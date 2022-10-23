54 ‘Tattoo Customer From Hell’ Posts That Tattoo Artists Probably Know All Too Well
Some people never cease to amaze us with how entitled to discounted or even free services, products, bargains, and goods they feel. Called Choosing Beggars, they even have a whole Reddit community dedicated to their worst faux pas, and we previously wrote about it here, here and here.
It seems like no one is immune to a choosing beggar attack, it doesn’t matter what kind of job you do. This time, we’re taking a look at the tattoo artists who got their nerves challenged big time.
Think of customers who tried to find an easy and inexpensive way to getting themselves inked with, you guessed it!, little results.
Customer Wants A Tattoo Artist To Issue Them An "Inconvenience Fee" For Setting Them Up With An Artist Who Was An Ex-Con
Haggling With Tattoo Artists Is Never Advisable
This Was Posted By A Local Tattoo Artist
My Buddy Is A Tattoo Artist. He’s Also My Personal Hero
I Draw Pieces Inspired By Historical Art Styles And Sometimes Do Tattoo Designs For People. Today I Had My First Choosing Beggar Experience
Im A Few Months Into My Tattoo Apprenticeship.. Apparently I Shouldn't State My Job On A Dating Site
they may not be their tattoo dummy, but they *are* a dummy!
Any Tattoo Artists Willing To Do A House Call For Free?
If you’re “broke as hell” other things should be your top priority…
My Local Tattoo Parlour Must Have Seen Their Share Of Choosing Beggars
Local Tattoo Artist Is Done With People Offering To Exchange Goods For Her Services
Tattoo/Piercing Shop Must Be Used To Choosing Beggars
Suck I'm an ignorant drunk who smokes weed, which makes me smelly and leaded to me becoming dirty and pregnant.
“Hey Let’s Get Matching Tattoos, But I Get To Pick Them And You Have To Pay For Both”
I Feel Really Bad For Tattoo Artists
Such a polite honest explanation. It's a crying shame that people can't grasp the concept that these people deserve to get paid for their work too 😔
I’m Willing To Let Anyone Tattoo Me For The Small Price Of It Being Free
"Your Art Is Mediocre At Best So Please Design Me A Free Tattoo"
Being Called Pathetic Only Because The Person Is Charging For A Tattoo Design
It's so pathetic how you people expect to get stuff done for FREE.
Daniel, A Tattoo Artist I Know In Fresno Ca At Most Wanted Gets Messages Like This Almost Daily. Got His Permission To Post
My Local Tattoo Shops Sign To Deal With Choosing Beggars
This Guy That Wanted Me To Design A Tattoo For Him That Takes Up To 5 Hours Of Work
Looking For Someone To Design A Tattoo For Me, I’m Not Going To Pay Though. Don’t Be Rude
“your design on my body” YOU LITERALLY ASKED FOR THAT THOUGH
Tattoos Cost Money. Some People Don’t Get That
$80 for that rose isn't bad... I know people who would charge more.
Client Got A Small Simple Tattoo On His Wrist And He Was Very Happy With It. Few Days Later He's Frantically Emailing And Calling The Shop When It's Shut, Requests A Touch-Up And Insists He Was Overcharged, And Wants To Speak To The Manager
This dude was a walk-in, and wanted a last-minute tattoo on his wrist. He seemed very friendly and grateful for being seen at such short notice. The first thing I noticed was that he was suuuuper nit-picky once the tattoo was done; going back and forth to touch up a millimetre at a time to his liking. I was fine with it, as it's what the client wants and he's looking at it constantly so it needs to be "perfect". Overall he was super happy with it and we thought that was the end. Days later (when the shop is closed), he sends like 5 emails and tries to ring up several times in the span of like 10 minutes. This pic is just the best part of the ordeal. My boss (who is the manager) talked him through it and diffused everything. Our shop minimum is $130, and we make that very clear at the start. The $100 tattoo he mentions was part of a fundraiser with set prices. Never thought I'd encounter a choosing beggar yet here we are
A Little Story About Choosing Beggars. From A Tattoo Artist In Oslo (@ruben.maclean.ttt)
This Tattoo Shop Clearly Has Some Stories
A Tattoo Artist At The Shop I Work For Has Been Working On A Sleeve For An Acquaintance Of His, Not Even Charging Her, And She Asked To Come In Today To Get More Done
He was booked for the day and she copped an attitude over him not clearing his schedule for her
Poor tattoo artist was tattooing them for free in the first place!? What!!
One Just One Of Tons Beggars Exposed
$500 Tattoo Sleeve? I Felt I Needed To Share This Because They Want A “Master Tattoo Artist” But Will Refuse To Pay Someone Adequately Because Their Arm Is The “Size Of A Stick.”
Bread in their pockets? You mean like half a crust?
looks like a lot of people don't understand how tattoo minimums work. in order to pay for sanitation & quality equipment for each individual client, tattoo shops have a minimum price that everyone has to pay whether they only get a single dot of ink or a full sleeve. it has nothing to do with the design itself, it has to do with how expensive it is to maintain a hygienic shop. the cost of the design is separate, but when factored together, a "simple" design can end up pricier than one would expect... which is why you RESEARCH before wasting a tattoo artist's time.
The art of negotiation. Now taboo in the tipping culture US. Generally a rule of thumb in the rest of the world, but because the brainwashing of "us Americans are better than everyone else" its not allowed.
