Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

History Teacher Gets Put In Her Place After Accusing Student Of Lying When He Corrects Her
History

History Teacher Gets Put In Her Place After Accusing Student Of Lying When He Corrects Her

Open list comments 7
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

7

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the signs of a good history teacher is that they’re humble, supportive of their students, and willing to admit when they’re wrong. On the flip side, a giant red flag for an educator is if they have an enormous ego and go berserk when someone fixes a mistake they made. The odds are that both types of teachers have taught you at some point.

It’s very important that history teachers know the facts about the sensitive topics they cover. One redditor went viral on the ‘Petty Revenge’ online community after sharing how they called out their history teacher for spreading lies about the Holocaust. Concerned by this, the eighth-grader asked their dad for help tackling the problem. Read on for the full story.

Bored Panda has reached out to the author via Reddit for further comment, and we’ll update the article once we hear back from them.

You May Also Like:

You would expect your teachers to have an open mind and be humble enough to admit it when they’re wrong. Unfortunately, this isn’t always the case

Image credits: westend61 / Envato Elements (not the actual photo)

An internet user revealed how they called out their history teacher for failing to know some basic facts about the Holocaust

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Pressmaster / Envato Elements (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: BillButtlickerII

It’s common knowledge that the Nazi regime persecuted and killed members of the Jewish community and targetted many other groups of people

The unfortunate reality is that there are some people out there who either deny that the Holocaust happened or deny some of the facts about the events. The Holocaust refers to the systemic mass killings organized by Germany’s Nazi Party, led by Adolf Hitler, and their allies and collaborators, during the Second World War.

ADVERTISEMENT

The BBC reports that the main target of these killings was the Jewish population of Europe. The Nazis wiped out nearly 7 out of every 10 Jews living on the continent at the time. Six million Jewish people died in the Holocaust between 1941 and 1945.

The Nazis also killed and persecuted members of other groups of people, including:

  • Roma and Sinti people
  • Slavic people
  • Disabled people
  • Gay people
  • Black people
  • Jehovah’s Witnesses
  • Political opponents

These are facts that any history teacher worth their salt should know. Or, if they find that they have some serious gaps in their knowledge about World War II, they should be willing to admit that they’ve made mistakes and then put in the effort to educate themselves properly.

The Holocaust Encyclopedia states that among non-Jewish groups persecuted and killed by the Nazi regime, its allies, and collaborators, around 3.3 million were Soviet prisoners of war, around 1.8 million were ethnic Poles, and between 250,000 and 500,000 were Romani.

Furthermore, the Nazis killed more than 310,000 Serb civilians. Among the victims were 250,000–300,000 people with disabilities, including at least 10,000 children; tens of thousands of German political opponents; and around 35,000 Germans imprisoned for being “professional criminals” or “asocials.”

Others killed by the Nazi regime include around 1,700 Jehovah’s Witnesses, thousands of gay and bisexual men, and hundreds of Black people in Germany.

ADVERTISEMENT

In some countries, antisemitism is on the rise, compared to the previous year

Antisemitism is on the rise in parts of the West. The Guardian reports that there were 5,500 antisemitic incidents recorded in the United Kingdom between October 7, 2023, and September 30, 2024.

This is 3 times more than a year earlier when the Community Security Trust recorded 1,830 incidents.

Meanwhile, in the United States, the situation is similar. The BBC notes that reports of antisemitic incidents have reached a record high.

The Anti-Defamation League Center for Extremism found that more than 10,000 such incidents took place between October 7, 2023, and September 24, 2024. This is an increase of over 200%, compared to a year earlier.

Have you ever had issues with history teachers who couldn’t get their facts right on sensitive subjects? Have you ever had to call out a teacher for spreading outright lies? On the other hand, have you ever corrected a history expert and had them thank you for it? Share your experiences in the comments, dear readers.

Many readers were impressed by the student’s determination to stand up for the truth. Here’s what they said

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

30

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

7
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

7

Jonas Grinevičius

Jonas Grinevičius

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Storytelling, journalism, and art are a core part of who I am. I've been writing and drawing ever since I could walk—there is nothing else I'd rather do. My formal education, however, is focused on politics, philosophy, and economics because I've always been curious about the gap between the ideal and the real. At work, I'm a Senior Writer and I cover a broad range of topics that I'm passionate about: from psychology and changes in work culture to healthy living, relationships, and design. In my spare time, I'm an avid hiker and reader, enjoy writing short stories, and love to doodle. I thrive when I'm outdoors, going on small adventures in nature. However, you can also find me enjoying a big mug of coffee with a good book (or ten) and entertaining friends with fantasy tabletop games and sci-fi movies.

Read less »
Jonas Grinevičius

Jonas Grinevičius

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Storytelling, journalism, and art are a core part of who I am. I've been writing and drawing ever since I could walk—there is nothing else I'd rather do. My formal education, however, is focused on politics, philosophy, and economics because I've always been curious about the gap between the ideal and the real. At work, I'm a Senior Writer and I cover a broad range of topics that I'm passionate about: from psychology and changes in work culture to healthy living, relationships, and design. In my spare time, I'm an avid hiker and reader, enjoy writing short stories, and love to doodle. I thrive when I'm outdoors, going on small adventures in nature. However, you can also find me enjoying a big mug of coffee with a good book (or ten) and entertaining friends with fantasy tabletop games and sci-fi movies.

