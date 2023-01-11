When it comes to the game of love, Karl & Mitchie have always been on the losing end.



These two have been through a lot. But despite all the heartbreak, they took the risk again and went "all in" this time.



Karl and Mitchie were no ordinary couple. They have known each other since high school and started out as friends. No one had imagined that they would end up together.



Since then, Karl knew he liked Mitchie but didn't get a chance to express how he felt about her for a while.



Years went by and they never heard of each other.



Mitchie became a mother of three, raising them on her own. Things didn't go well and all of her past relationships fell apart. These were the darkest days of her life. She figured if there was a chance for her to get married, it would have to be a "Black Wedding" - a symbol of the misery associated with the past & an oath to let go and move forward.



For Karl, it was the same story of trying to find and failing to find the right person for him. Until the stars aligned and fate made their paths cross again after 10 years. This time, Karl grabbed the chance to say what he's been longing to say. Two years after, he proposed to Mitchie.



We are very grateful to have witnessed Karl and Mitchie's story. In an all-black themed-wedding, one that defies traditions, but proves that love conquers all.