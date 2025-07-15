“He Burned My Father’s Picture”: Woman Refuses To Have Anything To Do With Unhinged Stepfather

ADVERTISEMENT

Often, we hope our family and loved ones will stand beside us to celebrate both the big milestones and the small wins: birthdays, graduations, or just moments that matter. Their presence adds meaning. But what happens when the past makes their presence painful?

One person recently shared their emotional dilemma: being pressured by family to invite a stepparent to their graduation ceremony—a stepparent who once burned cherished memories and kept them from their own mother. The question lingers: can you really build peace on a foundation of past hurt?

RELATED:

Children should be able to enjoy their childhood without too much pressure

Share icon

Image credits: Kateryna Hliznitsova / unsplash (not the actual photo)

One person shared how their stepparent was extremely harsh with them while they were growing up

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Meg Aghamyan / unsplash (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Paul Jai / unsplash (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

[info]

Share icon

Image credits: Pablo Merchán Montes / unsplash (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Due_Course6238

ADVERTISEMENT

The author later explained more details about their situation

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Parents often do their best to give their children a happy, healthy childhood

Growing up, we all had our fair share of fights with our parents. Maybe they didn’t buy you that favorite snack you begged for. Or they refused to let you go on that school camp everyone else was going to. Perhaps they said a firm no to that movie plan with friends. In high school, the rules probably felt stricter than ever. Bedtimes, phone curfews, and endless lectures about studying. It all felt suffocating at the time, didn’t it? But looking back, most of us realize they weren’t trying to ruin our fun. They were trying to protect us, in their own imperfect ways.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s easy to forget that parents carry their own worries too. They constantly wonder if they’re doing enough. Are they spending enough time with their kids? Are they making the right choices? To understand this better, we spoke with Ankita, the entrepreneur behind Ankita’s Fashion Hub. She’s a mother of two, juggling a busy business and family life. She opened up about what it really feels like on the other side. “Parents often feel guilty that they are not doing enough,” she says. It’s a feeling that can weigh heavily on working parents.

Ankita remembers exactly when that guilt hit her the hardest. She had just started working full-time on her business dreams. She felt proud and excited, but something tugged at her heart. “When I started working, I felt like I was robbing them of their time with me,” she admits. That constant push and pull between ambition and motherhood is real. It’s not easy to chase your dreams while raising kids who need you. Sometimes, it feels like no matter what you choose, you’re falling short somewhere. But she’s learned to make peace with it.

One thing that changed first was daily life at home. “When it comes to food, I was cooking less… feeling stressed,” Ankita shares. She knew her kids missed her special home-cooked meals. It wasn’t easy watching that happen. “I had the privilege of hiring help,” she says gratefully. But that didn’t mean she gave up cooking altogether. “Weekends, I cook all their favorite dishes,” she says with a smile. It’s her way of showing love, one meal at a time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Children need their parents to be truly present and involved in their lives

She’s learned that kids don’t just need fancy toys or big vacations. What they crave most is warmth. “Children, especially younger ones, need gentle love and care,” Ankita explains. They remember how they felt around you more than what you bought them. She knows parents often think being strict will toughen kids up. But she disagrees, gently. “Giving them tough love can stay with them,” she warns. Harshness can stick around long after childhood is over.

ADVERTISEMENT

That doesn’t mean kids should be allowed to run wild. Ankita believes balance is key. “I am not saying don’t be strict… but don’t be harsh,” she says firmly. Rules are important; they help kids feel safe. But so is kindness, patience, and a soft voice at the end of a hard day. Parents are human too; they get tired, frustrated, and stretched thin. But choosing gentleness can change everything. It makes home a safe place to land.

Even as an entrepreneur, Ankita makes family time non-negotiable. “I am an entrepreneur, I work 24/7,” she says. Her business keeps her busy around the clock. “I try to prioritize time with kids,” she shares. No matter how busy the day gets, she makes space for small moments. She believes those moments make all the difference. Kids remember presence, not perfection.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s the simple rituals that hold a family together. Ankita makes it a point to talk to her kids about their day. “I talk to them about their day, what they are feeling, their needs,” she says. Sometimes it’s just a quick chat over dinner. Or a bedtime story, a hug, a check-in. These small gestures build trust and keep them close. When kids know they can open up, they grow up feeling loved. And that’s a gift no money can buy.

“Kids are our responsibility,” Ankita reminds us. “As adults, we should raise them well.” She believes raising kind, confident kids is every parent’s biggest job. It’s messy and exhausting and beautiful, all at once. There’s no perfect way to do it, no flawless parent in sight. But showing up with warmth, patience, and honesty is enough. And in the end, that’s what kids remember most. Not the mistakes, but the love that stayed constant.

It does sound like, in this situation, the stepparent’s harshness really left a lasting impact on the author. When adults choose to use harsh words or actions, especially with kids or teens, it often sticks around far longer than they realize. How do you feel about this situation? Do you think the stepparent could have handled things differently?

ADVERTISEMENT

People online showed support for the author and suggested they find a better therapist

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT