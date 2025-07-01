ADVERTISEMENT

Today, we’re excited to introduce a new photographer making his Bored Panda debut. Based in Kuala Lumpur, Joseph Cheung finds beauty in everyday chaos, capturing life on his local streets as well as during his travels abroad.

From quiet alleyways to bustling city corners, Cheung captures moments most of us would miss. His street photography is raw, thoughtful, and full of life, revealing the poetry hidden in ordinary scenes.

Scroll down to learn more about Joseph’s journey and see the world through his lens, one unscripted moment at a time.

More info: Instagram | Facebook