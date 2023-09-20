I've created a collection of dresses inspired by children's books. All the books were thrifted, and they've now been given a second lease on life as pieces of wearable art.

I made these for a major art competition in Grand Rapids, MI called Artprize, which is running now through October 1st.

My work is on display at the JW Marriott.

#1

The Beverly

Dress made from Beverly Cleary books
Over 80 books went into building this dress. It took multiple people to get the model it too.

Rebecca Humes Photography
#2

Disney

Dress made from assorted Disney books. I created thousands upon thousands of little chain links.

#3

Wild Things

Dress made from Where The Wild Things are books… and it lights up.

#4

Secret Garden

Dress made from Secret Garden books

#5

Harry Potter

Dress made from Harry Potter books.
I included the colors of the transgender flag, and chose a beautiful trans woman as my model to show I’m capable of respecting the artwork that is Harry Potter, without agreeing with J. K. Rowling.

#6

As You Wish

Dress made from a Princess Bride book

#7

Dr. Seuss

Dress made from assorted Dr Seuss books. This dress even comes with poplar characters popping out on springs.

#8

Goodnight Mush

Dress made from Goodnight Moon books

#9

A-Z

Dress made from Children’s Dictionaries

#10

Roald Dahl

Dress made from all Roald Dahl books

#11

Dresses In Display

