Dog Owner Quarrels With Vet Clinic Following A Surprise Tooth Extraction During Neutering

It’s no big secret that house pets and humans share a unique bond.

Many of us care for our pets as though they are our own children, enjoying their company and doing all that is in our power to maintain their happiness and health, including giving them medical care and emergency veterinary services when they are ill or hurt.

It goes without saying that when you take on the responsibility of getting yourself a furry (or not) friend, vet care becomes one of the most vital aspects of their lives. Similar to how routine medical checkups help people avoid health issues, frequent veterinarian appointments also assist animals and promise them healthy general well-being.

However, even though veterinarians are highly trained professionals, just like human doctors, they’re not always right – thus, you should be confident and question any care, diagnosis, or, as in this case, unexpected treatments.

“AITA for being peeved about surprise tooth extractions during neutering?” – this internet user sought advice from one of Reddit’s most popular forums about whether it was OK for him to go off at a vet nurse after discovering that the facility unexpectedly removed his puppy’s teeth during neutering. The post garnered over 27K upvotes, as well as 3.4K comments discussing the situation.

The man began his post by revealing that he has a 6-month-old goldendoodle that he recently dropped off at the vet to get neutered. The treatment was a part of a “puppy package” that included all of the required vaccinations, wellness examinations, microchipping, and, of course, neutering.

After returning to pick the pup up and obtaining the aftercare instructions, the author of the post discovered that the clinic had done surprise teeth extractions.

The $20 charge for the two teeth that were extracted while the dog was under anesthesia was the sole expense not covered by the puppy package, the vet nurse informed the owner.

Naturally, the man was taken aback, so he questioned the staff member and said that his puppy was there exclusively for neutering. The nurse went on to say that the pup’s two canines were starting to come in, but the baby teeth were not loose enough, so they removed them.

She then added that it’s a very standard procedure and is regularly recommended by the vet – however, the man said that they did more than recommend it; they went ahead and removed the teeth without bothering to inform him first.

The dog’s owner offered some extra commentary, claiming that he didn’t care about the extra $20 bill. Had he been contacted and told that they recommended the procedure, he would’ve gone with it with no questions asked – however, what got to him was that he wasn’t informed of this decision, nor consulted.

The nurse was stupefied, so she excused herself for a moment, and when she returned, she said that the bill was discounted since the clinic had failed to consult the man first.

The pet owner then convinced the nurse that the additional charge was not the issue. He expressed his dissatisfaction with the fact that he came in for one treatment and, without any consultation or discussion, they decided to incorporate a tooth extraction.

The nurse continued to make excuses and shared that it was necessary – plus, if they were to do it at a separate visit, it would’ve cost $250. The guy, once again, argued that the extra bill had nothing to do with his concerns; however, the technician kept justifying the clinic’s actions, claiming that the facility does it all the time while puppies are already under anesthesia.

The author of the post asked why he wasn’t told about this on previous visits or even in the morning when he dropped off his dog, but the woman kept beating around the bush, explaining all the perks and potential difficulties that not removing the teeth would’ve brought.

The pet owner seemed to have conveyed his worries a thousand times before the woman once again disappeared.

The woman finally brought the puppy back, and the author thanked her and left.

The man then said that he wasn’t trying to be rude, difficult, or cheap in any way – however, that’s exactly how he felt. He even spoke to a couple of coworkers after he got back to his office, but he really needed to hear some unbiased opinions, so that’s why he turned to Reddit.

After the post blew up, the man updated it and added a few words to clarify some things.

The pup owner explained that he was really conflicted and that’s why he wanted to hear what other people thought, as many Redditors had initially questioned the man’s need to post in the online community since they thought that he certainly wasn’t being a jerk in this scenario.

He also said that he wasn’t planning on talking about the clinic or exposing it to the public. The guy wasn’t in awe of their service, but he was not trying to hurt the business in any way.

Although he did mention that he will be changing providers.

He reminded the group members that he wasn’t concerned about the choice they thought was essential; rather, he was upset that the staff members weren’t able to explain it or thought it wasn’t even necessary to explain it at all.

