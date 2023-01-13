Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
"The Caturdays Project": 25 Cat Drawings I Made In 2022
Art, Cats

“The Caturdays Project”: 25 Cat Drawings I Made In 2022

Becky Kidus
Community member

At the end of 2021, I wanted to do an art challenge. There are many around – Inktober being the most famous one, but only the beginning – but none of them really worked for me. And so, I decided to make my own, focused on what I was interested in.

Which, among other things, are the internet’s beloved fluffy felines. There are a lot of different cats, they have different personalities, and they look different (always fun to have some variation in your drawing challenge!), and I knew I wouldn’t tire easily of them.

The second part was the length of the challenge. I didn’t want this to consume all my time, and ended up with a schedule consisting of posting one cat drawing every other Saturday for a year, with the posting day being a “Caturday”. This would mean a total of 26 cats spread throughout the whole year, which wasn’t too many and not too few either.

And so I started drawing – and, to my slight surprise, I managed to finish the challenge without any large issues. A few drawings were admittedly rushed a bit to get them done before the deadline, but they were all posted on time. In the end, an estimated 150 hours were spent on the whole project.

And here is the final result, and all the cats were collected in one place!

The majority of the drawings are done with colored pencils on black paper, but some are on white, and a few are done with graphite and fineliner.

More info: deviantart.com

Caturdays 1 – Setting Sun

"The Caturdays Project": 25 Cat Drawings I Made In 2022

Caturdays 2 – Solid Grey

"The Caturdays Project": 25 Cat Drawings I Made In 2022

Caturdays 3 – Hiding in the ShadowsI

"The Caturdays Project": 25 Cat Drawings I Made In 2022

Caturdays 4 – Comfortable Hiding Place

"The Caturdays Project": 25 Cat Drawings I Made In 2022

Caturdays 5 – Standing out

"The Caturdays Project": 25 Cat Drawings I Made In 2022

Caturdays 7 – Something Interesting [Full Piece]

"The Caturdays Project": 25 Cat Drawings I Made In 2022

Caturdays 8 – The Fiery Lady

"The Caturdays Project": 25 Cat Drawings I Made In 2022

Caturdays 9 – Snow Marbled Bengal

"The Caturdays Project": 25 Cat Drawings I Made In 2022

Caturdays 10 – Flame Point Ragdoll

"The Caturdays Project": 25 Cat Drawings I Made In 2022

Caturdays 11 – The Void Stares Back

"The Caturdays Project": 25 Cat Drawings I Made In 2022

Caturdays 12 – NO*Havstrilens Yasmin

"The Caturdays Project": 25 Cat Drawings I Made In 2022

Caturdays 13 – Rainbow in the Dark

"The Caturdays Project": 25 Cat Drawings I Made In 2022

Caturdays 14 – Hiding in the Shadows II

"The Caturdays Project": 25 Cat Drawings I Made In 2022

Caturdays 15 – Facing the Light

"The Caturdays Project": 25 Cat Drawings I Made In 2022

Caturdays 16 – Facing the Light II

"The Caturdays Project": 25 Cat Drawings I Made In 2022

Caturdays 17 – Luna

"The Caturdays Project": 25 Cat Drawings I Made In 2022

Caturdays 18 – Oriental Longhair

"The Caturdays Project": 25 Cat Drawings I Made In 2022

Caturdays 19 – MEW

"The Caturdays Project": 25 Cat Drawings I Made In 2022

Caturdays 20 – Approaching

"The Caturdays Project": 25 Cat Drawings I Made In 2022

Caturdays 21 – Demanding

"The Caturdays Project": 25 Cat Drawings I Made In 2022

Caturdays 22 – Bombay Onyx

"The Caturdays Project": 25 Cat Drawings I Made In 2022

Caturdays 23 – Facing the Light III

"The Caturdays Project": 25 Cat Drawings I Made In 2022

Caturdays 24 – Interrupted Nap

"The Caturdays Project": 25 Cat Drawings I Made In 2022

Caturdays 25 – Gold and Black

"The Caturdays Project": 25 Cat Drawings I Made In 2022

Caturdays 26 – And the Tree is about to Fall

"The Caturdays Project": 25 Cat Drawings I Made In 2022

Becky Kidus
Becky Kidus
Author, Community member

Occasionally draws realistic animals.

Diana Lopetaitė
Diana Lopetaitė
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Diana works as a Community Manager for Bored Panda. After acquiring a BA in Business with Marketing Management, she decided that she wanted to do something far more creative than her usual marketing business that mostly included researching companies' competitors or working on swot/pestle analysis every single day. Excel spreadsheets weren't her thing either, so she decided creative storytelling was the way to go. Other than that, outside of work, you can find her making barista-style coffee or hand-stretched pizzas, sometimes even drawing and playing video games with friends.

