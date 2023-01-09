500 photographed events and events, 200 thousand camera shots, and 16 thousand photos ready for publication. Such are the impressive personal statistics of Kaunas 2022 photographer Martynas Plepys, who joined the project in 2018. Masterfully capturing people's emotions during events became Martynas' distinguishing feature:

"Usually the focus is on the performers, speakers, etc. in the events, but working with the Fluxus Labas program, especially during the pandemic, and photographing the Culture to the Courtyards project, I realized that the most joy I feel by capturing happy, enjoying participants, and that became very important emphasis in my works."

And in front of your eyes are a few shots captured by Martynas Plepys, selected by the photographer himself.

More info: kaunas2022.eu

#1

"Contemporary Neighborhoods" In Raudondvaris, Kaunas District

#2

Opening Of The Contemporary City Festival "Audra"

#3

Performance Of The "Contempo" Festival

#4

"Kaunas 2022" Event

#5

Performance "Visions" In The Woods Of Kaunas District

#6

"Contemporary Neighborhoods" In Akademija, Kaunas District

#7

Performance For The "Culture To The Courtyards" Project During The Quarantine

#8

"Culture To The Courtyards" Project During The Quarantine

#9

The Contract: Official Closing Ceremony Of "Kaunas 2022"

#10

"Kaunas 2022" Event

#11

"Culture To The Courtyards" Project During The Quarantine

