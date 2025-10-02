ADVERTISEMENT

Mitch (born 1985, Berlin) is a digital artist whose work centers on surreal cat figures placed in stark, dreamlike environments. His compositions often feature minimalist settings such as expanses of dark skies, glowing horizons, or color-saturated voids where a single cat silhouette becomes the focal point.

By stripping away context and detail, Mitch emphasizes atmosphere and emotional weight over narrative, creating images that feel both intimate and vast. His process combines illustration and digital layering techniques, allowing him to experiment with form, light, and abstraction. The recurring motif of the cat functions less as a character and more as a vessel for exploring solitude, perception, and the act of looking itself.

More info: Instagram | itsallinsideus.com