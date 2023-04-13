Taxing Situations (10 Pics)
EFC was created from an elephant I drew as a child, in memory of my mom, who adored elephants. Thanks for stopping in!
More info: efcartoons.com
EFC was created from an elephant I drew as a child, in memory of my mom, who adored elephants. Thanks for stopping in!
More info: efcartoons.com
Every one of the animals in these comics (and in your previous ones) are drawn in a completely different style from each other. Do you color/draw over photos/clipart?
Every one of the animals in these comics (and in your previous ones) are drawn in a completely different style from each other. Do you color/draw over photos/clipart?