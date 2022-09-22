Viral Thread Has Adults Listing Various Things Modern-Day Teenagers Are Not Ready To Hear (40 Things)
One of the wise people of antiquity once said that everyday experience is a collection of mistakes accumulated by a person throughout their life. A person learns from some mistakes, some they simply try not to repeat, and some of these mistakes they alas repeat all throughout their life.
Recently, the so-called "Letters to Myself" genre has been very popular on the internet, where famous and not-so-famous people describe different mistakes they made at a young age and tell what they would do differently taking into account the knowledge that they have now. Unfortunately, in one's teen years, it is difficult to believe and accept some of the life facts that seem so obvious later.
A few days ago, a question was asked in the AskReddit community directly on this topic: "What are teens today not ready to hear?" As of today, the resulting thread has about 44.2K upvotes and over 26.7K various comments, where people in adulthood and older tell which life lessons the youth should definitely learn.
Yes, the thread looks a bit boomerish, but the ancients didn't say in vain: "Forewarned is forearmed." Bored Panda has put together a list of the most popular comments from the original thread for you, so please feel free to scroll to the very end, mark the submissions you like the most and of course share your own life lessons in the comments.
Being controversial isn't the same as being interesting.
Playing music on your speakers in public areas makes you look like a complete douchebag. Nobody likes it but you.
And talking on your phone on speaker in public falls in the same category.
There are decades when nothing happens and there are weeks when decades happen.
In the adult world, getting into fights doesn’t make you look cool, it just makes you look stupid.
And always remember lol, no matter how much of a badass you think you are, there is always someone that is either more of a badass than you, or some One that might not be a badass but uses its head and it Will knock you the f**k out.
Just because you f****d up does NOT mean you’re a f**kup
To the ones who ride the public bus in my city, specifically: nobody else wants to hear whatever TikTok you’re watching. Buy some headphones.
It's not your duty to judge others. Just take care of your own s**t.
It’s okay to be a virgin at 18
The older you get the faster it goes.
That sure is true, my dearest son got 30 last week and t feels like only a short time ;)
You won't 'feel' different when you're older, or have kids. You'll just be you, it's weird.
Yes!! I'm 51, but still feel like tgat awkward teenager, it's just that now, SOMEHOW, I've managed to hold down a respectable job since i graduated, and have a house and mortgage and husband and kids. I don't know how that happened! I'm still that nerdy kid! It's just, my knees hurt now.
Putting every aspect of yourself online is unsafe. Nobody needs to know your list of triggers or your address or your blood type
Nothing in my social media is relevant, my adress is wrong, my phone Number os wrong, i don't have any pictures of me or my family, my académic level is wrong and só is my job, you want to " know " who i am, meet me or PM me, my life is mine Alone and i only Share what i think its relevant in a certain context.
One day you too will be old and uncool.
And it'll happen faster than you think.
as much as you want to be unique, outspoken and be able to be you 100%, its just not that realistic.
as a queer poc millennial it took me a long time to learn that you gotta learn to pick your battles, read the room, and know that not every space is a space thats made for you.
Just because it's new to you doesn't mean it's new.
You guys know how the attractive and wealthy kids at school seem to just get life handed to them on a silver platter?
Get used to it.
Yep! Focus on you rather than putting energy into being angry because someone has it better than you do...because someone ALWAYS will have it better than you.
It is perfectly fine to not know something. It’s OKAY to not know! Stop shaming and bullying people because you learned about something before they did. Social media is not the real world and acting like it is will only make people not want to be around you.
EDIT: I am not talking about ignorance. I’m talking about laughing when people ask a question in class, the “How do you not know that?” crowd, the mocking of people into never asking another question out of fear of ridicule and humiliation.
I have always said it’s the idiot who DOESN’T ask questions.
Social media will give you too much of a superiority complex and hanging around people who enable you will f**k you up later in life.
Not everybody can be an internet sensation, somebody has to drive the dump truck
And driving a dump truck is steady work and steady pay. Trying to be an “influencer” is a huge risk that could turn out to be a total waste of time and money—-YOUR time and money.
Social media is not reality and your entire life should not revolve around it.
Please shower.
Jobs aren’t meant to always be fun/your dream, sometimes you have to work a job you hate to stay afloat.
And try them out i was a " puddle jumper " when it come to jobs, i tried a lot of stuff untill i finally found something i loved to do, and get ready to be shocked i love to work " retail "
As you get older you just keep realizing how dumb you were last year.
This is true for me. Especially when I'm trying to fall asleep... 0-0
School has a system in place to keep you from falling behind, life doesn’t
Also, you can't ace life without effort even if you could do so with school
You need to learn the difference between normal teenage neuroses and mental illness.
10 years from now, no one will care about how many viewers you had on tiktok
10 years from now lol, i don't give a flying f... Right now.
Today's eyebrows are yesterday's clown makeup and tomorrow's regret fodder
Ok, hands up every woman that never dyed, plucked, permed or whatevered her brows? *up*
Stop self-diagnosing yourselves with mental illnesses
You're not "mature for your age." Anyone who says that to justify wanting to be with you is a creep.
You didn’t invent that style
We adults are mostly just winging it, hopefully learning from the TONS of mistakes we make, but still winging it.
When the nurses handed me my first child (as we left the hospital), I said "Are you serious?""
Someone somewhere cares about you deeply and loves to see you to be happy
Condoms are for stds too even tho there are other ways to avoid pregnancy.
Australia is having a Syphillis outbreak in under 25 s at the moment who don’t seem to know what they are for
Everything you do as a teenager will be cringe to your children
You're closer to being the "older" person in any given setting than you think. And by "old" I mean like 30. Got nieces and nephews just starting kindergarten? Haha. Blink and they're starting college.
