Finally, something everyone’s been waiting for! Dark humor fans, gather around because we’ve put together another “best of” post, this time featuring the works of the one and only Dave Contra.

Many of our regular readers will recognize his name, but if it’s new to you, Dave is the creator of a hilarious comic series that could easily be classified as dark and delightfully twisted. He takes absurd situations and turns them into jokes that make everyone giggle – no exceptions.

Curious to see which of his comics our community upvoted as the funniest? Scroll down and enjoy the best of Dave Contra!

More info: Instagram | davecontra.com | x.com | patreon.com

#1

Dark and twisted comic panels by Dave Contra showing eviction, despair, and a character hiding in a trash can in the rain.

    #2

    Comic panels featuring a dark and twisted story by Dave Contra with exaggerated characters and humorous dialogue.

    #3

    Dark and twisted comic panels by Dave Contra showing a jetpack failure and a burning astronaut in space.

    #4

    Comic featuring a man and a turtle with fiery eyes, illustrating dark and twisted humor in Dave Contra comics.

    #5

    Dark and twisted comics featuring a clown and character in a yellow raincoat confronting horror in a storm drain.

    #6

    Dark and twisted comic by Dave Contra showing lungs, veins, tree, river, and Earth as parts of an organism in a creative illustration.

    #7

    Dark and twisted comic panels by Dave Contra showing a boy with a bike injury and a glowing, mysterious figure.

    #8

    Yellow bird character undergoing leg-lengthening surgery and fighting woman in dark and twisted comic by Dave Contra.

    #9

    Comic panels showing a star with IBS warning of diarrhea, then vomiting, and people pointing at the sky in a dark twisted comic style.

    #10

    Dark and twisted comic panels by Dave Contra featuring humorous dialogue about diet and body signals.

    #11

    Four-panel dark and twisted comic by Dave Contra showing a man aging to a skeleton at his office desk.

    #12

    Two kids explore nature and reveal a dark and twisted comic scene by Dave Contra with a shocking family twist.

    #13

    Comic panels by Dave Contra showing a girl reflecting on life and death with dark and twisted comic themes.

    #14

    Two characters in a comic discussing emotions, featuring dark and twisted comics themes by Dave Contra.

    #15

    Dark and twisted comic by Dave Contra showing a man in sunglasses angrily confronting a woman refusing his offer.

    #16

    Comic panels by Dave Contra depicting a man befriending a crab, playing chess, and sharing life stories in dark and twisted comic style.

    #17

    Dark and twisted comic by Dave Contra showing a butterfly and caterpillar in a humorous, unexpected conversation.

    #18

    Dark and twisted comic by Dave Contra featuring a rock and butterfly debating life span and destiny in four panels.

    #19

    Comic panels depicting a dark and twisted scene inside a cockpit with pilots reacting to peanuts, illustrating dark comics by Dave Contra.

    #20

    Dark and twisted comic panels by Dave Contra featuring a man, spider transformation, and karmic debt theme.

    #21

    Dark and twisted comic panels by Dave Contra depicting a space-themed factory and humorous characters in action.

    #22

    Comic panels showing a person with depression visited by a praying mantis, highlighting dark and twisted comics by Dave Contra.

    #23

    Dark and twisted comics by Dave Contra featuring a grim reaper and a man discussing life and death on a park bench.

    #24

    Dark and twisted comic panels by Dave Contra showing a lone astronaut's one-way space trip and emotional farewell moments.

    #25

    A dark and twisted comic by Dave Contra showing a boy, a witch, Xbox 360, and a burning house.

    #26

    Comic strip by Dave Contra showing a man building a treehouse and reflecting on dark and twisted comics themes.

    #27

    Cave people in a dark twisted comic by Dave Contra, one carving on a wall while others look frightened inside a cave.

    #28

    Dark and twisted comic strip by Dave Contra showing a woman lighting a cigarette with a menacing alien creature.

    #29

    Insect couple on a date with dark and twisted humor, featuring protection joke in a comic style by Dave Contra.

    #30

    Comic panels showing a dark and twisted comic by Dave Contra featuring a man and Death in a humorous conversation.

    #31

    Comic panels illustrating a dark and twisted story of aging and love, by Dave Contra in a graphic novel style.

    #32

    Comic panels by Dave Contra featuring a man feeding a sparrow with dark and twisted comic style elements.

    #33

    Comic panels showing a dark and twisted comic by Dave Contra featuring a spiritual quest with an unexpected guru.

    #34

    Dark and twisted comic panels by Dave Contra featuring surreal humor with a dead seahorse and sandwich characters.

    #35

    Dark and twisted comics by Dave Contra featuring illustrated raindrops with expressive faces in a gloomy rainy scene.

    #36

    Comic panels showing a dark and twisted space mission comic by Dave Contra with humor about buying milk before launch.

    #37

    Comic strip by Dave Contra featuring a large blue character holding a small man in underwear in a twisted dark comic style.

    #38

    Dark and twisted comic by Dave Contra featuring a character with cement shoes underwater and a trident-wielding figure.

    #39

    Comic panels showing a talking cucumber expressing fear about being chopped for salad, dark and twisted comics by Dave Contra.

    #40

    Astronaut talks to a fiery eye in space, showcasing dark and twisted comics by Dave Contra about uncaring, powerful forces.

    #41

    Comic strip of a frog wearing an explorer helmet underwater, humorously featured in dark and twisted comics by Dave Contra.

    #42

    Comic strip by Dave Contra showing a whale tour with a dark and twisted comic twist under bright sun and clouds.

    #43

    Comic panels depicting a dark and twisted story with aliens and nighttime forest scenes in a surreal comic style.

    #44

    Cave people in a humorous dark and twisted comic scene by Dave Contra featuring a prehistoric rally and unexpected twist.

    #45

    Dark and twisted comic panels by Dave Contra depicting energy-beings experiencing life inside Jeff on Planet Earth.

