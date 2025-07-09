ADVERTISEMENT

Hi, I'm Divan. I'm a draughtsman and all-over creative kind of guy. Fabulous creations were revealed to me the day I held my aloft my skill in technical drawing to make that and the powers of nostalgia combine! I'll show you some of these and you can see much more if you follow the_iconic_form on Instagram.

This project hails from when I was a student in the year 2000 illustrating in some old gritty brown paper A4 sketch books. I only used fine liner pen and black marker as cheap means to see what I can create with the limitations of the medium. Much later on, in the year 2024, I came across the sketches in one of my nostalgia boxes loaded with all kinds of memories throughout my life. Not only do I cherish memories so very dearly, I have a great interest in history and how time generally goes by. It made me realize that these ideas had potential and should be something more than just doodles. I could use the current digital draughting technology to remind and educate regarding the cherished items of the often not-so-digital past.

#1

Moulin Rouge

Initially I thought it would be a portfolio project because there had been much less freelance work for me to to do in recent years. Also, the project gives me a sense of purpose and happiness to be creative to such a degree that I spend more time on it rather than gaming. I'm thinking it might just become something more than just a portfolio. Maybe a glimmer of hope as to a new branch of my career.

The LP player piece, '33 and a third', was the point of departure... At first the works concerned old technology but I soon realized all kinds of iconic objects can be used to satisfy my love for all things archaic or old ranging from industrial design, engineering, science fiction and even video gaming. Some of the pieces are still prevalent ... in the present ... with some hidden references. Hopefully you can point them out.

    #2

    Rollerskate

    #3

    Dionaea Mario

    My approach? The style I developed was inspired by my technical drawing/design career. It's all about making use of the simplest line quality to convey form in an accurate way. Colour is not required for that and only used if I don't see it working in black at all. People are spoilt for colour in my opinion anyway. Only using simple highlights to define the form while lowlights are generally not necessary when the highlights can do the job. I generally avoid including text as the form must speak for itself. The titles can offer some information.

    So ... over the course of the past year I had revised the works numerous times to define the guideline for the style I had developed. Once I felt everything was in cohesion I was finally ready to upload the major part of it onto Instagram. I hope that you can enjoy it with me, share it and help the project grow.

    Nostalgically always yours,

    with great sentimentality,

    Divan Roets

    c.1981
    #4

    Zap

    #5

    R2 Chemical Engineering

    #6

    Hook

    #7

    Manna

    #8

    Typing

    #9

    Gameboy

    #10

    Synth

    #11

    Quill

    #12

    Pencil Sharpener

    #13

    Floppy

    #14

    Evening Glove

    #15

    1.44 MB

    #16

    Dolos

    #17

    Clock

    #18

    33 And A Third

    #19

    Public Telephone

    #20

    Compact Cassette

    #21

    Beta

    #22

    16mm

    #23

    Television

    #24

    Paper

    #25

    MB

    #26

    Caged Light

    #27

    650mb