In 15 years you’re going to think the kids have gone too far and they’re going to think you’re old-fashioned.
Might have been fair warning 15 years ago, I'd be better prepared now...
Things will likely take significantly longer to achieve than you think
That heartache you're going through? It consumes everything now but it will be nothing but a footnote in the future. You'll rarely think about it later - & when you do, it won't hurt you.
It's hard to hear that your pain isn't the worst in the world when you're feeling it. But it does help to know that it won't mean as much as it does in this moment.
At 54, I've had more than "my share of GF" but, unlike some, I've only had 2 heartbrakes. I remember them as if they were yesterday. Heartaches of other kinds, maybe you can mediate them to a soft roar but they're there.
An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.
Cut back on the sugary s**t now. Take care of your teeth now. Start working out now. You don’t have to be a bodybuilder and look like Arnold Schwarzenegger, just be active.
Now is the time to get out and do a bunch of crazy s**t but at the same time remember that whatever you do now you pay for 20 years later somehow someway. And this can be taken in a good way or a bad way. Don’t want to take care of your teeth now? Have fun dropping $30,000 on your teeth like I had to.
Not exercising or eating right? Have fun with that quadruple bypass that my father just had. My girlfriend’s parents are older than my parents but because they do those things they haven’t had nearly as much hospital visits as my parents have. By comparison my parents are falling apart and they’re only in the 50s. My girlfriend’s parents are in their 70s and objectively are healthier. The big difference? Early in the morning, every morning those two are downstairs working out hitting the weights and machines for a solid hour or two.
Do you want to speed and act a damn fool on the road? Have fun when you have to pay for your own insurance and nobody wants to ensure you to drive a f*****g Honda Civic for no less than $350, like me.
Even my f*****g car, it was my dream car and it still is the car I would be driving today had just taken care of the goddamn thing. But no it started leaking oil and I didn’t keep up with it or take it in and now I have to drive a goddamn Civic when I used to drive a Lexus.
An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.
Most often, being naturally proactive is a healthy approach to life. I have, however, encountered a number of people who have so "prevention'd" themselves out of their life experience that makes me sad. Be aware, cautious but... always curious...
Not everyone needs to go to college. High school is probably the easiest thing you'll do.
Follow your particular talents instead of letting someone else dictate what you should do for a living. Were you always the kid who could take broken things apart, fix them, and put them back together? There are countless types of jobs where people do just that. Were you the kid who was always building stuff? There are jobs for that too. Same goes for every talent and ability a person could have. Just take a moment to think about it, and figure out what you’re really good at, then research the variety of jobs requiring it. If you’re a total whiz at math and want to have a career where all you do is math, but your parents want you to be a doctor, sit them down and outline just how important and respectable, as well as lucrative, your chosen career is. Could change their minds, and stop the pressure they’ve been putting on you to go to med school.
Your metabolism won't last forever. Practice and develop healthy exercise and diet habits now before it gets harder and with more consequences later.
I'm just about to turn 30 in a couple weeks. I am 100 lbs heavier than I was in high school (to be fair I was super tall and skinny to the point of slightly underweight), and that's after losing 25 lbs since the start of July. I have high blood pressure and elevated cholesterol. I am a father of a 2 year old that doesn't want to die in the 40-60 range. I also want to live as a good example to her.
Another 35 lbs and I'll reevaluate what my body type is like and reset my goals from there. That would be 240 lbs, which I was about 4 years ago...but it would also be a more muscular/trimmed 240. I'll determine where in the 210-240 range I want to end up and what my body and lifestyle will be like.
Running is still hard, but using the elliptical is easier on the knees than it was 25 lbs ago. I want to eventually be able to do the Broad Street Run (10 miles through Philadelphia) even though I hate running. If my knees don't like it, I'll do something else as an equivalent.
As an added bonus, my sex drive I think is improving but nowhere near what it was when I was in the 220-250 range. I don't think it's 100% related, but maybe it's more than 50%.
This post...felt sorta hateful. Like the whole world is against teenagers. All of us can't be grouped into a single category. We're still different people. And we don't have it as easy as you'd think.
not really, it's just giving advice we ourselves ignored as teens and now see the point of.
Okay, but I think everyone realizes some things as they grow older. We, too, will come to know them later in our lives.
bit ironic that we and generations before us ignored it but we're preaching to others to listen
Several of them didn't have a "get off my lawn" vibe and many of them were more like giving advice to your younger self.
Well...you can all be grouped into the single category if that category is simply teenagers. Every generation of teens has said they don't have it as easy as old people think. Give it 10 or 15 years and you'll look back at it as the easiest time of your life.
It's not the easiest time for all of them. Some go through abuse, stress, depression, anxiety, self loathing etc. and only gain self confidence and learn to love their lives well into adulthood. It might not even be financially the easiest for some.
Most people might. I know I won't. Please don't make any assumptions about other people's lives without knowing anything about them.
I dont see anywhete in the posts that say teenagers have it easy or anyome think they do. Just generic advice that anyone of any age might do good to hear
thanks... I felt it the same way... so much condescension toward teens...
Some good tips there for everyone, I think. Also, I'm of the opinion that teenagers generally, are underestimated. Obviously they don't know everything but they might surprise you if you give them the chance. In my limited experience, a constant stream of advice is worth much less than a lesson learned firsthand.
How about “Your parents shop at Walmart, not because they don’t care about employee treatment, but because it’s practical. Chances are, you’ll give up more and more ideals as you get older for practicality, so hold back your judgements”.
