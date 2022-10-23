Some people never cease to amaze us with how entitled to discounted or even free services, products, bargains, and goods they feel. Called Choosing Beggars, they even have a whole Reddit community dedicated to their worst faux pas, and we previously wrote about it here, here and here.

It seems like no one is immune to a choosing beggar attack, it doesn’t matter what kind of job you do. This time, we’re taking a look at the tattoo artists who got their nerves challenged big time.

Think of customers who tried to find an easy and inexpensive way to getting themselves inked with, you guessed it!, little results.

Customer Wants A Tattoo Artist To Issue Them An "Inconvenience Fee" For Setting Them Up With An Artist Who Was An Ex-Con

Customer Wants A Tattoo Artist To Issue Them An "Inconvenience Fee" For Setting Them Up With An Artist Who Was An Ex-Con

Herefortheparty
Herefortheparty
Well said. 👏🏼

Haggling With Tattoo Artists Is Never Advisable

Haggling With Tattoo Artists Is Never Advisable

Kat O.
Kat O.
Meh, I'd add another $50 as a "You're An A$$" tax.

This Was Posted By A Local Tattoo Artist

This Was Posted By A Local Tattoo Artist

Kat O.
Kat O.
I'd pick her up and drop her off at the nearest costume shop since she clearly wants to be a clown.

My Buddy Is A Tattoo Artist. He’s Also My Personal Hero

My Buddy Is A Tattoo Artist. He's Also My Personal Hero

Joanne Nemeth
Joanne Nemeth
Community Member
1 hour ago

you're*

I Draw Pieces Inspired By Historical Art Styles And Sometimes Do Tattoo Designs For People. Today I Had My First Choosing Beggar Experience

I Draw Pieces Inspired By Historical Art Styles And Sometimes Do Tattoo Designs For People. Today I Had My First Choosing Beggar Experience

Viraj Shrivastava
Viraj Shrivastava
Community Member
54 minutes ago (edited)

the last comment made me lol

Im A Few Months Into My Tattoo Apprenticeship.. Apparently I Shouldn't State My Job On A Dating Site

Im A Few Months Into My Tattoo Apprenticeship.. Apparently I Shouldn't State My Job On A Dating Site

a fruity dream of delusion
a fruity dream of delusion
Community Member
1 hour ago

they may not be their tattoo dummy, but they *are* a dummy!

Any Tattoo Artists Willing To Do A House Call For Free?

Any Tattoo Artists Willing To Do A House Call For Free?

Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Community Member
1 hour ago

If you're "broke as hell" other things should be your top priority…

My Local Tattoo Parlour Must Have Seen Their Share Of Choosing Beggars

My Local Tattoo Parlour Must Have Seen Their Share Of Choosing Beggars

Local Tattoo Artist Is Done With People Offering To Exchange Goods For Her Services

Local Tattoo Artist Is Done With People Offering To Exchange Goods For Her Services

Artsy Bookworm
Artsy Bookworm
Community Member
1 hour ago

Ughhhh what's the last one mean?! 🤔

Tattoo/Piercing Shop Must Be Used To Choosing Beggars

Tattoo/Piercing Shop Must Be Used To Choosing Beggars

Bulging Idiot
Bulging Idiot
Community Member
28 minutes ago

“Hey Let’s Get Matching Tattoos, But I Get To Pick Them And You Have To Pay For Both”

Hey Let's Get Matching Tattoos, But I Get To Pick Them And You Have To Pay For Both

Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Community Member
1 hour ago

Not gonna lie, those are cool designs!

I Feel Really Bad For Tattoo Artists

I Feel Really Bad For Tattoo Artists

Cold Contagious
Cold Contagious
Community Member
10 minutes ago

Such a polite honest explanation. It's a crying shame that people can't grasp the concept that these people deserve to get paid for their work too 😔

I’m Willing To Let Anyone Tattoo Me For The Small Price Of It Being Free

I'm Willing To Let Anyone Tattoo Me For The Small Price Of It Being Free

Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Community Member
50 minutes ago

Lol the last text!

"Your Art Is Mediocre At Best So Please Design Me A Free Tattoo"

Your Art Is Mediocre At Best So Please Design Me A Free Tattoo

Kat O.
Kat O.
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited)

*You're *You're *You're Hope this helps.

Being Called Pathetic Only Because The Person Is Charging For A Tattoo Design

Being Called Pathetic Only Because The Person Is Charging For A Tattoo Design

Zingalicious
Zingalicious
Community Member
46 minutes ago

It's so pathetic how you people expect to get stuff done for FREE.

Daniel, A Tattoo Artist I Know In Fresno Ca At Most Wanted Gets Messages Like This Almost Daily. Got His Permission To Post

Daniel, A Tattoo Artist I Know In Fresno Ca At Most Wanted Gets Messages Like This Almost Daily. Got His Permission To Post

Mrs.Pugh
Mrs.Pugh
Community Member
53 minutes ago

I've always wondered about pubic tattoos. Does it hurt? Does it tickle?

