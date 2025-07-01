ADVERTISEMENT

Today, we’re excited to introduce a new photographer making his Bored Panda debut. Based in Kuala Lumpur, Joseph Cheung finds beauty in everyday chaos, capturing life on his local streets as well as during his travels abroad.

From quiet alleyways to bustling city corners, Cheung captures moments most of us would miss. His street photography is raw, thoughtful, and full of life, revealing the poetry hidden in ordinary scenes.

Scroll down to learn more about Joseph’s journey and see the world through his lens, one unscripted moment at a time.

More info: Instagram | Facebook

#1

Three men casually talking on a city street by a bicycle, capturing candid street photos of everyday life.

josecyf Report

    #2

    Man carrying a large mirror through a narrow street in a candid street photo capturing everyday life moments.

    josecyf Report

    #3

    Person holding a colorful umbrella in the rain, captured in a candid street photo that shows everyday life beauty.

    josecyf Report

    #4

    Two men captured in candid street photos sitting inside a red train, showcasing the quiet beauty of everyday life.

    josecyf Report

    #5

    Candid street photo showing diverse people engaged in quiet moments of everyday life in an urban setting.

    josecyf Report

    #6

    Candid street photo of a person on a motorcycle with smoke and dramatic shadows on a white wall.

    josecyf Report

    #7

    Sculpture of a person in a red jacket pointing upwards with traffic lights and blue sky capturing candid street photos.

    josecyf Report

    #8

    Silhouettes of two people on a bridge with a kite flying above, candid street photo capturing quiet everyday life.

    josecyf Report

    #9

    Street photo of a market vendor arranging poultry for sale, capturing the quiet beauty of everyday life.

    josecyf Report

    #10

    Candid street photo capturing the quiet beauty of everyday life in a busy indoor market with blurred motion and vibrant activity.

    josecyf Report

    #11

    Three workers on ladders fixing a building facade and a man walking by in a candid street photo capturing everyday life.

    josecyf Report

    #12

    Woman in a yellow hat and polka dot shirt standing on street with bold yellow lines in candid street photos capturing everyday life.

    josecyf Report

    #13

    Man wearing a mask pulling a green trash bin on a street with colorful graffiti, candid street photo of everyday life.

    josecyf Report

    #14

    Candid street photo of a red train passing by a large dinosaur billboard capturing the quiet beauty of everyday life.

    josecyf Report

    #15

    Candid street photo of a fish market vendor arranging fresh fish under bright hanging lamps, capturing everyday life.

    josecyf Report

    #16

    Candid street photo of a man crouching by yellow doors with a curious cat in the foreground capturing everyday life.

    josecyf Report

    #17

    Legs of people walking by a teal wall, captured in candid street photos highlighting quiet beauty of everyday life.

    josecyf Report

    #18

    Silhouette of a person using a phone against a colorful digital street photo capturing the quiet beauty of everyday life.

    josecyf Report

    #19

    Young boy in a blue shirt captured candidly in street photos showcasing the quiet beauty of everyday life by Joseph Cheung

    josecyf Report

    #20

    Candid street photo capturing quiet beauty with a young woman inside a luxury store and reflections of urban life outside.

    josecyf Report

    #21

    Man pushing elderly person in wheelchair across street in a candid street photo capturing quiet beauty of everyday life

    josecyf Report

    #22

    Candid street photo of a person walking past a building with green shutters, capturing quiet beauty of everyday life.

    josecyf Report

    #23

    Children in candid street photos showing expressive moments that capture the quiet beauty of everyday life.

    josecyf Report

    #24

    Group of young people setting up a street scene with banners and ladder in candid street photos capturing quiet beauty of everyday life

    josecyf Report

    #25

    Candid street photo capturing the quiet beauty of everyday life with reflections in a modern urban shopping area.

    josecyf Report

    #26

    Candid street photo capturing the quiet beauty of everyday life with close-up on intertwined hands and traditional costumes.

    josecyf Report

    #27

    Silhouettes of people and children on bikes at sunset, candid street photo capturing the quiet beauty of everyday life.

    josecyf Report

    #28

    Person carrying large board on street in a candid street photo capturing the quiet beauty of everyday life in black and white.

    josecyf Report

    #29

    Person walking near misty riverbank with rushing water, capturing quiet beauty in candid street photos.

    josecyf Report

    #30

    Person wearing a wide-brimmed hat walking past a green wall, capturing candid street photos of everyday life moments.

    josecyf Report

    #31

    Seven women in traditional dresses sitting quietly on chairs by a wall in candid street photos capturing everyday life.

    josecyf Report

    #32

    Man wearing mask walking past shuttered storefront in candid street photo capturing quiet beauty of everyday life

    josecyf Report

    #33

    Couple in casual clothes photographing wall art, showcasing candid street photos capturing quiet beauty of everyday life.

    josecyf Report

    #34

    Man lighting incense sticks inside temple in candid street photo capturing quiet beauty of everyday life in urban setting.

    josecyf Report

    #35

    Candid street photo showing people walking past a dark storefront, capturing the quiet beauty of everyday life.

    josecyf Report

    #36

    Candid street photo showing reflections of pedestrians and a building, capturing the quiet beauty of everyday life.

    josecyf Report

    #37

    Candid street photo of a girl running past seated people and a dog, capturing the quiet beauty of everyday life outdoors.

    josecyf Report

    #38

    Woman entering a rustic doorway while ducks roam nearby in a candid street photo capturing everyday life.

    josecyf Report

    #39

    Group of children smiling and playing outside a weathered turquoise building in a candid street photo capturing everyday life.

    josecyf Report

    #40

    Candid street photo capturing joyful people dancing and enjoying the quiet beauty of everyday life outdoors.

    josecyf Report

    #41

    Person walking on patterned street pavement casting a long shadow in a candid street photo capturing quiet beauty.

    josecyf Report

    #42

    Blurred candid street photo of people in a lively urban setting capturing the quiet beauty of everyday life.

    josecyf Report

    #43

    A candid street photo capturing the quiet beauty of everyday life with smoke and warm lighting at night.

    josecyf Report

    #44

    Man shielding his eyes from the sun in a candid street photo capturing the quiet beauty of everyday life.

    josecyf Report

    #45

    Two men partially visible behind a wall under a bright blue sky in candid street photos capturing everyday life.

    josecyf Report

    #46

    A candid street photo of a joyful child laughing and clapping, capturing the quiet beauty of everyday life.

    josecyf Report

    #47

    Candid street photo showing people inside a bus with reflections capturing the quiet beauty of everyday life.

    josecyf Report

    #48

    Two children playing outside a brick doorway, capturing candid street photos of everyday life moments.

    josecyf Report

    #49

    Candid street photo showing a man walking past a Toyota car, capturing the quiet beauty of everyday life in black and white.

    josecyf Report

    #50

    Shadows of people cast on a textured wall in a candid street photo capturing the quiet beauty of everyday life.

    josecyf Report

