Mitch (born 1985, Berlin) is a digital artist whose work centers on surreal cat figures placed in stark, dreamlike environments. His compositions often feature minimalist settings such as expanses of dark skies, glowing horizons, or color-saturated voids where a single cat silhouette becomes the focal point.

By stripping away context and detail, Mitch emphasizes atmosphere and emotional weight over narrative, creating images that feel both intimate and vast. His process combines illustration and digital layering techniques, allowing him to experiment with form, light, and abstraction. The recurring motif of the cat functions less as a character and more as a vessel for exploring solitude, perception, and the act of looking itself.

More info: Instagram | itsallinsideus.com

#1

Surreal cat world artwork featuring a glowing cat surrounded by vibrant dreamscape-like stars in a dark blue space.

itsallinsideus Report

    #2

    Colorful surreal cat sculpture with glowing eyes in a dark dreamscape, showcasing unique surreal cat worlds by Berlin artist.

    itsallinsideus Report

    #3

    Surreal cat with glowing eyes sitting in a dreamscape of green fields and yellow flowers, evoking a surreal cat world.

    itsallinsideus Report

    #4

    Surreal cat world artwork from Berlin artist showing a multicolored cat figure with dreamlike shadow effects on a pale background.

    itsallinsideus Report

    #5

    Surreal cat world painting with glowing eyes and sparkling stars on an orange dreamscape background.

    itsallinsideus Report

    #6

    Surreal cat world with an orange cat sitting on grass under a vivid rainbow in a dreamlike landscape at night.

    itsallinsideus Report

    #7

    Surreal cat world painting showing a black cat with glowing eyes on a red and blue dreamlike abstract background.

    itsallinsideus Report

    #8

    Surreal cat world painting showing a black cat at the center of concentric ripples against a blue sky with clouds.

    itsallinsideus Report

    #9

    Surreal cat with black eyes in a dreamlike field of white daisies, creating a surreal cat world atmosphere.

    itsallinsideus Report

    #10

    Surreal cat world painting with glowing eyes and colorful lights creating a dreamscape atmosphere from a Berlin artist.

    itsallinsideus Report

    #11

    Surreal cat world with a red cat sitting on a black and white zigzag pattern, creating a dreamscape effect.

    itsallinsideus Report

    #12

    Surreal cat world artwork showing a black cat with glowing eyes in a water splash dreamscape.

    itsallinsideus Report

    #13

    Surreal cat world featuring a black cat with glowing eyes in a cosmic, dreamlike blue space with radiant light beams.

    itsallinsideus Report

    #14

    Black cat silhouette with white eyes in tall grass in front of colorful surreal patchwork wall in dreamscape style.

    itsallinsideus Report

    #15

    Surreal cat world featuring a black cat casting a large wolf-like shadow under bright contrasting light and blue sky.

    itsallinsideus Report

    #16

    Surreal cat world painting with a figure and cat in a swirling dreamscape of vibrant green grass and colorful sky.

    itsallinsideus Report

    #17

    Surreal cat world painting showing a small black cat in an orange ring floating amid a dreamy ocean wave scene.

    itsallinsideus Report

    #18

    Surreal cat worlds depicted with black cat figures in a blue bathtub, set against a bright yellow tiled background.

    itsallinsideus Report

    #19

    Surreal cat with glowing eyes emerging from a rainbow-colored dreamscape on a dark background in surreal cat worlds art.

    itsallinsideus Report

    #20

    Surreal cat world painting by Berlin artist showing a black cat in a dreamlike lakeside garden at twilight.

    itsallinsideus Report

    #21

    Surreal cat world art from Berlin artist showing a black cat with a mirror reflecting a dreamlike sky with clouds.

    itsallinsideus Report

    #22

    Surreal cat world artwork featuring simple cat illustrations and a small red heart on a textured white fabric background.

    itsallinsideus Report

    #23

    Surreal cat world artwork from Berlin artist shows a blue cat looking into a mirror reflecting a black cat with glowing eyes.

    itsallinsideus Report

    #24

    Surreal cat artwork from Berlin artist features a glowing cat silhouette and reflective dreamscape with bright light patterns.

    itsallinsideus Report

    #25

    Surreal cat world painting with a white cat surrounded by glowing red shapes in a dark dreamscape environment.

    itsallinsideus Report

    #26

    Surreal cat world painting with a small black cat and dreamscape colors of blue, beige, and dark gray geometric shapes.

    itsallinsideus Report

    #27

    Surreal cat world painting with bright colorful shards on dark background, evoking dreamscape and fantasy vibes.

    itsallinsideus Report

    #28

    Surreal cat world art featuring a glowing white cat with black eyes and colorful streaks in a dark dreamscape.

    itsallinsideus Report

    #29

    Surreal cat art featuring a black cat with glowing eyes in a vibrant blue and orange dreamlike space.

    itsallinsideus Report

    #30

    Surreal cat world painting with a black and white cat at the center of swirling dreamscape colors and patterns.

    itsallinsideus Report

    #31

    Surreal cat world painting with black cat wearing colorful flower headpiece in a dreamscape field of dark grass and flowers.

    itsallinsideus Report

    #32

    Surreal cat world painting featuring a black cat with glowing eyes in a blue dreamscape with colorful light streaks.

    itsallinsideus Report

    #33

    Surreal cat world artwork with a black figure and cat sharing blue tears in a dreamlike orange room.

