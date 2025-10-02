ADVERTISEMENT

Finally, something everyone’s been waiting for! Dark humor fans, gather around because we’ve put together another “best of” post, this time featuring the works of the one and only Dave Contra.

Many of our regular readers will recognize his name, but if it’s new to you, Dave is the creator of a hilarious comic series that could easily be classified as dark and delightfully twisted. He takes absurd situations and turns them into jokes that make everyone giggle – no exceptions.

Curious to see which of his comics our community upvoted as the funniest? Scroll down and enjoy the best of Dave Contra!

More info: Instagram | davecontra.com | x.com | patreon.com