, and they look different (always fun to have some variation in your drawing challenge!), and I knew I wouldn’t tire easily of them.
The second part was the length of the challenge. I didn’t want this to consume all my time, and ended up with a schedule consisting of posting one cat drawing every other Saturday for a year, with the posting day being a “Caturday”. This would mean a total of 26 cats spread throughout the whole year, which wasn’t too many and not too few either.
And so I started drawing – and, to my slight surprise, I managed to finish the challenge without any large issues. A few drawings were admittedly rushed a bit to get them done before the deadline, but they were all posted on time. In the end, an estimated 150 hours were spent on the whole project.
And here is the final result, and all the cats were collected in one place!
The majority of the drawings are done with colored pencils on black paper, but some are on white, and a few are done with graphite and fineliner.
More info: deviantart.com