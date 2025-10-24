ADVERTISEMENT

We’re back with something you love the most – adorable cats! And to make it even better, this time it’s all about kittens transforming into grown-up cats… well, not the “big wild” kind, but our beloved domesticated furballs we simply can’t imagine our lives without.

Every time we share new photos from the online community “Cat Grows,” we get such wonderful feedback from you, dear Pandas. So we thought – why not gather all of your favorite before-and-after pictures in one place? The most heartwarming, most upvoted transformations, all in one delightful post!

Well then, no time to waste – scroll down and enjoy this purrfect collection curated especially for all the cat lovers in our community!

More info: vk.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Before-and-after photos of cats growing up, showing adorable kittens cuddling with grown cats.

    #2

    Orange Maine C**n cat before and after growing up, showing fluffy fur and large pointed ears in two photos.

    #3

    Side-by-side before-and-after photos of a cat growing up, showing adorable changes in size and appearance.

    #4

    Side-by-side before and after photos of a Siamese cat showing adorable cat growth transformation.

    #5

    Adorable orange cat grows from a small sleepy kitten to a relaxed adult lounging in a bathroom sink before and after.

    #6

    Adorable before-and-after photos of a cat growing up, showing its transformation from kitten to adult.

    #7

    Before-and-after photos of a gray tabby cat showing growth from a small kitten to a full-grown cat indoors.

    #8

    Before-and-after photos of two cats growing up, showing adorable size and appearance changes over time.

    #9

    Adorable before-and-after photos of a Bengal cat growing up from kitten to adult, showcasing cat growth stages.

    #10

    Adorable before-and-after photos of a cat growing up, showing a small kitten and a larger cat in the same bed.

    #11

    Adorable before-and-after photos of a fluffy cat growing up, showing its transformation from kitten to adult cat.

    #12

    Before-and-after photos of adorable cats showing growth from small kittens to cuddly adult cats.

    #13

    Adorable before-and-after photos of a black and white cat growing up from kitten to fluffy adult cat.

    #14

    Before-and-after photos of a cat growing up, showing transformation from a small kitten to a mature cat with blue eyes.

    #15

    Before-and-after photos of an adorable orange and white cat growing up next to a stuffed animal and alone indoors.

    #16

    Orange cat grows from playful kitten to relaxed adult sitting in cardboard box, showing adorable cat growth stages.

    #17

    Side-by-side before and after photos showing an adorable cat grows from small kitten to mature cat lounging comfortably.

    #18

    Adorable before-and-after photos of a grey cat growing up, from a small kitten to a large fluffy adult cat.

    #19

    Side-by-side before-and-after photos of a Siamese cat growing up with blue eyes and dark ears.

    #20

    Side-by-side before-and-after photos showing an adorable cat growing up with distinctive markings.

    #21

    Adorable before-and-after photos of a fluffy cat growing up from kitten to adult with thick fur and bright eyes

    #22

    Before-and-after photos of an adorable cat growing up, showing its change from a tiny kitten to a mature cat.

    #23

    Adorable before-and-after photos of a gray and white cat growing up, showing kitten and adult stages.

    #24

    Kitten climbing a tree and grown cat relaxing indoors showing adorable cat grows before-and-after moments.

    #25

    Side-by-side before and after photos showing adorable cat grows from tiny kitten to full-grown feline by window.

    #26

    Adorable cat grows from a tiny kitten nestled in a backpack to a fluffy adult with big, curious eyes in before-and-after photos.

    #27

    Gray cat before and after growing up, showing adorable transformation in size and posture on cozy surfaces.

    #28

    Two adorable cats shown in before-and-after photos showcasing cat grows and their development over time.

    #29

    Before-and-after photos of a black cat growing up, showing its change from kitten to adult with golden eyes.

    #30

    Two adorable cats growing up, shown in before and after photos, resting on a chair and sitting by a window.

    #31

    Adorable orange and white cat growing up from tiny kitten on a couch to a playful adult lying on wooden floor.

    #32

    Two gray cats sleeping as kittens on a desk and grown cats resting on a bookshelf in before-and-after cat grows photos.

