“The Caturdays Project”: 25 Cat Drawings I Made In 2022

At the end of 2021, I wanted to do an art challenge. There are many around – Inktober being the most famous one, but only the beginning – but none of them really worked for me. And so, I decided to make my own, focused on what I was interested in.

Which, among other things, are the internet’s beloved fluffy felines. There are a lot of different cats, they have different personalities, and they look different (always fun to have some variation in your drawing challenge!), and I knew I wouldn’t tire easily of them.

The second part was the length of the challenge. I didn’t want this to consume all my time, and ended up with a schedule consisting of posting one cat drawing every other Saturday for a year, with the posting day being a “Caturday”. This would mean a total of 26 cats spread throughout the whole year, which wasn’t too many and not too few either.

And so I started drawing – and, to my slight surprise, I managed to finish the challenge without any large issues. A few drawings were admittedly rushed a bit to get them done before the deadline, but they were all posted on time. In the end, an estimated 150 hours were spent on the whole project.

And here is the final result, and all the cats were collected in one place!

The majority of the drawings are done with colored pencils on black paper, but some are on white, and a few are done with graphite and fineliner.

More info: deviantart.com

Caturdays 1 – Setting Sun

Caturdays 2 – Solid Grey

Caturdays 3 – Hiding in the ShadowsI

Caturdays 4 – Comfortable Hiding Place

Caturdays 5 – Standing out

Caturdays 7 – Something Interesting [Full Piece]

Caturdays 8 – The Fiery Lady

Caturdays 9 – Snow Marbled Bengal

Caturdays 10 – Flame Point Ragdoll

Caturdays 11 – The Void Stares Back

Caturdays 12 – NO*Havstrilens Yasmin

Caturdays 13 – Rainbow in the Dark

Caturdays 14 – Hiding in the Shadows II

Caturdays 15 – Facing the Light

Caturdays 16 – Facing the Light II

Caturdays 17 – Luna

Caturdays 18 – Oriental Longhair

Caturdays 19 – MEW

Caturdays 20 – Approaching

Caturdays 21 – Demanding

Caturdays 22 – Bombay Onyx

Caturdays 23 – Facing the Light III

Caturdays 24 – Interrupted Nap

Caturdays 25 – Gold and Black

Caturdays 26 – And the Tree is about to Fall