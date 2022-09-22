Yes, the thread looks a bit boomerish, but the ancients didn't say in vain: "Forewarned is forearmed." Bored Panda has put together a list of the most popular comments from the original thread for you, so please feel free to scroll to the very end, mark the submissions you like the most and of course share your own life lessons in the comments.

A few days ago, a question was asked in the AskReddit community directly on this topic: "What are teens today not ready to hear?" As of today, the resulting thread has about 44.2K upvotes and over 26.7K various comments, where people in adulthood and older tell which life lessons the youth should definitely learn.

Recently, the so-called "Letters to Myself" genre has been very popular on the internet, where famous and not-so-famous people describe different mistakes they made at a young age and tell what they would do differently taking into account the knowledge that they have now. Unfortunately, in one's teen years, it is difficult to believe and accept some of the life facts that seem so obvious later.

One of the wise people of antiquity once said that everyday experience is a collection of mistakes accumulated by a person throughout their life. A person learns from some mistakes, some they simply try not to repeat, and some of these mistakes they alas repeat all throughout their life.

#1 Being controversial isn't the same as being interesting.

#2 Playing music on your speakers in public areas makes you look like a complete douchebag. Nobody likes it but you.

#3 There are decades when nothing happens and there are weeks when decades happen.

#4 In the adult world, getting into fights doesn’t make you look cool, it just makes you look stupid.

#5 Just because you f****d up does NOT mean you’re a f**kup

#6 To the ones who ride the public bus in my city, specifically: nobody else wants to hear whatever TikTok you’re watching. Buy some headphones.

#7 It's not your duty to judge others. Just take care of your own s**t.

#8 It’s okay to be a virgin at 18

#9 The older you get the faster it goes.

#10 You won't 'feel' different when you're older, or have kids. You'll just be you, it's weird.

#11 Putting every aspect of yourself online is unsafe. Nobody needs to know your list of triggers or your address or your blood type

#12 One day you too will be old and uncool.



And it'll happen faster than you think.

#13 as much as you want to be unique, outspoken and be able to be you 100%, its just not that realistic.



as a queer poc millennial it took me a long time to learn that you gotta learn to pick your battles, read the room, and know that not every space is a space thats made for you.

#14 Just because it's new to you doesn't mean it's new.

#15 You guys know how the attractive and wealthy kids at school seem to just get life handed to them on a silver platter?



Get used to it.

#16 It is perfectly fine to not know something. It’s OKAY to not know! Stop shaming and bullying people because you learned about something before they did. Social media is not the real world and acting like it is will only make people not want to be around you.



EDIT: I am not talking about ignorance. I’m talking about laughing when people ask a question in class, the “How do you not know that?” crowd, the mocking of people into never asking another question out of fear of ridicule and humiliation.

#17 Social media will give you too much of a superiority complex and hanging around people who enable you will f**k you up later in life.

#18 Not everybody can be an internet sensation, somebody has to drive the dump truck

#19 Social media is not reality and your entire life should not revolve around it.

#20 Please shower.

#21 Jobs aren’t meant to always be fun/your dream, sometimes you have to work a job you hate to stay afloat.

#22 As you get older you just keep realizing how dumb you were last year.

#23 School has a system in place to keep you from falling behind, life doesn’t

#24 You need to learn the difference between normal teenage neuroses and mental illness.

#25 10 years from now, no one will care about how many viewers you had on tiktok

#26 Today's eyebrows are yesterday's clown makeup and tomorrow's regret fodder

#27 Stop self-diagnosing yourselves with mental illnesses

#28 You're not "mature for your age." Anyone who says that to justify wanting to be with you is a creep.

#29 You didn’t invent that style

#30 We adults are mostly just winging it, hopefully learning from the TONS of mistakes we make, but still winging it.

#31 Someone somewhere cares about you deeply and loves to see you to be happy

#32 Condoms are for stds too even tho there are other ways to avoid pregnancy.

#33 Everything you do as a teenager will be cringe to your children

#34 You're closer to being the "older" person in any given setting than you think. And by "old" I mean like 30. Got nieces and nephews just starting kindergarten? Haha. Blink and they're starting college.

#35 In 15 years you’re going to think the kids have gone too far and they’re going to think you’re old-fashioned.

#36 Things will likely take significantly longer to achieve than you think

#37 That heartache you're going through? It consumes everything now but it will be nothing but a footnote in the future. You'll rarely think about it later - & when you do, it won't hurt you.



It's hard to hear that your pain isn't the worst in the world when you're feeling it. But it does help to know that it won't mean as much as it does in this moment.

#38 An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.



Cut back on the sugary s**t now. Take care of your teeth now. Start working out now. You don’t have to be a bodybuilder and look like Arnold Schwarzenegger, just be active.



Now is the time to get out and do a bunch of crazy s**t but at the same time remember that whatever you do now you pay for 20 years later somehow someway. And this can be taken in a good way or a bad way. Don’t want to take care of your teeth now? Have fun dropping $30,000 on your teeth like I had to.



Not exercising or eating right? Have fun with that quadruple bypass that my father just had. My girlfriend’s parents are older than my parents but because they do those things they haven’t had nearly as much hospital visits as my parents have. By comparison my parents are falling apart and they’re only in the 50s. My girlfriend’s parents are in their 70s and objectively are healthier. The big difference? Early in the morning, every morning those two are downstairs working out hitting the weights and machines for a solid hour or two.



Do you want to speed and act a damn fool on the road? Have fun when you have to pay for your own insurance and nobody wants to ensure you to drive a f*****g Honda Civic for no less than $350, like me.



Even my f*****g car, it was my dream car and it still is the car I would be driving today had just taken care of the goddamn thing. But no it started leaking oil and I didn’t keep up with it or take it in and now I have to drive a goddamn Civic when I used to drive a Lexus.



An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.

#39 Not everyone needs to go to college. High school is probably the easiest thing you'll do.