Chiara Santoro’s digital collages transform ordinary fragments of life into surreal, layered worlds where reality and imagination seamlessly collide. Drawing on elements like architecture, vintage portraits, and natural textures, she creates dreamlike compositions that feel whimsical yet oddly grounded.

Each piece unfolds like a story told without words, inviting viewers to lose themselves in playful symbolism and unexpected juxtapositions. With exhibitions reaching as far as Los Angeles, her work shows how limitless digital art can be when guided by creativity that bridges the familiar and the fantastical.

More info: Instagram

#1

Dreamlike digital collage blending vintage art figure with neon-lit urban street at night by Italian artist.

kiaesse Report

    #2

    Digital collage blending classic portrait with cookies in paper cups, showcasing dreamlike art that blurs real and unreal.

    kiaesse Report

    #3

    Surreal digital collage blending vintage portrait and robot figure in a dreamlike scene with abstract shapes at night.

    kiaesse Report

    #4

    Surreal digital collage featuring vintage figures and objects blending real and unreal elements in a dreamlike scene.

    kiaesse Report

    #5

    Dreamlike digital collage featuring a vibrant temple, floating birds, and surreal elements blending real and unreal.

    kiaesse Report

    #6

    Colorful dreamlike digital collage blending cityscape, surreal objects, and nature elements illustrating surreal digital collage art.

    kiaesse Report

    #7

    Surreal digital collage blending classical portrait and brick wall with window cutouts, showcasing dreamlike digital art.

    kiaesse Report

    #8

    Surreal digital collage featuring walking vegetables with human legs in a modern interior, blending real and unreal elements.

    kiaesse Report

    #9

    Dreamlike digital collage featuring floating colorful flowers over a mountain landscape with silhouette figures in foreground.

    kiaesse Report

    #10

    Surreal digital collage blending classical sculpture with a UFO, dinosaur, and retro Blockbuster store in a dreamlike scene.

    kiaesse Report

    #11

    Colorful dreamlike digital collage blending human features, objects, and abstract elements in surreal art by Italian artist.

    kiaesse Report

    #12

    Surreal digital collage blending classical figures with crowds, showcasing dreamlike art that blurs the line between real and unreal.

    kiaesse Report

    #13

    Surreal digital collage blending Japanese culture, space elements, and vintage objects in dreamlike digital collages art style.

    kiaesse Report

    #14

    Surreal digital collage featuring dreamlike elements that blur the line between real and unreal by Italian artist.

    kiaesse Report

    #15

    Dreamlike digital collage blending surreal elements and reality with fish, wings, and abstract shapes in an artistic composition.

    kiaesse Report

    #16

    Digital collage blending classical portraits with modern graffiti, illustrating dreamlike scenes that blur real and unreal elements.

    kiaesse Report

    #17

    Surreal digital collage of a large bookshelf with tiny walking food and eggs floating in a dreamlike space blurred between real and unreal.

    kiaesse Report

    #18

    Surreal digital collage featuring floating food items and objects in a cosmic space scene, blending real and unreal elements.

    kiaesse Report

    #19

    Digital collage featuring the Mona Lisa amid pinned notes and colorful string, blending real and unreal elements artistically.

    kiaesse Report

    #20

    Dreamlike digital collages featuring surreal animals and abstract elements blending real and unreal in a vibrant street art scene.

    kiaesse Report

    #21

    Dreamlike digital collage with repeated classical figures, geometric shapes, and surreal floating elements against a bright sky background.

    kiaesse Report

    #22

    Dreamlike digital collage featuring repeated surreal elements like clocks, chairs, abstract heads, and colorful patterns.

    kiaesse Report

    #23

    Digital collage blending a city skyline with dreamlike, swirling night sky inspired by famous surreal artwork style.

    kiaesse Report

    #24

    Dreamlike digital collage showing people sitting on a floating platform and surreal elements in a vibrant blue background.

    kiaesse Report

    #25

    Colorful dreamlike digital collage blending a classical female portrait with geometric shapes and surreal elements by Italian artist.

    kiaesse Report

    #26

    Digital collage artwork showing surreal scene with open doors and human legs, blending real and unreal elements.

    kiaesse Report

    #27

    Dreamlike digital collage featuring surreal urban elements, flying airship, and colorful abstract shapes blending real and unreal.

    kiaesse Report

    #28

    Surreal digital collage blending classical sculpture, abstract shapes, and nature in a dreamlike scene by Italian artist.

    kiaesse Report

    #29

    Surreal digital collage blending vintage TVs with a classical portrait in a vibrant, dreamlike setting by Italian artist.

    kiaesse Report

    #30

    Dreamlike digital collage featuring surreal elements like UFOs, house, bathtub, and ocean waves blending real and unreal.

    kiaesse Report

    #31

    Surreal digital collage featuring a large red flamingo blending real and unreal elements in vivid colors.

    kiaesse Report

    #32

    Digital collage blending historic figure in armor with a vibrant graffiti background and an electric guitar, blurring real and unreal.

    kiaesse Report

    #33

    Surreal digital collage featuring vintage robots in a dreamlike landscape, blending real and unreal elements seamlessly.

    kiaesse Report

    #34

    Surreal digital collage with flying fish, a white and wilted rose, and a picnic setup blending real and unreal elements.

    kiaesse Report

    #35

    Dreamlike digital collage with surreal elements blending real objects and statues in a whimsical, imaginative scene by an Italian artist.

    kiaesse Report

    #36

    These Surreal Digital Collages By Chiara Santoro Are Like Dreams You Can’t Look Away From

    kiaesse Report

    #37

    Dreamlike digital collage of two people holding a framed sunset by the sea with beach chairs and umbrellas nearby.

    kiaesse Report

    #38

    Surreal digital collage with dreamlike elements blending fruit, cityscape, and symbolic hands, showcasing digital collage art.

    kiaesse Report

    #39

    Dreamlike digital collage featuring surreal objects, plants, and classical motifs blending real and unreal elements.

    kiaesse Report

    #40

    Dreamlike digital collage showing vintage planes flying above clouds and a person suspended in midair in surreal scene.

    kiaesse Report

    #41

    Colorful digital collage-style street art on wall blending real elements with surreal, dreamlike designs by Italian artist.

    kiaesse Report

    #42

    Digital collage of miniature people interacting with oversized kitchenware, showcasing dreamlike art that blurs real and unreal elements.

    kiaesse Report

    #43

    Surreal digital collage blending classical art with modern icons and symbols, showcasing dreamlike digital collages by Italian artist.

    kiaesse Report

    #44

    Surreal digital collage blending real and unreal elements with iconic landmarks, industrial themes, and vibrant colors.

    kiaesse Report

    #45

    Surreal digital collage with a woman in vintage dress blending real and unreal elements in a vibrant yellow room.

    kiaesse Report

    #46

    Surreal digital collage showing sharks, floating car, and figures in a forest, blending real and unreal elements artfully.

    kiaesse Report

    #47

    Surreal digital collage featuring oversized ear, floating heads, buildings, and plants blending real and unreal elements.

    kiaesse Report

    #48

    Dreamlike digital collage with surreal elements including a vintage plane, carousel, house, and figure on a leaf blending real and unreal.

    kiaesse Report

    #49

    Surreal digital collage blending a vintage portrait with colorful paint dots and dominoes background, blurring real and unreal.

    kiaesse Report

    #50

    Surreal digital collage featuring astronauts, mountains, and vintage TV, showcasing dreamlike digital collages blending real and unreal.

    kiaesse Report

