There are many dark stories and legends about the catacombs located under the San Francisco de Asís Convent, a historic Lima cemetery. Its underground vaults, dating from colonial times, served to bury more than 25,000 people. This has made them very popular, turning them into a frequently visited place in the historic center of the Peruvian capital.

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Image
#1

San Francisco De Asís Convent

San Francisco De Asís Convent

Report

0points
Felix Balcazar
POST

#2

San Francisco De Asís Convent

San Francisco De Asís Convent

Report

0points
Felix Balcazar
POST
#3

Pidgeons At The Church Entrance

Pidgeons At The Church Entrance

Report

0points
Felix Balcazar
POST
#4

Dome Over The Basilica And Convent Of San Francisco, Lima

Dome Over The Basilica And Convent Of San Francisco, Lima

Report

0points
Felix Balcazar
POST
#5

Stairs To The Church

Stairs To The Church

Report

0points
Felix Balcazar
POST
#6

Stairs To The Church

Stairs To The Church

Report

0points
Felix Balcazar
POST
#7

Interior San Francisco Church, Lima

Interior San Francisco Church, Lima

Report

0points
Felix Balcazar
POST
#8

San Francisco Church, The Choir Stalls In Cedar Wood

San Francisco Church, The Choir Stalls In Cedar Wood

Report

0points
Felix Balcazar
POST
#9

View Of The Altar

View Of The Altar

Report

0points
Felix Balcazar
POST
#10

The Interior Garden

The Interior Garden

Report

0points
Felix Balcazar
POST
#11

The Interior Garden

The Interior Garden

Report

0points
Felix Balcazar
POST
#12

The Interior Garden

The Interior Garden

Report

0points
Felix Balcazar
POST
#13

Corridor To The Catacombs

Corridor To The Catacombs

Report

0points
Felix Balcazar
POST
#14

The Catacombs

The Catacombs

Report

0points
Felix Balcazar
POST
#15

The Catacombs

The Catacombs

Report

0points
Felix Balcazar
POST
#16

Human And Bones In The Catacombs

Human And Bones In The Catacombs

Report

0points
Felix Balcazar
POST
#17

Human Skulls And Bones

Human Skulls And Bones

Report

0points
Felix Balcazar
POST
#18

Human Skull

Human Skull

Report

0points
Felix Balcazar
POST
#19

The Catacombs

The Catacombs

Report

0points
Felix Balcazar
POST
#20

The Catacombs

The Catacombs

Report

0points
Felix Balcazar
POST
#21

The Catacombs

The Catacombs

Report

0points
Felix Balcazar
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#22

Human Bones And Skulls

Human Bones And Skulls

Report

0points
Felix Balcazar
POST
#23

San Francisco Church In Lima

San Francisco Church In Lima

Report

0points
Felix Balcazar
POST
#24

San Francisco Church In Lima

San Francisco Church In Lima

Report

0points
Felix Balcazar
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add New Image This post is a community curated image gallery Add Image
Add New Image

Add Your Photo To This List

Please use high-res photos without watermarks

Upload Photo

Not your original work? Add source

Publish