    itsallinsideus Report

    #34

    Surreal cat world painting with night sky, starry dreamscape, and a silhouetted cat framed by branches and soft light.

    itsallinsideus Report

    #35

    Surreal cat world artwork featuring a glowing cat with white eyes sitting in concentric pink circles on a dark background.

    itsallinsideus Report

    #36

    Surreal cat worlds painting showing tall trees with abstract colors and pink cat figures in a dreamscape style.

    itsallinsideus Report

    #37

    A surreal cat world with a black cat casting colorful rainbow shadows on a dark and blue dreamscape.

    itsallinsideus Report

    #38

    Surreal cat world painting with a black cat in a dreamlike room filled with colorful floating shapes.

    itsallinsideus Report

    #39

    Surreal cat art featuring a black silhouette cat inside a blue and orange dreamlike world on a purple background.

    itsallinsideus Report

    #40

    Surreal cat world art from Berlin artist showing a black cat and a framed mirror creating dreamscape illusion.

    itsallinsideus Report

    #41

    Glowing figure in surreal cat world surrounded by colorful dreamscape elements blending dark and vibrant tones.

    itsallinsideus Report

    #42

    Surreal cat world painting from Berlin artist featuring a black cat in a dreamlike grassy field under a deep blue sky.

    itsallinsideus Report

    #43

    Surreal cat art shows a black cat sitting by a mirror reflecting a starry night in a sandy dreamscape under a blue sky.

    itsallinsideus Report

    #44

    Surreal cat world artwork shows a black cat on a bed with a floating white cat against a deep blue dreamscape background.

    itsallinsideus Report

    #45

    Surreal cat world painting with a black cat on a lily pad next to a pink water lily in a dreamlike blue pond setting.

    itsallinsideus Report

    #46

    Surreal cat world painting with a black cat-like figure and glowing eyes behind flowing window curtains.

    itsallinsideus Report

    #47

    Surreal cat worlds painting with dreamlike blue sky, trees, and a black cat at the center in a whimsical landscape.

    itsallinsideus Report

    #48

    Surreal cat world with a small black cat walking towards a bright red door in a dreamlike outdoor landscape.

    itsallinsideus Report

    #49

    Surreal cat world painting features a black cat with glowing eyes in a dreamscape style on a blue background.

    itsallinsideus Report

    #50

    Surreal cat world art showing a black cat emerging from a doorway with flowing clouds on a dark blue background.

    itsallinsideus Report

    #51

    Surreal cat world painting featuring a black cat on a patterned rug in a dimly lit room with dreamlike atmosphere.

    itsallinsideus Report

    #52

    Surreal cat worlds with dreamlike beach scene featuring a figure and a black cat under a starry sky.

    itsallinsideus Report

    #53

    Surreal cat worlds artwork featuring nested abstract shapes and a black cat with wide eyes in a dreamlike desert setting.

    itsallinsideus Report

    #54

    Surreal cat world painting with glowing red eyes, reflecting on dark water under a deep blue dreamscape sky.

    itsallinsideus Report

    #55

    Surreal cat worlds with colorful cats in a dreamlike night setting, an artwork by an artist from Berlin.

    itsallinsideus Report

    #56

    Surreal cat worlds depicted with two black cat figures on a striped bed against a red and beige checkered wall.

    itsallinsideus Report

    #57

    Surreal cat world painting with a black cat, rainbow, and dreamscape clouds in a vibrant blue sky setting.

    itsallinsideus Report

    #58

    Surreal cat world artwork featuring abstract cat figure behind mosaic spheres in a dreamscape with soft pastel tones.

    itsallinsideus Report

    #59

    Silhouetted figure and cat with glowing eyes in a surreal cat world surrounded by dark dreamscape forest and colorful raindrops.

    itsallinsideus Report

    #60

    Surreal cat world painting with two cats by a large glowing fire under a starry night sky in a dreamscape setting.

    itsallinsideus Report

    #61

    Surreal cat world artwork with a black cat and melting floor in a vibrant room with red and white tiles.

    itsallinsideus Report

    #62

    Surreal cat world with a black cat under a cloud emitting a rainbow on a bright blue dreamlike background.

    itsallinsideus Report

    #63

    Surreal cat worlds artwork featuring a black cat with glowing eyes in a dreamscape of blue and black shapes.

    itsallinsideus Report

    #64

    Silhouetted figure and cat surrounded by colorful floating cubes in a surreal cat world dreamscape by Berlin artist.

    itsallinsideus Report

    #65

    Surreal cat figures with glowing eyes in a dreamscape setting, blending mysterious shadows on a muted blue background.

    itsallinsideus Report

    #66

    Surreal cat world painting with a small black cat in a window, reflecting dreamlike and minimal artistic elements.

    itsallinsideus Report

    #67

    Surreal cat world artwork featuring a small black cat with glowing eyes amidst bold orange and dark blue dreamscape elements.

    itsallinsideus Report

    #68

    Surreal cat world painting with shadowy figures and a cat-shaped object on a plate at a dreamlike dining table.

    itsallinsideus Report

    #69

    Surreal cat artwork featuring an orange cat figure against a blue and white dreamscape background.

    itsallinsideus Report

    #70

    Surreal cat artwork featuring a black cat with glowing eyes beside a white skull in a dreamlike blue landscape.

    itsallinsideus Report

