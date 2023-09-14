24submissions
1week left
I Traveled To The Catacombs Of Lima, Peru (24 Pics)
There are many dark stories and legends about the catacombs located under the San Francisco de Asís Convent, a historic Lima cemetery. Its underground vaults, dating from colonial times, served to bury more than 25,000 people. This has made them very popular, turning them into a frequently visited place in the historic center of the Peruvian capital.
This post may include affiliate links.
San Francisco De Asís Convent
San Francisco De Asís Convent
Pidgeons At The Church Entrance
Dome Over The Basilica And Convent Of San Francisco, Lima
Stairs To The Church
Stairs To The Church
Interior San Francisco Church, Lima
San Francisco Church, The Choir Stalls In Cedar Wood
View Of The Altar
The Interior Garden
The Interior Garden
The Interior Garden
Corridor To The Catacombs
The Catacombs
The Catacombs
Human And Bones In The Catacombs
Human Skulls And Bones
Human Skull
The Catacombs
The Catacombs
The Catacombs
Human Bones And Skulls
San Francisco Church In Lima
San Francisco Church In Lima
Add Your Photo To This List
Please use high-res photos without watermarksUpload Photo
Ooops! Your image is too large, maximum file size is 8 MB.
Not your original work? Add sourcePublish
Thank you for this post! I had never heard of these catacombs before. Very interesting!
Thank you for this post! I had never heard of these catacombs before. Very interesting!