ADVERTISEMENT

Chiara Santoro’s digital collages transform ordinary fragments of life into surreal, layered worlds where reality and imagination seamlessly collide. Drawing on elements like architecture, vintage portraits, and natural textures, she creates dreamlike compositions that feel whimsical yet oddly grounded.

Each piece unfolds like a story told without words, inviting viewers to lose themselves in playful symbolism and unexpected juxtapositions. With exhibitions reaching as far as Los Angeles, her work shows how limitless digital art can be when guided by creativity that bridges the familiar and the fantastical.

More info: Instagram