Read less »
Rugilė Žemaitytė

Rugilė Žemaitytė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, my favorite part of the job involves browsing the web for the cutest cat pics, the funniest memes and eye-catching illustrations to brighten up your day!

Read less »
Rugilė Žemaitytė

Rugilė Žemaitytė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, my favorite part of the job involves browsing the web for the cutest cat pics, the funniest memes and eye-catching illustrations to brighten up your day!

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
annikperrot avatar
Annik Perrot
Annik Perrot
Community Member
22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Recently, in France, a kid was expelled from class for saying à scientific word the teacher didn't know, and she took as an insult. The lesson was about animals that can see in the dark, and the kid, à high potential five years old, used the proper scientific word "nyctalope". The teacher was highly offended and took him to the principal. Well, to be honest, in French it does sound like à very bad word, even several of them, but a teacher of high potential kids should be expected to know at least as much as her pupils.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
archie_on_the_net avatar
Vincent Philippart
Vincent Philippart
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is hilarious! (Though a little worrying for the level of our educators) Never thought of it before but "nyctalope" sounds exactly like "nique ta lope" which can roughly be translated to "f*ck your f*g/wh*re".

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
impossiblekat avatar
KatSaidWhat
KatSaidWhat
Community Member
39 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In my second year of high school, I was new to the school. Our history teacher was German and had a swastika in his classroom (south africa). Alyssa was also new and so I couldn't understand his beef with her over seemingly nothing. That year I learned the German view of the war from him (also thought Mussolini had been a great leader) and something about Jews from her. Yup, you guessed it. Having stuck up for her one day when he was just being a d**k, he proceeded to fail me on every exam. We pointed this out to the head of year. She marked our year end papers. Guess who suddenly got a C+ at the end of the year... For the record, this guy was shot dead in his classroom by a student long after I left. His name was Andreus Werth, if you google hard enough, you will find the report.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
archie_on_the_net avatar
Vincent Philippart
Vincent Philippart
Community Member
5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Since we're being accurate here "Gay people" were not sent to die in camps. Gay men were. Lesbianism was not illegal in nazi Germany save from Austria, and was not a cause for déportation even there.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
POST
annikperrot avatar
Annik Perrot
Annik Perrot
Community Member
22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Recently, in France, a kid was expelled from class for saying à scientific word the teacher didn't know, and she took as an insult. The lesson was about animals that can see in the dark, and the kid, à high potential five years old, used the proper scientific word "nyctalope". The teacher was highly offended and took him to the principal. Well, to be honest, in French it does sound like à very bad word, even several of them, but a teacher of high potential kids should be expected to know at least as much as her pupils.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
archie_on_the_net avatar
Vincent Philippart
Vincent Philippart
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is hilarious! (Though a little worrying for the level of our educators) Never thought of it before but "nyctalope" sounds exactly like "nique ta lope" which can roughly be translated to "f*ck your f*g/wh*re".

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
impossiblekat avatar
KatSaidWhat
KatSaidWhat
Community Member
39 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In my second year of high school, I was new to the school. Our history teacher was German and had a swastika in his classroom (south africa). Alyssa was also new and so I couldn't understand his beef with her over seemingly nothing. That year I learned the German view of the war from him (also thought Mussolini had been a great leader) and something about Jews from her. Yup, you guessed it. Having stuck up for her one day when he was just being a d**k, he proceeded to fail me on every exam. We pointed this out to the head of year. She marked our year end papers. Guess who suddenly got a C+ at the end of the year... For the record, this guy was shot dead in his classroom by a student long after I left. His name was Andreus Werth, if you google hard enough, you will find the report.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
archie_on_the_net avatar
Vincent Philippart
Vincent Philippart
Community Member
5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Since we're being accurate here "Gay people" were not sent to die in camps. Gay men were. Lesbianism was not illegal in nazi Germany save from Austria, and was not a cause for déportation even there.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about History
Homepage
Trending
History
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in History Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Popular Games
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right

Word Search

Dive into a grid of letters to uncover hidden words. Search horizontally, vertically, and diagonally to complete it!

Sudoku

Fill the 9x9 grid so each row, column, and 3x3 subgrid has 1 to 9. Sharpen your logic with this number puzzle!

Crossword

Challenge your mind with this classic word puzzle. Fill in the grid with words that match the provided clues.

Word Flower

Connect letters in a flower-shaped grid to form words from the center. Creative and engaging wordplay awaits!

WordroW

Arrange letters in a grid to form as many words as you can. A fun and fast-paced word-building challenge!

Jigsaw

Piece together an image by matching interlocking pieces. Perfect for visual problem solvers and puzzle enthusiasts.

Picdoku

Merge Sudoku and jigsaw puzzles with pictures! Ensure no image repeats in any row or column to complete the picture.

Killer Sudoku

Combine Sudoku logic with arithmetic challenges. Fill the grid so each region’s cells add up to the specified sum.

Kriss Kross

Fit a list of words into a blank grid, much like a crossword without clues. A satisfying word placement puzzle for all ages!

Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda