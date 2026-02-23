ADVERTISEMENT

If you’re into colorful street art that transforms ordinary – and sometimes overlooked – places into exciting visual landscapes, the Instagram page ‘Top Graffiti’ might be right up your alley. That’s why, in this post, we’re sharing some of the most original and eye-catching murals created by talented street artists from around the world.

Vibrant, bold, expressive, or socially charged – each piece tells its own story, so there’s something here for everyone. Whether you’re a fan of pop culture and iconic cartoon characters, or you prefer clever typography and quirky concepts, scroll down to explore a curated selection we’ve prepared just for you!