My Local Tattoo Shops Sign To Deal With Choosing Beggars

My Local Tattoo Shops Sign To Deal With Choosing Beggars

Bulging Idiot
Bulging Idiot
Community Member
14 minutes ago

This Guy That Wanted Me To Design A Tattoo For Him That Takes Up To 5 Hours Of Work

This Guy That Wanted Me To Design A Tattoo For Him That Takes Up To 5 Hours Of Work

Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Community Member
1 hour ago

Some people are just out of their minds-

Looking For Someone To Design A Tattoo For Me, I’m Not Going To Pay Though. Don’t Be Rude

Looking For Someone To Design A Tattoo For Me, I'm Not Going To Pay Though. Don't Be Rude

Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Community Member
1 hour ago

"your design on my body" YOU LITERALLY ASKED FOR THAT THOUGH

Tattoos Cost Money. Some People Don’t Get That

Tattoos Cost Money. Some People Don't Get That

Sam McKillip
Sam McKillip
Community Member
1 hour ago

$80 for that rose isn't bad... I know people who would charge more.

Client Got A Small Simple Tattoo On His Wrist And He Was Very Happy With It. Few Days Later He's Frantically Emailing And Calling The Shop When It's Shut, Requests A Touch-Up And Insists He Was Overcharged, And Wants To Speak To The Manager

Client Got A Small Simple Tattoo On His Wrist And He Was Very Happy With It. Few Days Later He's Frantically Emailing And Calling The Shop When It's Shut, Requests A Touch-Up And Insists He Was Overcharged, And Wants To Speak To The Manager

This dude was a walk-in, and wanted a last-minute tattoo on his wrist. He seemed very friendly and grateful for being seen at such short notice. The first thing I noticed was that he was suuuuper nit-picky once the tattoo was done; going back and forth to touch up a millimetre at a time to his liking. I was fine with it, as it's what the client wants and he's looking at it constantly so it needs to be "perfect". Overall he was super happy with it and we thought that was the end. Days later (when the shop is closed), he sends like 5 emails and tries to ring up several times in the span of like 10 minutes. This pic is just the best part of the ordeal. My boss (who is the manager) talked him through it and diffused everything. Our shop minimum is $130, and we make that very clear at the start. The $100 tattoo he mentions was part of a fundraiser with set prices. Never thought I'd encounter a choosing beggar yet here we are

AlarmedEggplant

A Little Story About Choosing Beggars. From A Tattoo Artist In Oslo (@ruben.maclean.ttt)

A Little Story About Choosing Beggars. From A Tattoo Artist In Oslo (@ruben.maclean.ttt)

Bulging Idiot
Bulging Idiot
Community Member
10 minutes ago

Perfect description of #23 post hahaha

This Tattoo Shop Clearly Has Some Stories

This Tattoo Shop Clearly Has Some Stories

A Tattoo Artist At The Shop I Work For Has Been Working On A Sleeve For An Acquaintance Of His, Not Even Charging Her, And She Asked To Come In Today To Get More Done

A Tattoo Artist At The Shop I Work For Has Been Working On A Sleeve For An Acquaintance Of His, Not Even Charging Her, And She Asked To Come In Today To Get More Done

 He was booked for the day and she copped an attitude over him not clearing his schedule for her

Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Community Member
1 hour ago

Poor tattoo artist was tattooing them for free in the first place!? What!!

One Just One Of Tons Beggars Exposed

One Just One Of Tons Beggars Exposed

$500 Tattoo Sleeve? I Felt I Needed To Share This Because They Want A “Master Tattoo Artist” But Will Refuse To Pay Someone Adequately Because Their Arm Is The “Size Of A Stick.”

$500 Tattoo Sleeve? I Felt I Needed To Share This Because They Want A “Master Tattoo Artist” But Will Refuse To Pay Someone Adequately Because Their Arm Is The “Size Of A Stick.”

I think I’m hilarious
I think I’m hilarious
Community Member
51 minutes ago

Bread in their pockets? You mean like half a crust?

Tattoo Artist Finally Has Enough And Goes On A Rant. Why Do People Believe They Can Get A Tattoo For Free?!?!

Tattoo Artist Finally Has Enough And Goes On A Rant. Why Do People Believe They Can Get A Tattoo For Free?!?!

