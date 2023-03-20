76 Popular Teen Sayings From Times When The Housing Market Was Still Affordable
There was a time in the past when people referred to goats as those animals that make that "baa" sound. Apparently, today you can refer to anyone as the goat, and they will take it as a compliment. That's what teens say these days! (FYI, we do know what the GOAT stands for, we just needed a creative intro.)
Either way, everyone is familiar with teen sayings, perhaps not the current ones, but at least the ones from when they were teenagers. You might not be using them any more, but you must remember at least some teenage lingo from back in the day! Interested in learning more about teenager phrases, just a few weeks ago, a member of the AskReddit community u/restrictednumber1996 asked fellow members, "What was a big or popular saying when you were a teen?" To no surprise, the now-ex-teenagers flooded the comments section with popular teenage slang they used or heard others use in their teens and still remember as clear as day.
Below, we've compiled some of the best (and most nostalgic!) responses from the thread, revealing the many teenage slang words and phrases people remember from their teens. And who knows, perhaps Redditors' teen years will match with yours, and you'll find something to relate to, because we certainly did! And if you do recognize any of the teen sayings below, make sure to give them an upvote!
"Cool beans."
ZenEvadoni said:
"'Better love story than Twilight'
Though to be honest most love stories really are better love stories than Twilight."
keelanstuart replied:
"Twilight... the heartwarming tale of a young woman torn between necrophilia and bestiality."
"Come at me bro."
"I still respond “your mom” to 10 percent of questions."
My 15yo daughter says your mom all the time and thinks it's hilarious. It is still fairly funny
"'Take a picture, it’ll last longer'. When you find someone staring at you."
"Been there, done that."
"That's what she said."
"'K bye'. That phrase gained traction quickly during my high school years."
SuvenPan said:
"Hold your horses!!"
chickenTendiiesss replied:
"My grandfather's favorite thing to say when you say 'hey' to him is, 'hey is for horse,'"
"That's wack."
SuvenPan said:
"Talk to the hand."
mrs-fox replied:
"Cause the face ain't listening!"
"What-ever!"
WhenTardigradesFly said:
"Dave's not here, man"
jobu1111 replied:
"I still say this to my high school students when someone knocks on the door. They just look confused and wonder who Dave is."
"Like a boss."
ayebrade69 said:
"I haven’t heard a YOLO in about 12 years."
No-Student5710 replied:
"Thats because all those people died doing stupid things."
"Alrighty then!"
"Wazzzuppppppppppp."
"Can you not?"
I say this often. Didn't exactly realize it was slang-worthy.
"Don't have a cow, man."
"And boom goes the dynamite."
"Describing things as 'sweet' or 'mint'
Calling people 'poseur' (and it had to be spelled like that) and 'newb' or 'no0b'
'Wassup'."
"Awesomesauce, epic fail… so cringe hahah."
"That’s none of your beeswax!"
"For real?!"
"Fo’ sho’"
"That's my name, don't wear it out."
Elaine_Benes_Lovr said:
"Something being "the bomb"
Bonus cringe points for the use use of 'it's the bomb.com'"
sarahgrilledcheese replied:
"Sometimes “the bomb dot com” still slips out on accident and I cringe so hard at myself it hurts."
ClonicTonicAF said:
“That’s so random”
RiceKrispyPooHead replied:
“I like pickles!”
“OMG haha, I’m so random XD”
Weary-Inspector-6971 said:
"All that and a bag of chips."
finnjakefionnacake replied:
"'90s baby!"
Person 1: “Shut up!”
Person 2: “Make me!”
Person 1: “I don’t make trash. I burn it.”
noonespe said
"That’s so gay."
TimmyBill426 replied:
"You're gay This is gay Everything was gay back then, except for gay people."
"What’s your damage?"
"Gag me with a spoon."
"Use 'mad' as really or very. 'The new NBA 2K is mad good dude'"
"Rawr."
"As if."
"That's tight."
"How do you like them apples?"
cherrybloodorange said:
"Swag Swag Swag Swag Swag Swag Swag Swag Swag Swag Swag Swag Swag Swag Swag."
Climinteedus replied:
"At the end of this, some kids were saying "swerve" in response. I still don't get that one."
"Bogus!"
Hot-Emu8036 said:
"Not!"
awesomeqasim replied:
"Nice comment!
…NOT!"
"Far out, let’s boogie, keep on truckin, bummer man."
"Psych
no, it was never spelled ‘sike’, we were just young and stupid."
"With the right inflection and context, it's a whole statement on its own. The entire back and forth conversations would be had by just saying, dude. It's a lost language really."
"I crush your head gestures pinching fingers."
"Totes mah goats."
"Idk, my bff Jill?!"
"Whatever floats your boat."
"You just lost the game..."
"Spiffy."
Major_Tumbleweed_952 said:
"You're killing me Smalls!"
Andire replied:
"I work at a children's zoo and hear gen x and old millennial moms tell their kids, "You're killin me, Smalls!" all the time lol."
littleboss12 said:
"Up your b**t and around the corner."
LiveFromThe915 replied:
"Through the tube and out your b**b."
"My 46-year-old son calls me Homeslice."
"Oh snap!"
"That’s phat."
"Homey don't play dat"!
"Grody."
"Where's the beef?"
"Leeeeeeeroy Jenkins."
"Far out, keep on trucking, outa sight."
"'Don't taze me bro.'
'That's bad'. As in good.
'That's a bad (good) looking car.'
Word
Sike (psych). 'Omg the cops were looking for you, sike.'
Rad, radical."
"Peace out homeslice/homeskillet."
"That's Hella cool"
"South Park quotes from the first season: "Screw you guys, I'm going home", "Respect mah authoritah!" "You killed Kenny! You bastards!"
Calling something dope, "the bomb" or "the bomb diggity".
Deez nuts
"Whaddup, dawg?" or calling someone homeboy, but ironically, because we were suburban white kids.
Peace out."
"Kick rocks."
Keyboard_smashgood said:
"Booyah!"
anonG00N replied:
"See also: Booyakasha and Booyaka for Rey Mysterio fans."
"Let's blow this popsicle stand."
"Making a “ch” sound. Kind of like saying “whatever”, but its just “ch”."
"Nope Chuck Testa."
"Bom chicka wah wah."
"Totally tubular."
UrAShook1 said:
"Jinx, you owe me a coke."
beerslinger13 replied:
"We said: Jinx! Then “pinch, poke you owe me a coke” whilst pinching and poking them."
"Schwing. Thanks Wayne!!"
"Boo urns."
"Money talks, b******t walks!!!"
"On fleek."
Sup dawg, yo badass! Nah, I'm not good at this 😅
