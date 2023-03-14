Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Calls Her Fiance An “Embarrassment” After He Keeps Pointing Out Her Kids’ Bedtime When She Asked Him Not To
34points
People1 hour ago

Woman Calls Her Fiance An “Embarrassment” After He Keeps Pointing Out Her Kids’ Bedtime When She Asked Him Not To

Liucija Adomaite and
Austėja Akavickaitė

Recently, a frustrated mom to two boys turned to the AITA community on Reddit to ask for a moral judgment.

In a post that amassed 24.8k upvotes, the woman explained that she invited her fiance to join her family’s vacation for the first time. “I explained to him prior to us coming to our family retreat that during our week stay with the family, my kids do not have a bedtime,” the mom recounted and added that “this is how it has always been.”

But this family custom didn’t sit well with the stepdad and that’s when things got tense.

Image credits: LightFieldStudios (not the actual photo)

Image credits: davidpereiras (not the actual photo)

Image credits: nicolerohrerphoto (not the actual photo)

Credits: Fit-Respond3512

Liucija Adomaite
Liucija Adomaite
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Liucija Adomaite is a creative mind with years of experience in copywriting. She has a dynamic set of experiences from advertising, academia, and journalism. This time, she has set out on a journey to investigate the ways in which we communicate ideas on a large scale. Her current mission is to find a magic formula for how to make ideas, news, and other such things spread like a virus.

Austėja Akavickaitė
Austėja Akavickaitė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Austėja is a Photo Editor at Bored Panda with a BA in Photography. They have a diverse set of creative skills and a wide portfolio which ranges from photography to digital editing and traditional art. After graduating from Nottingham Trent University in 2018 they have worked as a freelance photographer until Bored Panda. When not editing, they enjoy biking, taking too many pictures of their dog and drawing.

Susie Elle
Susie Elle
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wait, he's afraid the kids are going to look at her sexually if she were to walk around in a sports bra? This man comes from a f**ked up household.

3
3points
reply
Delboy
Delboy
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yep, kids don't look at their mums sexually, they're more likely to be grossed out seeing their mum undressed, there should be no body shame within a family..

2
2points
reply
Load More Replies...
Jaap
Jaap
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

YWBTA if you marry him.

3
3points
reply
SheamusFanFrom1987
SheamusFanFrom1987
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If you have been warned, you should know better than to push your luck. I hope OP calls off the engagement because who knows what kind of sh*tty enforcement tactics that moron will try next.

0
0points
reply
Load More Comments
POST
