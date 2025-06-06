What started as a peaceful evening filled with music in a Houston park ended in chaos when a woman dubbed by the internet as “Bagpipe Karen” was arrested for assault.

Scott Gibb, who is originally from Scotland, was honoring his family’s heritage by playing his bagpipes along Terry Hershey Park Trail in Memorial, Houston, Texas, when he was aggressively approached by an irate 76-year-old Eunice Isgur.

Things turned very strange and physical after that.

    Isgur claimed Gibb had “no right to play” his bagpipes in the park

    Person playing bagpipes outdoors, highlighting the bagpipe Karen incident involving a park confrontation.

    Image credits: Francesco_Scali/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

    According to Gibb, he was simply playing his bagpipes as usual when Isgur demanded that he stop the music immediately. 

    “She said I had no right to play here in this public park,” Gibb recalled.

    What unfolded next was a bizarre clash that escalated far beyond a noise complaint.

    Park scene with walking paths and trees, setting for Bagpipe Karen's violent rage and instant karma incident.

    Image credits: ABC13 Houston

    According to Gibb, Isgur became aggressive and quickly pulled her husband, who she claimed was a federal judge, into the situation. “She said, ‘I’m gonna call my husband. He’s a federal judge, and he’s gonna make you stop,’” Gibb toldABC13.

    Records confirm that Eunice Isgur is indeed married to a man with the same name as a U.S. bankruptcy judge. While the judge himself is not accused of any wrongdoing, Gibb said a man did show up at the scene after Isgur made the call.

    The strange encounter escalated into something physical

    Man wearing a Texas t-shirt and cap speaking outdoors with trees in the background about Bagpipe Karen instant karma incident.

    Image credits: ABC13 Houston

    In an effort to stop Gibb from playing, Isgur allegedly came up to him and directed her smartphone’s flashlight into his eyes. 

    “She literally got her phone, put the flashlight on, and shoved it right in my face, blinding my eyes as I was playing,” Gibb said in an interview withInside Edition.

    When Gibb’s wife started filming the incident too, Isgur allegedly lashed out. “She basically swiped at my wife’s face,” he said.

    Woman labeled Bagpipe Karen aggressively confronting man with bagpipes in a park surrounded by trees and dirt ground.

    Image credits: ABC13 Houston

    A charging document later confirmed that Isgur managed to strike Gibb’s wife’s arm.

    According to Gibb, Isgur then proceeded to grab his wife’s backpack, resulting in both women falling onto the ground. The fall seemed to have resulted in Isgur getting a black eye.

    The encounter didn’t end there. Gibb said Isgur’s husband eventually joined her, and both began following his wife along the trail.

    Woman aggressively confronting man in park during Bagpipe Karen instant karma incident at dusk.

    Image credits: ABC13 Houston

    A cellphone video captured the moment, showing the couple trailing the woman as she walked and filmed the situation behind her.

    “As she was walking, she was videoing behind her, and this big guy and the woman were chasing after her,” Gibb recalled.

    Isgur was ultimately arrested and charged with misdemeanor assault. She reportedly has no prior criminal history in Harris County.

    Woman known as Bagpipe Karen caught on camera violently raging at man in park during confrontation with his wife at dusk.

    Image credits: ABC13 Houston

    Gibb told reporters this wasn’t the first time Isgur had confronted him. He stated that she had approached him weeks earlier with the same complaint about his bagpipes, though that interaction did not turn physical.

    That interaction was not reported to the authorities, either.

    Despite the harrowing experience, Gibb is determined to keep playing his music

    Two people walking in a park during dusk, related to Bagpipe Karen instant karma viral incident.

    Image credits: ABC13 Houston

    Gibb, who plays a set of bagpipes passed down from his grandfather, says the tradition means a lot to him, and that most Texans actually love the instrument’s sound.

    “Texans just love the sound of the pipe,” he said.

    “This was one of the few negative reactions I’ve had,” Gibb added.

    Older woman with bruises on her face wearing an orange shirt showing effects of bagpipe Karen instant karma incident

    Image credits: ABC13 Houston

    Eunice Isgur declined to provide a comment when approached at her home.

    Her attorney, Ryan Patrick, who is the son of Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, did not respond to requests for comment.

    The judge’s office similarly stayed silent.

    Man playing bagpipe outdoors in a park setting capturing the essence of bagpipe Karen incident and instant karma theme.

    Image credits: ABC13 Houston

    The incident has stirred strong reactions online, especially considering the involvement of a federal judge’s apparent spouse.

    Some have questioned whether a simple disagreement in a public park should have ever escalated to threats, aggression, and alleged assault.

    Gibb, for his part, just wants some peace to play music. “You can’t have people so disrespectful and attacking for no reason at all,” he said.

    The internet has responded to the incident by dubbing Isgur as “Bagpipe Karen,” considering her overreaction towards the soulful, melodic sound of Gibb’s bagpipes.

    Many have also expressed support for Gibb, encouraging him to continue playing his music.

    The incident received polarizing reactions from netizens

    Comment expressing disapproval of Bagpipe Karen, suggesting she leave if she dislikes the music, in a text format.

    Comment discussing Bagpipe Karen incident, noting bagpipe noise and condemning physical violence during park altercation.

    Comment criticizing Bagpipe Karen for violent rage and public disturbance over bagpipe noise in the park.

    Comment saying Go home Karen in a simple text format referencing Bagpipe Karen incident.

    Comment criticizing a woman involved in a violent park incident linked to Bagpipe Karen attacking a man and his wife.

    Comment discussing a black eye injury after a violent confrontation involving Bagpipe Karen in a park incident.

    Comment text reading that lady got instant karma in a simple black font on a white background referencing Bagpipe Karen instant karma.

    Comment expressing dislike for bagpipes and supporting instant karma for Bagpipe Karen after her violent rage in park.

    Comment supporting action against Bagpipe Karen for insulting the Pipes of Scotland during a park incident.

    Comment expressing support for instant karma after Bagpipe Karen’s violent rage and attack in park.

    Comment from Katalin Toth stating she's pathetic, related to Bagpipe Karen's violent rage and attack incident in park.

    Comment discussing bagpipe music legality and harassment related to Bagpipe Karen’s incident in the park.

    Comment reading Karen need to stop that c**p, referring to Bagpipe Karen's violent rage and attack incident in park.

    Text post with comment about playing bagpipes, referencing Bagpipe Karen and backlash she faced in a park incident.

    Woman known as Bagpipe Karen angrily confronts man and attacks his wife in a public park, facing instant karma consequences.

    Text excerpt showing a comment about a bagpipe player and a situation involving Bagpipe Karen at a park incident.

    Comment about Bagpipe Karen expressing hope she was charged for hating beautiful music after her violent outburst in the park.

    Text about bagpipes and avoiding drama, referencing Bagpipe Karen incident and reacting calmly in a public park setting.

    User comment about a bagpipe player, related to Bagpipe Karen instant karma incident in a park.

    Comment mentioning calling cops for noise disturbance as a hot take on Bagpipe Karen violent park attack incident

