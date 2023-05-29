Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Sweetpea, The 27-Year-Old Cat That Defied Expectations
Sweetpea, The 27-Year-Old Cat That Defied Expectations

Hidrėlėy
Usually, we are the ones outliving our pets due to their shorter lifespan; however, that is not the case for Sweetpea.

This truly old cat was born in 1995, making her 27 years old, equivalent to an impressive 124 years in cat years. Surpassing all expectations, this elder cat might even soon reach the age of 28. While Sweetpea might not hold the record for the oldest cat recorded yet, her age is still staggering and rather unusual.

So, today we invite you to meet Sweetpea and learn her story below.

Meet Sweetpea, a 27-year-old cat who has outlived her first owners

Image credits: meowynuggetsociety

When Sweetpea lost both of her owners at the mature age of 22, it was suggested she be put down since cats usually live up to 12 – 18 years

Image credits: meowynuggetsociety

Image credits: meowynuggetsociety

Image credits: meowynuggetsociety

However, her new family decided differently, and she now lives with two other cats who are each a decade apart

Image credits: meowynuggetsociety

Image credits: meowynuggetsociety

Image credits: meowynuggetsociety

Image credits: meowynuggetsociety

Over Sweetpea’s lifetime, she has lived in Missouri, Kentucky, and Illinois

Image credits: meowynuggetsociety

Image credits: meowynuggetsociety

Image credits: meowynuggetsociety

Though she lived with a smoker for most of her life, was probably not fed the best food, and was both an indoor and outdoor cat, she defied all expectations about her age

Image credits: meowynuggetsociety

Image credits: meowynuggetsociety

Image credits: meowynuggetsociety

After she was rescued by Meowy Nugget Society, Sweetpea had severe arthritis, seizures, ringworm, and other parasites

Image credits: meowynuggetsociety

Image credits: meowynuggetsociety

Luckily, she was treated and got back to a healthy baseline

Image credits: meowynuggetsociety

Image credits: meowynuggetsociety

No one expected her to live much longer, but Sweetpea has successfully beaten the odds

Image credits: meowynuggetsociety

Image credits: meowynuggetsociety

Hidrėlėy
Hidrėlėy
Author, Pro member

Fascinated by music, movies and sitcoms, I'm passionate about social media and can't live without the internet, especially for all the cute dog and cat pictures out there. I wish the day had about 40 hours to be able to do everything I want.

Ieva Midveryte
Ieva Midveryte
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Ieva, not Leva ;), is a community manager at Bored Panda. While fresh out of school, she studied marketing and creative advertising, and was ready to conquer the advertising business, but, as we can already see, life took a different turn. For four years, she worked on the photography project: "Underlook" and then flew to sell jewelry. Now you will see her get back on a more creative path here. Outside of work you will find her in nature, painting her feelings out and enjoying life.

