Hari Prasad Sridhar is an Indian wildlife photographer based in Navi Mumbai whose work focuses on capturing animals and landscapes in their natural habitats with precision and respect. Known online as @just4hari, he has received recognition from National Geographic in 2021 and 2025 for his contributions to nature photography.

His images are the result of patient observation and careful study of animal behavior, often showing birds in motion, predators in alert stillness, or forest scenes shaped by natural light and seasonal conditions. Rather than relying on dramatic editing or artificial setups, Hari uses available light and minimal intervention to document the scene as it is, emphasizing accuracy and a sense of place.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | hariphotography.co.uk