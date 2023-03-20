There was a time in the past when people referred to goats as those animals that make that "baa" sound. Apparently, today you can refer to anyone as the goat, and they will take it as a compliment. That's what teens say these days! (FYI, we do know what the GOAT stands for, we just needed a creative intro.)

Either way, everyone is familiar with teen sayings, perhaps not the current ones, but at least the ones from when they were teenagers. You might not be using them any more, but you must remember at least some teenage lingo from back in the day! Interested in learning more about teenager phrases, just a few weeks ago, a member of the AskReddit community u/restrictednumber1996 asked fellow members, "What was a big or popular saying when you were a teen?" To no surprise, the now-ex-teenagers flooded the comments section with popular teenage slang they used or heard others use in their teens and still remember as clear as day.

Below, we've compiled some of the best (and most nostalgic!) responses from the thread, revealing the many teenage slang words and phrases people remember from their teens. And who knows, perhaps Redditors' teen years will match with yours, and you'll find something to relate to, because we certainly did! And if you do recognize any of the teen sayings below, make sure to give them an upvote!

#1

"Cool beans."

JustStayingAMoment Report

Joel 🇨🇦
Joel 🇨🇦
What, this is old people slang now? Well s**t

#2

ZenEvadoni said:
"'Better love story than Twilight'
Though to be honest most love stories really are better love stories than Twilight."

keelanstuart replied:
"Twilight... the heartwarming tale of a young woman torn between necrophilia and bestiality."

ZenEvadoni Report

#3

"Come at me bro."

drvirgilmd Report

#4

"I still respond “your mom” to 10 percent of questions."

ripMyTime0192 Report

ConstantlyJon
ConstantlyJon
My 15yo daughter says your mom all the time and thinks it's hilarious. It is still fairly funny

#5

"'Take a picture, it’ll last longer'. When you find someone staring at you."

maxwellgrounds Report

sturmwesen
sturmwesen
We switched to offering a mirror like for a canary

#6

"Been there, done that."

EponymousTitular Report

#7

"That's what she said."

Fresh_Loud_Mouth Report

ConstantlyJon
ConstantlyJon
This will never die as long as The Office fans exist.

#8

"'K bye'. That phrase gained traction quickly during my high school years."

WinterWizard9497 Report

#9

SuvenPan said:
"Hold your horses!!"

chickenTendiiesss replied:
"My grandfather's favorite thing to say when you say 'hey' to him is, 'hey is for horse,'"

SuvenPan Report

#10

"That's wack."

yeahwellokay Report

Joel 🇨🇦
Joel 🇨🇦
Community Member
I know no one who's ever said this un-ironically

#11

SuvenPan said:
"Talk to the hand."

mrs-fox replied:
"Cause the face ain't listening!"

SuvenPan Report

Joel 🇨🇦
Joel 🇨🇦
Community Member
'cause the face don't give a damn.

#12

"What-ever!"

Anxious-Pirate Report

#13

WhenTardigradesFly said:
"Dave's not here, man"

jobu1111 replied:
"I still say this to my high school students when someone knocks on the door. They just look confused and wonder who Dave is."

WhenTardigradesFly Report

#14

"Like a boss."

HIGHly_educated420 Report

#15

ayebrade69 said:
"I haven’t heard a YOLO in about 12 years."

No-Student5710 replied:
"Thats because all those people died doing stupid things."

ayebrade69 Report

#16

"Alrighty then!"

procrastinatorsuprem Report

#17

"Wazzzuppppppppppp."

monstarjams Report

#18

"Can you not?"

Melduhhh Report

ConstantlyJon
ConstantlyJon
Community Member
I say this often. Didn't exactly realize it was slang-worthy.

#19

"Don't have a cow, man."

2bornnot2b Report

#20

"And boom goes the dynamite."

thegodfaubel Report

#21

"Describing things as 'sweet' or 'mint'

Calling people 'poseur' (and it had to be spelled like that) and 'newb' or 'no0b'

'Wassup'."

stephers85 Report

#22

"Awesomesauce, epic fail… so cringe hahah."

Boston_builds_bears Report

#23

"That’s none of your beeswax!"

Laxus_456 Report

#24

"For real?!"

MidnightBlueIllusion Report

#25

"Fo’ sho’"

jolie-renee Report

#26

"That's my name, don't wear it out."

Nightsong1005 Report

#27

Elaine_Benes_Lovr said:
"Something being "the bomb"

Bonus cringe points for the use use of 'it's the bomb.com'"

sarahgrilledcheese replied:
"Sometimes “the bomb dot com” still slips out on accident and I cringe so hard at myself it hurts."

Elaine_Benes_Lovr Report

#28

ClonicTonicAF said:
“That’s so random”

RiceKrispyPooHead replied:
“I like pickles!”
“OMG haha, I’m so random XD”

ClonicTonicAF Report

#29

Weary-Inspector-6971 said:
"All that and a bag of chips."

finnjakefionnacake replied:
"'90s baby!"

