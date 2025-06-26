ADVERTISEMENT

Hari Prasad Sridhar is an Indian wildlife photographer based in Navi Mumbai whose work focuses on capturing animals and landscapes in their natural habitats with precision and respect. Known online as @just4hari, he has received recognition from National Geographic in 2021 and 2025 for his contributions to nature photography.

His images are the result of patient observation and careful study of animal behavior, often showing birds in motion, predators in alert stillness, or forest scenes shaped by natural light and seasonal conditions. Rather than relying on dramatic editing or artificial setups, Hari uses available light and minimal intervention to document the scene as it is, emphasizing accuracy and a sense of place.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | hariphotography.co.uk

#1

Close-up of a pelican showing detailed feathers and vibrant beak captured by a nature photographer’s breathtaking shot.

just4hari

He sees photography as a tool to raise awareness about conservation, using his work to highlight both the beauty and fragility of wildlife ecosystems. Drawing inspiration from the philosophy that a camera is an instrument of intuition and discipline, Hari’s approach combines technical skill with an understanding of geometry, timing, and animal psychology, allowing him to create images that are not only visually strong but also meaningful within the context of environmental education and advocacy.
    #2

    Close-up of a walrus in water captured by a nature photographer showcasing Earth’s quietest moments in breathtaking ways.

    just4hari

    #3

    Close-up of a puffin holding multiple fish in its beak, showcasing nature photography capturing earth’s quietest moments.

    just4hari

    #4

    Close-up of a tiger’s eye captured by a nature photographer showcasing earth’s quietest moments in breathtaking detail.

    just4hari

    #5

    Nature photographer captures a lioness gently carrying her cub in a breathtaking moment showcasing Earth’s quiet beauty.

    just4hari

    #6

    Silhouette of an ostrich near a tree at sunset, nature photographer capturing Earth’s quietest moments in breathtaking ways

    just4hari

    #7

    Close-up of a wild fox captured by a nature photographer showcasing Earth's quietest moments in breathtaking natural light.

    just4hari

    #8

    A nature photographer captures a lioness chasing a warthog in a vast grassy landscape showcasing earth’s quietest moments.

    just4hari

    #9

    Two lions walking on a grassy plain at dusk, showcasing nature photographer's capture of earth’s quietest moments.

    just4hari

    #10

    Two antelopes on a hill at sunset captured by nature photographer showcasing earth’s quietest moments.

    just4hari

    #11

    Tree at sunset with birds flying around its branches, capturing nature photographer's breathtaking quiet moments.

    just4hari

    #12

    Cheetah stretching in natural habitat captured by a nature photographer focusing on Earth's quietest moments.

    just4hari

    #13

    A nature photographer captures a close-up of a white rabbit in a quiet, natural setting with soft, blurred plants.

    just4hari

    #14

    A nature photographer captures a close-up of a lynx drinking water, showcasing Earth’s quietest breathtaking moments.

    just4hari

    #15

    Close-up of a wildcat drinking water captured by nature photographer showcasing Earth’s quietest moments.

    just4hari

    #16

    Polar bear walking on rocky terrain, captured by nature photographer highlighting Earth’s quietest moments.

    just4hari

    #17

    Close-up of a hippo partially submerged in water, capturing Earth's quietest moments in breathtaking nature photography.

    just4hari

    #18

    Two bear cubs playfully interacting in a forest, captured by a nature photographer focusing on Earth's quiet moments.

    just4hari

    #19

    A nature photographer captures earth’s quietest moments showcasing a group of antelopes in a peaceful green landscape.

    just4hari

    #20

    Serval cat stalking through tall grass captured by nature photographer highlighting Earth’s quiet moments.

    just4hari

    #21

    Antelope standing quietly in nature, captured by a nature photographer revealing earth’s quietest moments.

    just4hari

    #22

    Two cheetahs interacting on a fallen log in a grassy field, captured by a nature photographer’s breathtaking lens.

    just4hari

    #23

    Young lion walking slowly through dry grass captured by nature photographer showcasing Earth's quietest moments.

    just4hari

    #24

    Close-up of a hyena in its natural habitat, captured by a nature photographer showcasing Earth's quietest moments.

    just4hari

    #25

    Nature photographer captures quiet moments of elephants grazing calmly in a vast green field under a clear blue sky.

    just4hari

    #26

    Close-up of a wild animal in natural habitat, showcasing nature photography capturing Earth's quietest moments.

    just4hari

    #27

    Brown bear captured in nature by a photographer showcasing Earth’s quietest moments in a breathtaking natural setting.

    just4hari

    #28

    Mandarin duck swimming calmly on water, showcasing nature photographer’s skill in capturing earth’s quietest moments.

    just4hari

    #29

    Seabirds resting on a floating ice chunk in calm water, captured by a nature photographer showcasing Earth's quiet moments.

    just4hari

    #30

    Wolverine standing in a grassy field captured by nature photographer showing earth’s quietest moments in nature.

    just4hari

    #31

    Close-up of a squirrel holding a nut, showcasing nature photography capturing Earth's quietest moments in breathtaking detail.

    just4hari

    #32

    Close-up of a giraffe in nature, captured by a nature photographer showcasing Earth’s quietest moments.

    just4hari

    #33

    Close-up of a lion captured by a nature photographer showcasing Earth's quietest moments in breathtaking ways.

    just4hari

    #34

    Bird perched on a rock in a natural setting, captured by nature photographer showcasing earth’s quietest moments.

    just4hari

    #35

    Close-up of an otter on rocky shore, showcasing nature photographer capturing earth’s quietest moments in breathtaking ways

    just4hari

    #36

    A nature photographer captures a swan gliding on calm water, showcasing Earth’s quiet and breathtaking moments.

    just4hari

    #37

    Osprey capturing fish mid-flight over water droplets showcasing nature photography's breathtaking quiet moments.

    just4hari

    #38

    Crocodile resting on a rock in calm water, captured by a nature photographer showcasing earth’s quiet moments.

    just4hari

    #39

    Cheetah family resting in a grassy field, nature photographer capturing Earth’s quietest moments with breathtaking detail.

    just4hari

    #40

    Osprey capturing fish mid-flight over water, showcasing nature photographer's skill in capturing Earth’s quietest moments.

    just4hari