A Tattoo Artist I Know Recently Had This Interaction

A Tattoo Artist I Know Recently Had This Interaction

My Friend Is A Tattoo Artist Who Does Illustrations To Make Ends Meet During The Quarantine

My Friend Is A Tattoo Artist Who Does Illustrations To Make Ends Meet During The Quarantine

My Stepdad Was Kind Of Salty About Not Getting Anything For His Birthday. So He Turned To Facebook To Beg For People To Pay For His Next Tattoo

My Stepdad Was Kind Of Salty About Not Getting Anything For His Birthday. So He Turned To Facebook To Beg For People To Pay For His Next Tattoo

Bulging Idiot
Bulging Idiot
Community Member
7 minutes ago

Mom should leave this loser

Comments On A Tattooing Competition Show Want Professional Grade, Free-Hand Tattoos (For Free). This Is Obviously The Best Way To Contact These Artists

Comments On A Tattooing Competition Show Want Professional Grade, Free-Hand Tattoos (For Free). This Is Obviously The Best Way To Contact These Artists

Well-Established Lingerie Brand Paying Exposure Bucks For Tattoo Artist Designs For Their Upcoming Collection

Well-Established Lingerie Brand Paying Exposure Bucks For Tattoo Artist Designs For Their Upcoming Collection

Seem At My Tattoo Shop

Seem At My Tattoo Shop

Design My Tattoo For Me!

Design My Tattoo For Me!

Tattoo Me For 1/2 Price, And Travel To Me!

Tattoo Me For 1/2 Price, And Travel To Me!

She Wants A Good Tattoo But She Doesnt Wanna Pay Good Tattoo Prices... Pay Artists For Their Work!

She Wants A Good Tattoo But She Doesnt Wanna Pay Good Tattoo Prices... Pay Artists For Their Work!

I See People Beg For Free Tattoos All The Time But She Friended A Ton Of Tattoo Artists And Makes Posts Like This All The Time Wanting Free Tattoos For Various Reasons

I See People Beg For Free Tattoos All The Time But She Friended A Ton Of Tattoo Artists And Makes Posts Like This All The Time Wanting Free Tattoos For Various Reasons

madeline tansey bryson
madeline tansey bryson
Community Member
1 hour ago

Apart lol

Give Me Your Signature Tattoo Template For Free

Give Me Your Signature Tattoo Template For Free

Tattoo Artist Based Out Of Oslo Is Giving Away Her New Merch On Youtube

Tattoo Artist Based Out Of Oslo Is Giving Away Her New Merch On Youtube

Peter H
Peter H
Community Member
1 hour ago

Does… does the person think Denmark and Norway are parts of the Netherlands?

I Offer Free Tattoo Sketches

I Offer Free Tattoo Sketches

So Many Amazing Demands For One Tattoo- A "Chest Coverup With The Country Of Africa"

So Many Amazing Demands For One Tattoo- A "Chest Coverup With The Country Of Africa"

Asked Me To Do To Tattoos In An Hour Then Didn’t Want To Pay For Ink. It Really Be Your Own Family Sometimes

Asked Me To Do To Tattoos In An Hour Then Didn’t Want To Pay For Ink. It Really Be Your Own Family Sometimes

This Choosing Beggar Thinks It’s Enough That He Likes The Illustrators Pics After Getting A Tattoo With His Art

This Choosing Beggar Thinks It’s Enough That He Likes The Illustrators Pics After Getting A Tattoo With His Art

Doesnt Have A Car But Wants A Tattoo

Doesnt Have A Car But Wants A Tattoo

“Give Me A Free Tattoo, But I Want It To Be Star Wars”

“Give Me A Free Tattoo, But I Want It To Be Star Wars”

But It’s Her First Tattoo :(

But It’s Her First Tattoo :(

From My Time Running A Tattoo Parlour; This Was Something I Had To Reiterate Almost Daily

From My Time Running A Tattoo Parlour; This Was Something I Had To Reiterate Almost Daily

Cb Asks For Money For A Tattoo That Doesn’t Look Half Bad

Cb Asks For Money For A Tattoo That Doesn’t Look Half Bad

Reba Jane
Reba Jane
Community Member
58 minutes ago

'Hell to deal with'? They've had it 2 days!

Want To Barter For A Tattoo? Also You Need To Come To Me. Bro, Just Go To A Tat Shop

Want To Barter For A Tattoo? Also You Need To Come To Me. Bro, Just Go To A Tat Shop

Then Get Your Tattoo Done There, Choosing Beggar. Your English Sucks

Then Get Your Tattoo Done There, Choosing Beggar. Your English Sucks

Reba Jane
Reba Jane
Community Member
1 hour ago

I hope that's not in dollars or pounds!!!

She Has Clown Makeup Tattooed On Her Face That She Also Wants Touched Up. For Free Of Course

She Has Clown Makeup Tattooed On Her Face That She Also Wants Touched Up. For Free Of Course

Daylily Jones
Daylily Jones
Community Member
33 minutes ago

Someone in the industry wouldn't ask for a freebie.

It’s Always The People Looking For Cheap Tattoos

It’s Always The People Looking For Cheap Tattoos

Need A Tattoo On The Cheap, I'm Doing You A Favor Since Michigan Is Shutdown

Need A Tattoo On The Cheap, I'm Doing You A Favor Since Michigan Is Shutdown

Cb (Yellow) Asks For Discount From Artist (Green) Because He Has A Tattoo With The Same Design

Cb (Yellow) Asks For Discount From Artist (Green) Because He Has A Tattoo With The Same Design

