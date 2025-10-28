ADVERTISEMENT

Tom Bob is a street artist known for transforming ordinary urban objects into imaginative and playful works of art. His creations reimagine elements like pipes, poles, and manholes as colorful characters that bring humor and surprise to city streets. Describing his creative process,

Tom explains that each object guides his vision, saying it often feels like revealing what was already hidden inside, much like Michelangelo’s approach to sculpture. During the Covid lockdown, he explored cities around the world through Google Maps, collecting hundreds of ideas from objects he found online. While not every piece is approved, he continues to create wherever possible, valuing the open and inclusive spirit of street art. For Tom, this form of public expression represents the most democratic and influential art movement of the past two decades.

More info: Instagram

