“Tale Of Ten Dresses”: I’ve Created A Collection Of Dresses Inspired By Children’s Books (11 Pics)
I've created a collection of dresses inspired by children's books. All the books were thrifted, and they've now been given a second lease on life as pieces of wearable art.
I made these for a major art competition in Grand Rapids, MI called Artprize, which is running now through October 1st.
My work is on display at the JW Marriott.
The Beverly
Dress made from Beverly Cleary books
Over 80 books went into building this dress. It took multiple people to get the model it too.
Disney
Dress made from assorted Disney books. I created thousands upon thousands of little chain links.
Wild Things
Dress made from Where The Wild Things are books… and it lights up.
Secret Garden
Dress made from Secret Garden books
Harry Potter
Dress made from Harry Potter books.
I included the colors of the transgender flag, and chose a beautiful trans woman as my model to show I’m capable of respecting the artwork that is Harry Potter, without agreeing with J. K. Rowling.
As You Wish
Dress made from a Princess Bride book
Dr. Seuss
Dress made from assorted Dr Seuss books. This dress even comes with poplar characters popping out on springs.
Goodnight Mush
Dress made from Goodnight Moon books
A-Z
Dress made from Children’s Dictionaries
Roald Dahl
Dress made from all Roald Dahl books