ADVERTISEMENT

Hi, I'm Divan. I'm a draughtsman and all-over creative kind of guy. Fabulous creations were revealed to me the day I held my aloft my skill in technical drawing to make that and the powers of nostalgia combine! I'll show you some of these and you can see much more if you follow the_iconic_form on Instagram.

This project hails from when I was a student in the year 2000 illustrating in some old gritty brown paper A4 sketch books. I only used fine liner pen and black marker as cheap means to see what I can create with the limitations of the medium. Much later on, in the year 2024, I came across the sketches in one of my nostalgia boxes loaded with all kinds of memories throughout my life. Not only do I cherish memories so very dearly, I have a great interest in history and how time generally goes by. It made me realize that these ideas had potential and should be something more than just doodles. I could use the current digital draughting technology to remind and educate regarding the cherished items of the often not-so-digital past.

More info: Instagram | Facebook