Person Rants About How People Have Normalized Taking And Even Fighting Over Seats That Weren’t Even Reserved For Them

It’s easier to list all of the places where people can put their butt on, as opposed to where they can’t. The chair (or everything within the category of sittable furniture) , the floor (probably) and the grass (eh) would be the only things in this list. Everything else is off limits for a number of reasons. And that includes reserved seats on the train.

Turns out, rules don’t apply to some people, no matter the moral dilemma attached to them, and they just flat out sit on train seats that don’t belong to them, and then they complain and fight over it. Just like this one time.

While there might be bigger problems in this world, someone else’s buttocks in your reserved seat is still a bit of a serious one

And before you say anything—the seat is reserved for someone in dire need of it, and then the buttocks also belong to someone who chooses chaos

The Redditor ended up just looking for a different seat, but a rant on Reddit was still due, and it spawned a bit of a discussion

So, Redditor u/VeRaeyta was recently venting on r/TrueOffMyChest about the nerve of some people. The story goes that OP reserved a train seat for their partner. However, someone else’s butt has already claimed it.

When OP and their partner arrived, there was a guy sitting in the seat. Upon a quick back and forth, turns out the guy gave up his seat to an older gentleman and so here they are. All would have been fine and dandy, but the title of the post implies that some form of conflict arose there, and OP ended up finding another seat for their partner.

But the nerve, right!? OP did explain that there are clear indications that inform people about the seats that are reserved—it’s right there “up top.” So, the guy had no reason to be there.

Now, can taking someone else’s seat be justified by the fact that the person gave up their own seat to an elder? Redditors didn’t agree. Some made jokey, yet legit, remarks like “that was nice of you to give up your seat, Sir, but get out of mine!” It did not help that the seat was obviously marked as reserved, let alone it was for someone with a physical problem.

Others shared stories and their own experiences, one of which was literally about someone who had crutches, and even that wasn’t enough for people to be understanding and to let them leave the train first, as opposed to amidst the chaos. And yet others appreciated OP’s patience and decision to keep it cool, as the commenters would have probably made this guy’s day a living hell.

OP was also very active in the comments. It is here that we learn the partner’s mom is strongly against canes, so it’s not always easy to convey the problem. OP also explained that they ended up standing for most of the trip, but at least their partner had a seat. As for not making the guy pay, OP just didn’t have the energy, and they were already riled up by the fact that they are going to a big city and they will need that energy.

Believe it or not, there is some research done on the topic. On average, 56 out of 100 people will feel awkward about asking passengers to vacate their reserved seats. 36 would seat their butts elsewhere if the seat snatcher was sleeping, and 24 would move to a completely different coach.

The study was conducted in Britain, and the culture’s the culprit here. Psychologist Donna Dawson elaborated that Brits value good manners in public and will avoid getting involved in situations that might make them come off as selfish or pushy. This ultimately leads to “seat strategies”, like lingering near the seated passengers to nab the seat as soon as they step away, while others perform “coach patrol”, which is walking up and down a train in search of a free seat. It’s quite entertaining, once your imagination kicks in.

But, back to the story. The post got over 7,000 upvotes (with a 99% positivity rating) and folks were engaged in the comment section. You can check out the post in context here.