    #33

    Black cat comparison showing adorable before and after photos of cats growing up on a patterned bedspread.

    #34

    Adorable cat grows, showing before and after photos of a fluffy kitten with blue eyes and a white and gray coat.

    #35

    Before-and-after photos of a tortoiseshell cat growing up, showing its change from kitten to adult cat.

    #36

    Gray cat growing up shown in adorable before-and-after photos with blue eyes as a kitten and curious adult cat.

    #37

    Before-and-after photos of an adorable orange cat growing up, showing changes from kitten to adult cat.

    #38

    Kitten growing up into a fluffy cat shown in adorable before-and-after photos highlighting cat growth stages.

    #39

    Before-and-after photos of a cat growing up from a small kitten to a mature cat with a flower on its head.

    #40

    Adorable before-and-after photos of a cat grows showing a fluffy kitten and the same cat fully grown by a window.

    #41

    Adorable cat grows from kitten to adult with birthday candles showing age two and six years old.

    #42

    Side-by-side before and after photos of a cat growing up, showing an adorable kitten and a climbing adult cat.

    #43

    Before-and-after photos of a fluffy orange cat growing up, showing its adorable transformation over time.

    #44

    Adorable orange tabby cat growing up shown in before-and-after photos resting on carpet and sofa.

    #45

    Adorable before-and-after photos of a cat growing up, showing its transformation from kitten to adult on chairs.

    #46

    The Best Of Cat Grows

    #47

    Before-and-after photos showing an adorable cat growing up from a sleepy kitten to a fluffy adult by the window.

    #48

    Black cat before and after growing, lying stretched on a windowsill with patterned wallpaper in the background.

    #49

    Before-and-after photos of an adorable orange and white cat growing up next to a keyboard and mouse.

    #50

    Side-by-side before and after photos showing adorable cats growing up with close-up on large eyes.

    #51

    Side-by-side before and after photos of a Siamese cat growing up from kitten to adult cat.

    #52

    Before-and-after photos of an adorable cat growing up, showing its transformation from kitten to adult cat with striped fur.

    #53

    Before-and-after photos of a cat growing up, showing its transformation from a small kitten to a mature cat.

    #54

    Gray and white cat growing up shown in adorable before-and-after photos highlighting cat growth stages.

    #55

    Adorable before-and-after photos of cats growing up, showing the change from kitten to adult cat in a cozy home setting.

    #56

    Tabby cat growing up shown in before-and-after photos, stretching on a couch and resting by a laptop.

    #57

    Adorable black cat growing up shown in before and after photos, highlighting changes in size and features.

    #58

    Adorable before-and-after photos of a tabby cat growing up, lying on a textured blanket and wooden floor.

    #59

    Side-by-side before and after photos showing an adorable cat growing up with blue eyes and cream-colored fur.

    #60

    Before-and-after photos of a gray oriental cat growing up from a tiny kitten to an alert adult on a cat tree.

    #61

    Black cat grows from small kitten on floor near slipper to larger cat perched on gray chair indoors.

    #62

    Cute black cat before and after growing up, showing the adorable transformation of cats growing up over time.

    #63

    Adorable before-and-after photos of a cat growing up from a tiny kitten to a fluffy adult cat on a person's lap.

    #64

    Adorable before-and-after photos of an orange tabby cat growing up, showing kitten and adult stages outdoors and indoors.

    #65

    Before-and-after photos showing the adorable cat grows from a tiny kitten to a playful young cat being held up.

    #66

    Before and after photos of a cat grows from a tiny kitten held in hand to a full-grown orange and white cat sitting indoors.

    #67

    Adorable before-and-after photos showing a cat growing up from kitten to adult in a cozy home setting

    #68

    White cat growing up shown in before and after photos, from a sleeping kitten to a relaxed adult cat on the floor.

    #69

    Before-and-after photos of a cat growing up, showing its transformation from a small kitten to a larger, alert cat.

    #70

    White cat with heterochromia shown as a small kitten and grown-up in adorable before-and-after photos.

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago

    Interesting to see the bi-colour eyes already at this young age = I guess it is 8 weeks old already.

