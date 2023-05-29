Sweetpea, The 27-Year-Old Cat That Defied Expectations
Usually, we are the ones outliving our pets due to their shorter lifespan; however, that is not the case for Sweetpea.
This truly old cat was born in 1995, making her 27 years old, equivalent to an impressive 124 years in cat years. Surpassing all expectations, this elder cat might even soon reach the age of 28. While Sweetpea might not hold the record for the oldest cat recorded yet, her age is still staggering and rather unusual.
So, today we invite you to meet Sweetpea and learn her story below.
Meet Sweetpea, a 27-year-old cat who has outlived her first owners
Image credits: meowynuggetsociety
When Sweetpea lost both of her owners at the mature age of 22, it was suggested she be put down since cats usually live up to 12 – 18 years
Image credits: meowynuggetsociety
Image credits: meowynuggetsociety
Image credits: meowynuggetsociety
However, her new family decided differently, and she now lives with two other cats who are each a decade apart
Image credits: meowynuggetsociety
Image credits: meowynuggetsociety
Image credits: meowynuggetsociety
Image credits: meowynuggetsociety
Over Sweetpea’s lifetime, she has lived in Missouri, Kentucky, and Illinois
Image credits: meowynuggetsociety
Image credits: meowynuggetsociety
Image credits: meowynuggetsociety
Though she lived with a smoker for most of her life, was probably not fed the best food, and was both an indoor and outdoor cat, she defied all expectations about her age
Image credits: meowynuggetsociety
Image credits: meowynuggetsociety
Image credits: meowynuggetsociety
After she was rescued by Meowy Nugget Society, Sweetpea had severe arthritis, seizures, ringworm, and other parasites
Image credits: meowynuggetsociety
Image credits: meowynuggetsociety
Luckily, she was treated and got back to a healthy baseline
Image credits: meowynuggetsociety
Image credits: meowynuggetsociety
No one expected her to live much longer, but Sweetpea has successfully beaten the odds
Image credits: meowynuggetsociety
Image credits: meowynuggetsociety
Baby's nearly ready to go. That fur texture, wet nose etc is saying she's getting close. Darling girl
