Creepy Teen Comes Into Step-Sisters Room To Cut A Little Bit Of Her Hair, Parents Think It’s No Big Deal
Blending families isn’t always easy, especially when the kids are teenager. They’re finding their own way in the world while trying to navigate the idea of their respective parents dating, marrying and/or living with someone who is not their biological mom/dad. Some work it out, others never do…
Like one teen who always suspected something strange was up with her stepbrother of the same age. The 16-year-old says she set up a camera in her room after noticing things were misplaced when she woke up. What she wasn’t expecting was for the camera to capture her step-sibling to sneak into her room at 3am, cut off a piece of her hair and casually leave…
She had a suspicion something weird was happening so she set up a camera in her bedroom
Image credits: shotprime/Envato (not the actual photo)
She never expected it to capture her stepbrother sneaking in at 3am and cutting off her hair while she was asleep
Image credits: irinapavlova1/Envato (not the actual photo)
Image credits: ThrowRA727Plm
She shared some more info while engaging with people online
Concerned netizens warned the teen not to go back to the house
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Obviously she shouldn't go back, but (unless i missed it), no-one has discussed the option of giving the parents a reality check by making this completely public (someone suggested the parents do this if they think it's so OK, but they won't): full social media blitz, video posted, all relatives and friends individually contacted etc, etc. The adults here need to be publicly shamed.
It won't be the first time he's done this. They only found out because it was caught on video. It's stalking behavior.
Obviously she shouldn't go back, but (unless i missed it), no-one has discussed the option of giving the parents a reality check by making this completely public (someone suggested the parents do this if they think it's so OK, but they won't): full social media blitz, video posted, all relatives and friends individually contacted etc, etc. The adults here need to be publicly shamed.
It won't be the first time he's done this. They only found out because it was caught on video. It's stalking behavior.
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