If you’ve been around Bored Panda for a while, you’ve probably come across the “Yes, but” series. These minimalistic comics, created by Anton Gudim, capture big truths, absurd moments, and situations we can all relate to, without using any words at all.

Anton’s work has a way of being both funny and thought-provoking, sometimes leaning into the silly, other times making you pause and think, “Well, that’s actually deep.”

Over the years, we’ve featured a number of his comics, and now it’s time to bring together some of the very best. So, without further ado, scroll down to enjoy a selection of the most popular comics we have shared so far – a mix of humor, irony, and those little truths that stick with you.

More info: Instagram | x.com | gudim.threadless.com | patreon.com

#1

Comparison comic showing two speakers at microphones with contrasting knowledge levels, highlighting yes but comics humor and insight.

_yes_but Report

    #2

    Comic panels showing a person serving a taco and another hand paying, illustrating a yes but comic humor scene.

    _yes_but Report

    #3

    Woman holding positive pregnancy test in yes but comic addressing abortion protest and family choices.

    _yes_but Report

    #4

    Yes but comics illustration showing two containers of strawberries, one full and fresh and one partially spoiled and less fresh.

    _yes_but Report

    #5

    Two-panel comic illustrating a humorous and absurd yes but comic scene at a restaurant table.

    _yes_but Report

    #6

    Exercise bike in a comic style showing a clean versus cluttered version, illustrating funny yes but comics concept.

    _yes_but Report

    #7

    Comic illustration contrasting a perfect 5-star rating with a single review, highlighting absurd humor in yes but comics.

    _yes_but Report

    #8

    Comic panels illustrating a hilarious and absurd yes but scenario with a man covering a child's eyes then confidently walking away.

    _yes_but Report

    #9

    Comic illustration showing a closed trash bin labeled yes and an open bin labeled but in a humorous yes but comic style.

    _yes_but Report

    #10

    Man wearing headphones shown in a yes but comic listening to birdsongs and then rap music in a forest setting.

    _yes_but Report

    #11

    Yes but comic panels showing fireworks and three pets hiding under a cabinet in a humorous, absurd style.

    _yes_but Report

    #12

    A "Yes, But" comic showing a woman in a brown dress sitting differently in two panels inside a car seat.

    _yes_but Report

    #13

    Hilarious and absurd Yes But comic showing a person hugging themselves and discovering a sharp tag on their sweater.

    _yes_but Report

    #14

    Comic illustrating "yes, but" theme with a therapy session and a distressed person holding their head on the floor.

    _yes_but Report

    #15

    Minimalist comic split into two panels labeled yes and but showing a bathroom sink and a door with a pull sign.

    _yes_but Report

    #16

    Yes but comic showing a dog shampoo bottle labeled not tested on animals with a paw print symbol.

    _yes_but Report

    #17

    Absurd yes but comic panels showing a sausage and a squished meat leg with simple backgrounds and minimal details.

    _yes_but Report

    #18

    Pair of scissors shown outside their package labeled yes, and the same scissors sealed in plastic packaging labeled but, comic style.

    _yes_but Report

    #19

    Comic panel showing a man crying watching a locked elephant on TV versus riding a free elephant, illustrating yes but comics.

    _yes_but Report

    #20

    Comic illustrating a music band's world tour with a humorous map highlighting limited tour countries yes but style.

    _yes_but Report

    #21

    Ergonomic chair design illustrated with a comic highlighting posture issues in yes but comics style.

    _yes_but Report

    #22

    Man watching TV comparing dialogue versus action scenes in a humorous yes but comic about storytelling differences

    _yes_but Report

    #23

    Illustration of “Yes, But” comics showing discounted sneakers and limited available sizes in a humorous style.

    _yes_but Report

    #24

    Comic illustration showing cars navigating a two-lane road with the theme of yes but humor in comic style.

    _yes_but Report

    #25

    Comic panels showing a Miss Universe contestant contrasted with absurd alien characters in a yes but comics style.

    _yes_but Report

    #26

    Yes but comic showing start free trial button with credit card information form for confirmation.

    _yes_but Report

    #27

    Skincare products on left and sleep duration of 2 hours 5 minutes with empty cans on right in a yes but comic.

    _yes_but Report

    #28

    Cat scratching post shown with cat stretching on a couch, illustrating a hilarious and absurd yes but comic.

    _yes_but Report

    #29

    Comic illustration showing a hilarious and absurd yes but scenario with people boarding transportation in different orders.

