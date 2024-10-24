History Teacher Gets Put In Her Place After Accusing Student Of Lying When He Corrects Her

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the signs of a good history teacher is that they’re humble, supportive of their students, and willing to admit when they’re wrong. On the flip side, a giant red flag for an educator is if they have an enormous ego and go berserk when someone fixes a mistake they made. The odds are that both types of teachers have taught you at some point.

It’s very important that history teachers know the facts about the sensitive topics they cover. One redditor went viral on the ‘Petty Revenge’ online community after sharing how they called out their history teacher for spreading lies about the Holocaust. Concerned by this, the eighth-grader asked their dad for help tackling the problem. Read on for the full story.

You would expect your teachers to have an open mind and be humble enough to admit it when they’re wrong. Unfortunately, this isn’t always the case

An internet user revealed how they called out their history teacher for failing to know some basic facts about the Holocaust

It’s common knowledge that the Nazi regime persecuted and killed members of the Jewish community and targetted many other groups of people

The unfortunate reality is that there are some people out there who either deny that the Holocaust happened or deny some of the facts about the events. The Holocaust refers to the systemic mass killings organized by Germany’s Nazi Party, led by Adolf Hitler, and their allies and collaborators, during the Second World War.

The BBC reports that the main target of these killings was the Jewish population of Europe. The Nazis wiped out nearly 7 out of every 10 Jews living on the continent at the time. Six million Jewish people died in the Holocaust between 1941 and 1945.

The Nazis also killed and persecuted members of other groups of people, including:

Roma and Sinti people

Slavic people

Disabled people

Gay people

Black people

Jehovah’s Witnesses

Political opponents

These are facts that any history teacher worth their salt should know. Or, if they find that they have some serious gaps in their knowledge about World War II, they should be willing to admit that they’ve made mistakes and then put in the effort to educate themselves properly.

The Holocaust Encyclopedia states that among non-Jewish groups persecuted and killed by the Nazi regime, its allies, and collaborators, around 3.3 million were Soviet prisoners of war, around 1.8 million were ethnic Poles, and between 250,000 and 500,000 were Romani.

Furthermore, the Nazis killed more than 310,000 Serb civilians. Among the victims were 250,000–300,000 people with disabilities, including at least 10,000 children; tens of thousands of German political opponents; and around 35,000 Germans imprisoned for being “professional criminals” or “asocials.”

Others killed by the Nazi regime include around 1,700 Jehovah’s Witnesses, thousands of gay and bisexual men, and hundreds of Black people in Germany.

In some countries, antisemitism is on the rise, compared to the previous year

Antisemitism is on the rise in parts of the West. The Guardian reports that there were 5,500 antisemitic incidents recorded in the United Kingdom between October 7, 2023, and September 30, 2024.

This is 3 times more than a year earlier when the Community Security Trust recorded 1,830 incidents.

Meanwhile, in the United States, the situation is similar. The BBC notes that reports of antisemitic incidents have reached a record high.

The Anti-Defamation League Center for Extremism found that more than 10,000 such incidents took place between October 7, 2023, and September 24, 2024. This is an increase of over 200%, compared to a year earlier.

Have you ever had issues with history teachers who couldn’t get their facts right on sensitive subjects? Have you ever had to call out a teacher for spreading outright lies? On the other hand, have you ever corrected a history expert and had them thank you for it? Share your experiences in the comments, dear readers.

Many readers were impressed by the student’s determination to stand up for the truth. Here’s what they said

