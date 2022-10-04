Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
CEO Laughs At Employee For Believing They Can Find A Better Job, So They Leave And Take The Department With Them
Work5 hours ago

CEO Laughs At Employee For Believing They Can Find A Better Job, So They Leave And Take The Department With Them

Rokas Laurinavičius and
Viktorija Ošikaitė

According to Annie McKee, author of How to Be Happy at Work, there’s nothing worse than feeling unseen and unheard in the workplace.

McKee said we all have a human need to be appreciated for our efforts, and when our contributions go unnoticed, it makes us feel as though we don’t belong.

Which is exactly what happened to Reddit user DepartmentKiller. After the worker spent a considerable amount of time at a company, management declined to give them a raise (even though they awarded themselves with fat bonuses), and what’s even worse, they openly ridiculed anyone who thought about leaving, saying the departees wouldn’t find anything better.

But the Redditor and his colleagues proved the toxic bosses wrong, leaving the pathetic jerks with $100M in deals and nobody to take care of them.

These toxic managers exploited their workers to pay themselves huge bonuses

Image credits: Yan Krukov (not the actual photo)

But it was only a matter of time before people started quitting on them








Image credits: Gustavo Fring (not the actual photo)







Image credits: Sora Shimazaki (not the actual photo)



Image credits: DepartmentK

Everyone was happy to hear the company got what it deserved



Some even shared similar stories of their own






Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication.

Viktorija Ošikaitė
Viktorija Ošikaitė
Viktorija is a photo editor at Bored Panda with BA in Fine Arts and Printmaking.

