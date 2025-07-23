Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Family Upset 17YO Won’t Shave His Head Like The Rest Of Them To Support 7YO With Cancer
Teen boy looking upset and contemplative, sitting alone, reflecting family upset over cancer support decisions.
Family, Relationships

Family Upset 17YO Won’t Shave His Head Like The Rest Of Them To Support 7YO With Cancer

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Finding out that a loved one has cancer can turn your world upside down. Suddenly, your only concern is making sure that they have all of the support and resources necessary to get healthy. And a huge part of this is helping to keep their spirits up.

But when one teenager’s family decided that they would all shave their heads in solidarity with his niece who’s battling cancer, he just couldn’t get behind their idea. Below, you’ll find all of the details that this teen recently shared on Reddit, as well as some of the replies invested readers left him. 

RELATED:

    This teen was devastated to hear that his niece had been diagnosed with cancer

    Image credits: MikeShots / Envato (not the actual photo)

    But now, his relatives are putting immense pressure on him to shave his head

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: peus80 / Envato (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: bialasiewicz / Envato (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: alakazam121

    It’s extremely important for family members to show support to those battling cancer

    Image credits: Kateryna Hliznitsova / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    According to the American Cancer Society, Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia, or ALL, is not a very common type of cancer. In fact, it only accounts for less than .5% of all cancers in the United States. However, the risk for developing ALL is highest amongst children under the age of five.

    It’s estimated that the US will see about 6,100 new cases of ALL this year. And sadly, about 1,400 may not survive. But children have the best chance of beating ALL, as Cancer Research UK reports that survival rates among children can reach up to 90%.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Unsurprisingly, living with ALL isn’t easy. The Cleveland Clinic notes that symptoms may include bleeding, bruising, fatigue, frequent infections, joint pain, loss of appetite, night sweats, paleness, shortness of breath, swollen lymph nodes and unexplained weight loss. 

    So as with any form of cancer, it’s important to try to keep the ill person’s spirits up. This can be particularly crucial for children, who may not fully understand their diagnosis, treatment or what they’re going through.

    Proton International recommends helping the child learn how to explore and embrace their emotions. It can also be helpful to celebrate all victories, big or small. They might be interested in joining a support group, especially if they can make friends their age who are going through similar experiences. 

    And when possible, it’s a good idea to have spaces where the child can play and enjoy life that aren’t connected to the hospital at all. This might allow them to feel “normal” again and get back to their old self, at least for a moment.

    But patients have mixed opinions on whether or not it’s a good idea for loved ones to shave their heads

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Now, when it comes to whether or not it’s encouraged to shave your head in support of a loved one who has cancer, people have mixed opinions. Do It For Cancer notes on their site that this can be an excellent way to show support, especially if you turn it into a way to raise money.

    For example, loved ones can “auction off” sections of their hair or let the highest bidder decide what hairstyle or color they should rock. Then, all of the proceeds will go towards their ill friend or family member’s treatment. Another option is waxing your entire body (legs, chest, back, etc.) to hilariously support someone you love who has lost all of their hair due to chemotherapy.

    However, UVA Health says that before making any drastic decisions, it’s important to consider your loved one’s feelings. Not everyone is thrilled about the idea of all of their friends and family members shaving their heads, as this can turn into a constant visual reminder of their cancer.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    At the same time, some people argue that shaving your head draws way too much attention and makes someone else’s illness all about you. Plus, it can be frustrating to see how quickly friends’ and family members’ hair grows back, if the person undergoing chemo doesn’t see the same growth for a long time.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation, pandas. Do you think this teen made the right choice by refusing to give into his family’s pressure? Feel free to weigh in. Then, you can find another Bored Panda article discussing similar family drama right here.

    Many readers took the teen’s side, noting that shaving his head wouldn’t help his niece’s treatment

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    However, some thought that the teen was selfish for choosing to keep his hair

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Cancer survivors
    family
    fighting cancer
    Vote arrow up

    30

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    30

    Open list comments

    1

    Adelaide Ross

    Adelaide Ross

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about three years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.

    Read less »
    Adelaide Ross

    Adelaide Ross

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about three years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.

    Read less »
    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

    Read less »
    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    benazizaoussama avatar
    Ben Aziza
    Ben Aziza
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If support is forced, it is not support at all. If they can't understand that SIMPLE FACT, then everyone who did it and wants to force others to are simply POSERS. You know who is REALLY good at smelling posers? Yeh even when they are just kids... They are the ones who end up feeling bad even start doubting the integrity of people overall.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    benazizaoussama avatar
    Ben Aziza
    Ben Aziza
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If support is forced, it is not support at all. If they can't understand that SIMPLE FACT, then everyone who did it and wants to force others to are simply POSERS. You know who is REALLY good at smelling posers? Yeh even when they are just kids... They are the ones who end up feeling bad even start doubting the integrity of people overall.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT