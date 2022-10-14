Mom Gets Called Out For Secretly Selling Her Son’s Dog For $4,000 Because She Didn’t Want It In The House

It’s no big secret that divorce is a rocky thing.

You tie the knot under the impression that you’ve finally found your soulmate with whom you’ll spend the rest of your life, when suddenly, everything’s over and you have to re-learn what it’s like not having your other half by your side.

But no matter what toll it might take on you, coming to terms with such an outcome and eventually adjusting well is a more doable task when you don’t share children. When you do, chances are, things won’t heal as quickly as you’d ideally desire.

Co-parenting is tricky and needs both parents’ equal attention at all times – otherwise, it’ll simply not work. The concept holds true for anything, from a tiny schedule conflict to, like in this instance, something as significant as a pet given as a present for a birthday.

It’s vital to remember that your kids are your number one priority, meaning that developing a cordial working relationship with your ex-spouse is a requirement – because putting your children through suffering just because you failed to talk things through is, quite frankly, cruel.

You know what they say: “Your first obligation as a parent is not to bring chaos into the lives of your children”

“AITA for telling my brother our mom sold his dog?” – this netizen turned to one of Reddit’s most philosophical communities, wondering whether they were wrong to tell their brother that their mom sold the dog that was gifted to him by his father. The post has managed to receive 3.4K upvotes, as well as 509 comments discussing this rather bizarre situation.

Mom gets bashed for telling her son his dog ran away when she actually sold it for $4K

The Redditor began their post by revealing that their sibling received a puppy from their dad for his birthday last year. However, given that their parents had a nasty divorce and the father hadn’t given the decision enough thought before surprising his offspring, their mother wasn’t very thrilled about the gift.

The author’s brother had wanted a dog for a very long time, but their mother always refused to let him have one because of the shedding. Needless to say, once the new member of the family arrived, she never warmed to him.

The dog vanished into thin air a few months ago, but the boys’ mother claimed that he had fled. Naturally, the brother was distraught and sobbed every night, according to the post’s creator. The mother denied it repeatedly, but the siblings believed she had just got rid of the poor animal.

Well, at one point, the Redditor was fixing their beloved mother’s phone, as she was complaining about a notification issue, when they found an e-transfer for $4K from someone they didn’t recognize. They looked into her emails and – surprise, surprise – discovered that she had indeed posted the dog for sale.

The child confronted her immediately; however, she didn’t deny it and said that the money was put towards their college fund.

The author’s mother reacted angrily when they said they would tell their brother the truth, yelling and calling them out for choosing a “useless animal” over her. Of course, they told their sibling right away, as they wanted him to stop stressing out about whether his puppy was alive or not.

The mother and son got into a heated argument, and the boy even tried to get his pet back, but the purchasers never got back to him. Later, the woman accused the author of the post of being responsible for the broken relationship. She ended up getting into their head, and they now believe that they’re indeed to blame.

What do you think about this situation? Would you have handled things differently?

Fellow Reddit users shared their thoughts on this situation

The majority of the community members declared that the author of the post is definitely not the jerk of the situation – however, they did have an issue with the parents. A user that goes by the name u/7thatsanope, for instance, said that the author’s father had no right to bring an animal into the household without consulting the mother first and that it should’ve been talked through so that both parties could’ve reached a decision that would make their kids happy, but also keep the woman sane. A clear-headed and rational approach would’ve spared the family all the pain, as well as the possible distress that the animal had to go through. However, what’s done is done, and the mother’s actions are unacceptable and could never be excused.

Many netizens shamed the parents for failing to communicate with one another and subjecting their kids to weeks of suffering

The majority, however, argued that the mother is, in fact, the jerk in this scenario

A Redditor called u/cryndalae also noted that the chances are the author’s dad was very well aware of his ex’s thoughts on pets, which practically makes this situation even worse. Yet the biggest fool in this scenario is still their mother. She’s to blame for the ruined relationship, as she didn’t set any boundaries when the puppy arrived and instead willingly put the children through suffering by lying and traumatizing her own flesh and blood for weeks.