Weary-Inspector-6971 Report

#30

Person 1: “Shut up!”

Person 2: “Make me!”

Person 1: “I don’t make trash. I burn it.”

Imjustayankee Report

#31

noonespe said
"That’s so gay."

TimmyBill426 replied:
"You're gay This is gay Everything was gay back then, except for gay people."

Report

#32

"What’s your damage?"

Stuckatzero4real Report

#33

"Gag me with a spoon."

GrannyB1970 Report

#34

"Use 'mad' as really or very. 'The new NBA 2K is mad good dude'"

ThisIsKramerica Report

#35

"Rawr."

bungmunch Report

#36

"As if."

tenehemia Report

#37

"That's tight."

vagabond_shoes6A Report

#38

"How do you like them apples?"

Affectionate-Yam-776 Report

#39

cherrybloodorange said:
"Swag Swag Swag Swag Swag Swag Swag Swag Swag Swag Swag Swag Swag Swag Swag."

Climinteedus replied:
"At the end of this, some kids were saying "swerve" in response. I still don't get that one."

cherrybloodorange Report

#40

"Bogus!"

Jaycatt Report

#41

Hot-Emu8036 said:
"Not!"

awesomeqasim replied:
"Nice comment!

…NOT!"

Hot-Emu8036 Report

#42

"Far out, let’s boogie, keep on truckin, bummer man."

Gromit801 Report

#43

"Psych

no, it was never spelled ‘sike’, we were just young and stupid."

Edge_of_the_Wall Report

#44

"With the right inflection and context, it's a whole statement on its own. The entire back and forth conversations would be had by just saying, dude. It's a lost language really."

itschrome Report

#45

"I crush your head gestures pinching fingers."

Excusemytootie Report

#46

"Totes mah goats."

tholdsworth Report

#47

"Idk, my bff Jill?!"

DownAtTheHomeDepot Report

#48

"Whatever floats your boat."

panaceaLiquidGrace Report

#49

"You just lost the game..."

2hi2vent Report

#50

"Spiffy."

stipwned_thrill Report

#51

Major_Tumbleweed_952 said:
"You're killing me Smalls!"

Andire replied:
"I work at a children's zoo and hear gen x and old millennial moms tell their kids, "You're killin me, Smalls!" all the time lol."

Major_Tumbleweed_952 Report

#52

littleboss12 said:
"Up your b**t and around the corner."

LiveFromThe915 replied:
"Through the tube and out your b**b."

littleboss12 Report

#53

"My 46-year-old son calls me Homeslice."

davester1304 Report

#54

"Oh snap!"

Panther90 Report

#55

"That’s phat."

Somniosolus Report

#56

"Homey don't play dat"!

Nairbfs79 Report

#57

"Grody."

Evening_Astronomer_8 Report

#58

"Where's the beef?"

WakkamanWalker Report

#59

"Leeeeeeeroy Jenkins."

TVotte Report

#60

"Far out, keep on trucking, outa sight."

Necessary-Tap-1368 Report

#61

"'Don't taze me bro.'

'That's bad'. As in good.

'That's a bad (good) looking car.'

Word

Sike (psych). 'Omg the cops were looking for you, sike.'

Rad, radical."

chrisco125 Report

#62

"Peace out homeslice/homeskillet."

Snof1ake Report

#63

"That's Hella cool"

HartfordWhaler Report

#64

"South Park quotes from the first season: "Screw you guys, I'm going home", "Respect mah authoritah!" "You killed Kenny! You bastards!"

Calling something dope, "the bomb" or "the bomb diggity".

Deez nuts

"Whaddup, dawg?" or calling someone homeboy, but ironically, because we were suburban white kids.

Peace out."

TheCervus Report

#65

"Kick rocks."

Sith_Vibez Report

#66

Keyboard_smashgood said:
"Booyah!"

anonG00N replied:
"See also: Booyakasha and Booyaka for Rey Mysterio fans."

Keyboard_smashgood Report

#67

"Let's blow this popsicle stand."

reddit.com Report

#68

"Making a “ch” sound. Kind of like saying “whatever”, but its just “ch”."

Vitaminpk Report

#69

"Nope Chuck Testa."

ResponsibleAd9067 Report

#70

"Bom chicka wah wah."

limeblue31 Report

#71

"Totally tubular."

bullskull Report

#72

UrAShook1 said:
"Jinx, you owe me a coke."

beerslinger13 replied:
"We said: Jinx! Then “pinch, poke you owe me a coke” whilst pinching and poking them."

UrAShook1 Report

#73

"Schwing. Thanks Wayne!!"

Opening_Cost_6464 Report

#74

"Boo urns."

peeshermanfortytwo Report

#75

"Money talks, b******t walks!!!"

shifty808 Report

#76

"On fleek."

Karl_Marxs_Left_Ball Report

