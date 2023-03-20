There was a time in the past when people referred to goats as those animals that make that "baa" sound. Apparently, today you can refer to anyone as the goat, and they will take it as a compliment. That's what teens say these days! (FYI, we do know what the GOAT stands for, we just needed a creative intro.)

Either way, everyone is familiar with teen sayings, perhaps not the current ones, but at least the ones from when they were teenagers. You might not be using them any more, but you must remember at least some teenage lingo from back in the day! Interested in learning more about teenager phrases, just a few weeks ago, a member of the AskReddit community u/restrictednumber1996 asked fellow members, "What was a big or popular saying when you were a teen?" To no surprise, the now-ex-teenagers flooded the comments section with popular teenage slang they used or heard others use in their teens and still remember as clear as day.

Below, we've compiled some of the best (and most nostalgic!) responses from the thread, revealing the many teenage slang words and phrases people remember from their teens. And who knows, perhaps Redditors' teen years will match with yours, and you'll find something to relate to, because we certainly did! And if you do recognize any of the teen sayings below, make sure to give them an upvote!