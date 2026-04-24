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Antonio Sangre Blue, the artist behind 'Tatuaggi di Porcellana', approaches tattooing in an unusual way. His work, done almost entirely in cobalt blue, references the visual language of carefully hand-painted ceramics, with clean lines, balanced compositions, and a sense of quiet precision.

What anchors the work conceptually is its link to kintsugi, the Japanese practice of repairing broken ceramics in a way that makes the damage visible rather than concealed. Antonio translates that idea into tattoo form, using fracture-like lines not as an ornament, but as a framework. The result sits somewhere between fragility and permanence: skin treated as porcelain, and imperfection treated as part of the design rather than something to be corrected.

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