    _yes_but Report

    #30

    Comic showing a red "Make America Great Again" hat with a "Made in China" label inside, a popular yes but comics theme.

    _yes_but Report

    #31

    Hand holding a phone showing a complex Wi-Fi password and a bank PIN screen in a humorous yes but comic style.

    _yes_but Report

    #32

    Man and woman at luggage check-in with weight limits, illustrated in a yes but comic style, showing absurd and deep humor.

    _yes_but Report

    #33

    Yes but comic showing phone box with 256GB and phone screen displaying 235.35GB available storage humorously.

    _yes_but Report

    #34

    Comic panel showing a cityscape with a large red moon, followed by a hand capturing the scene on a smartphone in a yes but comic style.

    _yes_but Report

    #35

    Comic illustration showing a person in a cap, humorously depicting the concept of yes but in a simple cartoon style.

    _yes_but Report

    #36

    Yes but comic showing a digital hat image superimposed over a man's face with transparent background squares.

    _yes_but Report

    #37

    Yes but comic showing beach-themed flip flops next to feet wearing the same sandals, illustrating humor and absurdity.

    _yes_but Report

    #38

    Hand holding a fastpass entrance ticket contrasted with people standing in a long line at fastpass entrance comics.

    _yes_but Report

    #39

    Boxing ring comic with a ring girl and a ring man holding up number one, illustrating a funny yes but scenario.

    _yes_but Report

    #40

    Comic illustrating eco car driving happily in nature with sun and birds versus pollution from car battery production in factory.

    _yes_but Report

    #41

    Comic panels showing a person holding a drink with ice, illustrating a humorous and absurd yes but comic scene.

    _yes_but Report

    #42

    Empty hangers on a rack contrasted with clothes draped over a chair in a yes but comics illustration.

    _yes_but Report

    #43

    Man liking a dog photo on a phone in yes panel, while ignoring a real dog sitting alone in the but panel comics.

    _yes_but Report

    #44

    Comic showing a cat stretching awkwardly beside its bed illustrating humorous yes but comics.

    _yes_but Report

    #45

    The Best Of 'Yes, But'

    _yes_but Report

    #46

    Yes, but comic showing password reset error message humor in a simple digital interface design.

    _yes_but Report

    #47

    Yes But comic showing a hand pouring water into a glass with people waiting in line for the restroom.

    _yes_but Report

    #48

    Comic panel showing green tea for weight loss on one side and desserts on the other, illustrating yes but comics humor.

    _yes_but Report

    Rose the Cook
    Rose the Cook
    Rose the Cook
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago

    You never imagine so many green tea flavored products until you come to China. Ice cream, biscuits, cakes, sweets even peanut butter.

    #49

    Illustration of a "Yes, But" comic showing a water fountain and a cat drinking water from a vase with flowers.

    _yes_but Report

    #50

    Two-panel comic showing a person sitting near a campfire with smoke in different directions, yes but comics style.

    _yes_but Report

    #51

    Box labeled door stopper shown both alone and used to prop a door, illustrating a hilarious and absurd yes but comic.

    _yes_but Report

    #52

    Social media profile with 3745 friends contrasted with a lonely person sitting at a large table with a single friendship day cake.

    _yes_but Report

    #53

    Illustration of a "Yes, But" comic showing pet food being poured and a woman eating noodles while dog eats separately.

    _yes_but Report

    #54

    Illustration of a suitcase under yes and cobblestone pavement under but in a humorous yes but comic style.

    _yes_but Report

    #55

    Comic panels showing a person proudly wearing a blue checkmark medal with others also displaying the same symbol in various situations.

    _yes_but Report

    #56

    Two-panel yes but comic with a cat sniffing a hand holding a small treat, illustrating humor and absurdity.

    _yes_but Report

    #57

    Comic panels illustrating a fishing process on the left and a waiter pointing to a tips box on the right, yes but comics.

    _yes_but Report

    #58

    Comic panels showing a muscular man lifting weights versus a missing person poster labeled average build, yes but comics humor.

    _yes_but Report

    #59

    Comic showing a meal tray labeled Caesar salad under yes, and a separated tray with salad ingredients under but, illustrating a “Yes, but” comic.

    _yes_but Report

    #60

    Man listening to music by Lil Chill Pill in a hilarious absurd yes but comic about unexpected news arrest.

    _yes_but Report

