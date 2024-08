ADVERTISEMENT

Get hired as security guards for a Taylor Swift concert, and then use your insider knowledge and the trust of your co-workers to sneak in a car full of explosives and blow up everyone in the venue.

That was the sinister plan of two teenagers, whose names are currently protected by Austrian law, who were radicalized online by ISIS according to investigators and taken into custody this Wednesday (August 7) in Vienna, Austria.

Authorities uncovered troubling conversations and found chemical substances and makeshift bombs at the suspects’ home.

Taylor Swift’s Vienna shows were canceled by organizers for safety, affecting over 195,000 fans who were set to receive refunds.

Authorities had the two aspiring terrorists under surveillance after intelligence uncovered troubling conversations between them and the Islamic extremists.

Plans to enact the attack started taking shape after one of them was hired to work as a security guard at Ernst Happel Stadium, giving them key information about the venue’s layout and movements of its personnel.

Teenagers accused of wanting to bomb a Taylor Swift concert in Vienna have been apprehended and confessed to their plan

Image credits: taylorswift

Officials soon mobilized to raid the house of one of the suspects and found that they had stashed chemical substances and makeshift bombs inside, with one in particular ready to be installed on the car and delivered to the victims.

At the same time, the teens, aged 19 and 17, were apprehended outside the stadium where three of Swift’s Eras Tour concerts were set to take place.

“We have no choice but to cancel the three scheduled shows for everyone’s safety,” wrote Barracuda Music, the event organizer on an Instagram post.

“Taylor Swift’s Vienna shows are canceled due to confirmation from government officials of a planned terrorist attack at Ernst Happel Stadium […] All tickets will be automatically refunded.”

Authorities have denied access to the suspects’ names but revealed that while they are Austrian citizens, they both have middle eastern roots, facilitating communications with the terrorist organization.

The would-be terrorists remain radicalized and authorities suspect they are not the only ones involved as they continue their investigation

Image credits: Thomas Kronsteiner/Getty

Franz Ruf, public security director at Austria’s Interior Ministry, explained during a press conference that both teens had noticeable changes in demeanor in the days leading up to their arrest. One of them suddenly broke up with his girlfriend, seemingly in anticipation of the consequences the terrorist attack would’ve had on their lives.

Ruf also revealed that the pair had contacted an undisclosed number of people, among which was a 15-year-old boy, who was taken in for questioning soon after the pair’s arrest.

“Extensive material related to ISIS and al Qaeda was found at the suspect’s home,” the official continued, and revealed that at least one of the kids had “sworn allegiance” to the Islamic State’s leader Abu Hafs al-Hashimi al-Qurashi.

The press conference ended with the security director revealing that while both criminals had fully confessed to their plans, they remain unapologetic and “think it is their right to kill infidels.”

“Swifties” took to the streets to stand sing in defiance, while others worry for their safety as detective work surrounding the threat is yet to conclude

Image credits: taylorswift

Fans of the singer were left confused and devastated, with more than 195,000 “swifties” in line to receive refunds.

“Were you sent by someone who wanted me dead? Did you sleep with a gun underneath our bed?” sang hundreds of Taylor’s adherents after congregating on Vienna’s streets in defiance of the terrorist threat.

Fellow “swifties” were impressed by the bravery of those singing The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived, but others reacted with concern, arguing that they were carelessly putting themselves in danger.

Image credits: taylorswift

“[The song] now takes on a whole different meaning. It fits the situation surprisingly well and the unity is so heartwarming to see,” writes one fan on Reddit.

“They are literally sitting in the road listening to Taylor Swift music in Vienna! This is what complete ignorance looks like people!” argued another, worried.

“This is blowing my mind… like it’s so unsafe. Especially when the concerts were canceled for being a target because it was such a large gathering and they haven’t caught everyone!” one wrote.

Businesses and other establishments have united to offer some respite to the singer’s fans with dozens of venues giving away free food, drinks, and entrances to those affected

Image credits: taylorswift

“We’re devastated for all the Swifties who wanted to see Taylor Swift in Vienna. While it’s a hard pill to swallow, let’s connect in the comments and turn your Vienna trip into something special!” wrote Vienna’s official tourism Instagram page.

Not content with just sharing their condolences, the account also shared some heartwarming news as dozens of restaurants, museums, and fan venues opened their doors to offer free food, drinks and entrances to those affected by the cancellations.

“We’re heartbroken too, but let’s make the best of your visit to Vienna!” reads the post, with some of the businesses offering free hamburgers, coffee, access to pools, custom-made drinks, and sing-along events.

“That is such an unbelievable kind gesture! It’s heartwarming to see the outpouring of support in this otherwise dark time,” replied one fan.

“I am so sorry to all of you who were affected by this. I hope everyone stays safe and can eventually see Taylor in the future!” wrote another.

“Sending everyone love! It’s been such a joy to see the resilience of all these young women coming together in Vienna today.

“Very sad for her fans,” wrote one user as others joined in to express their concern for the safety of Taylor Swift’s adherents in Austria

