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Creepy Teen Comes Into Step-Sisters Room To Cut A Little Bit Of Her Hair, Parents Think It’s No Big Deal
Teen girl looking disturbed and confused in bedroom, reflecting creepy teen cutting step-sisters hair incident.
Family, Relationships

Creepy Teen Comes Into Step-Sisters Room To Cut A Little Bit Of Her Hair, Parents Think It’s No Big Deal

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Blending families isn’t always easy, especially when the kids are teenager. They’re finding their own way in the world while trying to navigate the idea of their respective parents dating, marrying and/or living with someone who is not their biological mom/dad. Some work it out, others never do…

Like one teen who always suspected something strange was up with her stepbrother of the same age. The 16-year-old says she set up a camera in her room after noticing things were misplaced when she woke up. What she wasn’t expecting was for the camera to capture her step-sibling to sneak into her room at 3am, cut off a piece of her hair and casually leave…

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    She had a suspicion something weird was happening so she set up a camera in her bedroom

    Image credits:  shotprime/Envato (not the actual photo)

    She never expected it to capture her stepbrother sneaking in at 3am and cutting off her hair while she was asleep

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    Image credits: irinapavlova1/Envato (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: ThrowRA727Plm

    She shared some more info while engaging with people online

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    Concerned netizens warned the teen not to go back to the house

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    Robyn Smith

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    Robyn Smith

    Robyn Smith

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    Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

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    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

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    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

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    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

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    What do you think ?
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    poppycorn avatar
    Nikole
    Nikole
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yikes. I would NOT go back.

    2
    2points
    reply
    tonypott avatar
    Heffalump
    Heffalump
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Obviously she shouldn't go back, but (unless i missed it), no-one has discussed the option of giving the parents a reality check by making this completely public (someone suggested the parents do this if they think it's so OK, but they won't): full social media blitz, video posted, all relatives and friends individually contacted etc, etc. The adults here need to be publicly shamed.

    1
    1point
    reply
    missidontgetit avatar
    Littlemiss
    Littlemiss
    Community Member
    Premium     16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It won't be the first time he's done this. They only found out because it was caught on video. It's stalking behavior.

    0
    0points
    reply
    User avatar
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    poppycorn avatar
    Nikole
    Nikole
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yikes. I would NOT go back.

    2
    2points
    reply
    tonypott avatar
    Heffalump
    Heffalump
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Obviously she shouldn't go back, but (unless i missed it), no-one has discussed the option of giving the parents a reality check by making this completely public (someone suggested the parents do this if they think it's so OK, but they won't): full social media blitz, video posted, all relatives and friends individually contacted etc, etc. The adults here need to be publicly shamed.

    1
    1point
    reply
    missidontgetit avatar
    Littlemiss
    Littlemiss
    Community Member
    Premium     16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It won't be the first time he's done this. They only found out because it was caught on video. It's stalking behavior.

    0
    0points
    reply
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