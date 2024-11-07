“Made Me Sob”: Steve From ‘Blue’s Clues’ Drops Beautifully Silent Video For “The Kids He Raised”

ADVERTISEMENT

Steve Burns has a message for anyone feeling overwhelmed after the 2024 US presidential elections.

The Blue’s Clues alumnus shared a video on TikTok on November 6 where he brought two cups—one for the viewer and one for himself. He later leaned against the fence and blew out a huge breath before looking off into the distance.

While the clip was completely silent, save for the soft sounds of chirping birds and gentle breezes, fans were deeply impacted, thanking the 51-year-old for just being there.

Steve Burns posted a clip on social media following the results of the US presidential election, seemingly telling fans to take a deep breath

Image credits: Vinnie Zuffante / Getty

The video, which has already racked up more than six million views and one million likes, is Steve’s first TikTok post since late August.

Despite not saying a single word, viewers were grateful for the safe space.

“I bet you didn’t think you’d still be raising us all these years later, Steve, but thank you for still being here,” one person said.

“Neither of my dads checked in on me today,” another wrote. “But you did Steve. Thank you.”

Image credits: hioutthereitsmesteve

The top comment, with over 100K likes, read, “Didn’t even say anything. Just cried.”

“The man who is a staple of my childhood didn’t say a single word and it brought me to tears. Steve, thank you. I don’t know where we go from here,” said someone.

Another concluded, “I started crying as soon as I saw your face. You seem to just show up at the exact time you’re needed. Thank you Steve.”

The actor and musician shared a similar video earlier this year to “check in on the kids he raised”

Image credits: hioutthereitsmesteve

After the release of Quiet On Set: The Dark Side Of Kids TV, a docuseries focusing on the alleged toxic environment on many popular Nickelodeon series amidst Dan Schneider’s run as producer, Steve posted a video on TikTok back in March to seemingly ask fans how they were doing.

“Hey, I’m checking in,” he said. “Tell me, what’s going on?”

The actor went silent, nodding and looking directly at the camera as if he was giving the viewer the chance to speak.

Image credits: hioutthereitsmesteve

He ended the clip by saying, “Okay. Alright, well, it’s good to hear from you. And you look great, by the way.”

Comments thanked him for his presence with YouTuber Ethan Trace writing, “Thank you for being one of the GOOD parts of Nickelodeon, Steve.”

Image credits: hioutthereitsmesteve

In an interview with Today, he opened up about how the video honored the “philosophy” of his beloved children’s series Blue’s Clues, which always centered around respect and understanding.

“We’re talking about how difficult it is to move through this life as an adult person, but also how wonderful it is,” he said.

Steve added, “Blue’s Clues had so much silence in it. I simply wanted to do that.”

Steve was a prominent part of many young adults’ childhoods

Image credits: KIDS Global

The Nickelodeon series premiered in 1996, meaning Steve was only 22 years old when he became its host.

Fans loved him as the leading man of the show, where he would talk to audience members as Blue, the animated puppy, would go on her little adventures. He remained on the series until he left to “go to college” in 2002, and was replaced by Donovan Patton.

In an interview with Variety in 2022, Steve opened up about the things he kept hidden from the rest of the world.

“I was struggling with severe clinical depression the whole time I was on that show,” he said. “It was my job to be utterly and completely full of joy and wonder at all times, and that became impossible.

“I was always able to dig and find something that felt authentic to me that was good enough to be on the show, but after years and years of going to the well without replenishing it, there was a cost.”

Steve mentioned the “long period of healing” he endured, saying his life only became “much more manageable” after he started to take things seriously following the death of his father.

Image credits: Frazer Harrison / Getty

In recent years, the childhood star has made several appearances in the Blue’s Clues universe, returning for the show’s 25th anniversary in 2021 and Paramount’s revival series Blue’s Clues & You!

Viewers were thankful for his presence in the one-minute clip

