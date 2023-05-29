Sweetpea, The 27-Year-Old Cat That Defied Expectations

Usually, we are the ones outliving our pets due to their shorter lifespan; however, that is not the case for Sweetpea.

This truly old cat was born in 1995, making her 27 years old, equivalent to an impressive 124 years in cat years. Surpassing all expectations, this elder cat might even soon reach the age of 28. While Sweetpea might not hold the record for the oldest cat recorded yet, her age is still staggering and rather unusual.

So, today we invite you to meet Sweetpea and learn her story below.

Meet Sweetpea, a 27-year-old cat who has outlived her first owners

When Sweetpea lost both of her owners at the mature age of 22, it was suggested she be put down since cats usually live up to 12 – 18 years

However, her new family decided differently, and she now lives with two other cats who are each a decade apart

Over Sweetpea’s lifetime, she has lived in Missouri, Kentucky, and Illinois

Though she lived with a smoker for most of her life, was probably not fed the best food, and was both an indoor and outdoor cat, she defied all expectations about her age

After she was rescued by Meowy Nugget Society, Sweetpea had severe arthritis, seizures, ringworm, and other parasites

Luckily, she was treated and got back to a healthy baseline

No one expected her to live much longer, but Sweetpea has successfully beaten the odds

